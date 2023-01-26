Read full article on original website
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: Sunday morning at Lake Ballinger
An overview of Lake Ballinger during Sunday morning’s sunshine, including fishing at the new pier off Ballinger Park.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace PD puts modern spin on bike patrol program
The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is rebooting the bicycle patrol program, with a modern spin. Bicycle patrol in Mountlake Terrace has been around since the 1990s, but due to a number of factors, the program was suspended nearly a decade ago. The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved bringing it back as part of the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget.
mltnews.com
WSU hosting free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28
Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
mltnews.com
Learn about Edmonds School District’s comprehensive safety plan at meetings Feb. 1, 9
Join Interim Edmonds School District Superintendent Rebecca Miner and Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab to learn about the district’s Comprehensive Safety Plan during meetings Feb. 1 and 9. Presentations include:. Review of comprehensive approach to school safety. Preventive and protective measures. Mitigation measures. Response to emergency situations. Post-emergency recovery measures.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 19-25, 2023
22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said her bank notified her of two fraudulent withdrawals connected to an ATM machine in the QFC. The victim said she had used the ATM a week prior and believed that someone used a credit card skimmer to get her Information. She also said the store told her they had other instances of fraudulent acctivitiy and planned to shut down the ATM until further notice.
mltnews.com
School board celebrates musicians, supports learning assistance program expansion
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Jan. 24 meeting praised student musicians, listened to progress on Alderwood Middle School’s improvement plan and heard recommendations to expand the learning assistance programs the district offers. Six students were given certificates for their selection as All-Northwest and All-State musicians....
mltnews.com
Sno-King School Retirees Association offering scholarships
Sno-King School Retirees (SKSR) scholarships are now available for any senior graduating in June 2023 from a public high school in the Edmonds, Northshore or Shoreline School Districts. Scholarship applicants must be planning a career in a school-related field (teacher, counselor, school psychologist, speech and hearing specialist, physical therapist). SKSR...
mltnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
mltnews.com
Brier City Council to decide Feb. 14 on placing fire authority annexation before voters
The Brier City Council voted Monday, Jan. 23 to approve a South County Regional Fire Authority (RFA) plan, taking steps to put before voters the question of whether the city should be annexed into the fire authority before the end of this year. The decision came after the council received...
mltnews.com
Cascade Symphony Orchestra to present annual Children’s Concert Saturday, Feb. 4
The Cascade Symphony Orchestra (CSO) will present its annual Children’s Concert at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave. N., in Edmonds. This will be the first live presentation of the Children’s Concert since 2019. The past few years the...
mltnews.com
High school football player scores big for local veterans
Readers may remember our story last summer about Edmonds-Woodway High School defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin and his innovative plan to turn his football accomplishments into much-needed support for the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The idea — hatched by Mojo and his dad Earl...
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Apply for Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors position
Become part of Lynnwood’s future by joining the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board of Directors. The Lynnwood PFD oversees the operation of the Lynnwood Event Center and the surrounding 13 acres. With revitalization efforts underway, the PFD is poised to become the ideal gathering space for residents, visitors, and events. Become part of the team that is leading the transformation of the property including an expansion of the Event Center, local dining and retail destinations, housing, an on-site hotel, and public outdoor spaces.
mltnews.com
Mountlake Terrace Elementary teacher committed to teaching students about salmon
Mari Knowles, a fourth-grade teacher at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School, will be participating in the Salmon in Schools program for her 20th year. Each year, Knowles requests a permit from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife to raise 200 coho salmon eggs into fry. Once the permit is issued, Jim Siscel, Salmon in Schools area coordinator, picks up the coho eggs from the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery and brings them to Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.
mltnews.com
Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame accepting public nominations for 2023 induction class
The Snohomish County Sports Commission is accepting nominations for the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame 2023 Induction Class. The deadline for the 2023 nominations is Saturday, March 4. The Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame exists to recognize and honor athletes, coaches, teams and/or sports contributors, who have distinguished...
mltnews.com
Edmonds School District High School Students of Month for December 2022
Interests: I have five pets (two cats, three dogs). I enjoy writing horror stories in my free time, and my favorite school subjects are English and Science. Community Service: I’m working on getting my driver’s license. Education Goals: I want to get As and Bs in all my...
mltnews.com
Prep girls basketball: Royals edge Hawks in spirited rivalry game
Now in her third season playing for the Lynnwood Royals, Aniya Hooker knows all about rivalry games. Clashes between teams within the Edmonds School District can bring bigger crowds and more intensity and, for Hooker, a deeper desire to excel. Feeding off the atmosphere inside the Mountlake Terrace High School...
