Fans attending a Fond du Lac High School basketball game next week will have an opportunity to donate funds to the families of two teenagers killed in a traffic crash. A paper airplane toss at the halftime of both the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday January 31st will honor the lives of Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs. Green and blue paper airplanes will be available for purchase for $1 and all proceeds of the paper airplane toss will be donated to the Zoch and Koenigs’ families. Zoch and Koenigs died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Saturday January 22.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO