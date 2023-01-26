22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said her bank notified her of two fraudulent withdrawals connected to an ATM machine in the QFC. The victim said she had used the ATM a week prior and believed that someone used a credit card skimmer to get her Information. She also said the store told her they had other instances of fraudulent acctivitiy and planned to shut down the ATM until further notice.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO