ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seehafernews.com

Roncalli Catholic Schools to Host Elementary School Preview Event in February

Parents of young children that are trying to figure out which elementary school they wish to enroll their young ones in are being encouraged to attend a Roncalli Elementary School Preview Event early next month. The preview event will be held on February 2nd at Roncalli Elementary School, located at...
94.3 Jack FM

Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
APPLETON, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-23 cardinal’s nest fundraiser for families of crash victims

Fans attending a Fond du Lac High School basketball game next week will have an opportunity to donate funds to the families of two teenagers killed in a traffic crash. A paper airplane toss at the halftime of both the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday January 31st will honor the lives of Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs. Green and blue paper airplanes will be available for purchase for $1 and all proceeds of the paper airplane toss will be donated to the Zoch and Koenigs’ families. Zoch and Koenigs died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Saturday January 22.
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

City of Plymouth to Host Cheese Capital Festival This Summer

The City of Plymouth is known as the Cheese Capital of the World, and that is why the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce has announced a fun and unique event for this summer. The Cheese Capital Festival is an expansion of the Family Music Festival and will be held in downtown Plymouth on June 24th.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

No kid sleeps on the floor in our town

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training

The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -”In October of ‘16 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018 I was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now I’m diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Sergeant Jennifer Clement with the Grand Chute Police Department said. She’s not letting her diagnosis slow her down.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
seehafernews.com

50 Years of Serving Others Through Music

Fritz and Mary Schuler have spent the past half-century performing music and selling or repairing musical instruments at their store, called Golden Ring Music and Folklore Center. During an interview with the Schuler’s at their 1003 Washington Street location, Fritz explained they started their journey in the summer of 1972...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers spent Wednesday night looking for homeless people on the streets in the Fox Valley for the annual Point-in-Time Count. “You hope not to find anybody. That’s the good news when you don’t find folks... but you are prepared for when you do,” Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy