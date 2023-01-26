Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
St. Frances Cabrini celebrates Catholic Schools Week; Faith. Excellence. Service
West Bend, WI – Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week is the annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. It starts the last Sunday in January and runs through February 5. The theme for National Catholic Schools Week 2023 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
seehafernews.com
Roncalli Catholic Schools to Host Elementary School Preview Event in February
Parents of young children that are trying to figure out which elementary school they wish to enroll their young ones in are being encouraged to attend a Roncalli Elementary School Preview Event early next month. The preview event will be held on February 2nd at Roncalli Elementary School, located at...
seehafernews.com
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Invites the Public to 3 Sheeps Brewing Taproom Takeover
The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum is reminding residents of their 3 Sheeps Taproom Takeover fundraiser today. The money from this event will go toward helping the museum complete its renovation after their pipes burst on Christmas Day. There will be plenty of beer for the adults and activities...
94.3 Jack FM
Fox Valley Feels The Weight Of The Tyre Nichols Case
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – For many, Tyre Nichols is just the latest name in a seemingly never ending list of African American deaths as a result of police violence. “I don’t want to say I’m desensitized, but it’s heartbreaking seeing another human being beat to death by people who are supposed to protect and serve,” Lawrence University Black Student Union President Amaka Uduh said.
radioplusinfo.com
1-28-23 cardinal’s nest fundraiser for families of crash victims
Fans attending a Fond du Lac High School basketball game next week will have an opportunity to donate funds to the families of two teenagers killed in a traffic crash. A paper airplane toss at the halftime of both the girls and boys varsity basketball games on Tuesday January 31st will honor the lives of Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs. Green and blue paper airplanes will be available for purchase for $1 and all proceeds of the paper airplane toss will be donated to the Zoch and Koenigs’ families. Zoch and Koenigs died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Saturday January 22.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host a Cooking Class for Children with a Local Chef
Chef Andrew Dunbar is returning to the Manitowoc Public Library next month for another cooking class, but this time, it’s for the kids. The head chef at Ryan on York in Manitowoc will be at the library on February 7th for two sessions focused on trail mix. Each registered...
seehafernews.com
NAMI Manitowoc County to Host a Mental Wellness Meeting Early Next Month
A local organization is continuing its drive toward helping those with mental health issues. The Manitowoc County Branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, better known as NAMI, has announced a Mental Wellness Meeting scheduled for early next month. The meeting will be held on February 6th at 6:00...
seehafernews.com
City of Plymouth to Host Cheese Capital Festival This Summer
The City of Plymouth is known as the Cheese Capital of the World, and that is why the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce has announced a fun and unique event for this summer. The Cheese Capital Festival is an expansion of the Family Music Festival and will be held in downtown Plymouth on June 24th.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
seehafernews.com
Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County Invites the Public to Interactive Social
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County is inviting the public to experience what it is like to be a part of the club through an event they are calling the Bright Futures Club Social. This event will be held at the Club, located at 3651 Dewey Street in...
WBAY Green Bay
No kid sleeps on the floor in our town
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - More kids in need are going to have a comfortable place to rest their heads after a bed-building event at Ameri-Lux on De Pere this morning. Volunteers started with stacks of lumber at 8 am - and in a matter of hours created one hundred beds.
Students at Xavier Middle School learn the news-gathering process
8th-grade students learn how to be better news consumers. Nina Sparano speaks to a Journalism unit about the news-gathering process and what it means to be a Journalist
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training
The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
WBAY Green Bay
Fox Valley #FightsForJen after third cancer diagnosis
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) -”In October of ‘16 I was diagnosed with breast cancer. In 2018 I was diagnosed with skin cancer. Now I’m diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Sergeant Jennifer Clement with the Grand Chute Police Department said. She’s not letting her diagnosis slow her down.
seehafernews.com
50 Years of Serving Others Through Music
Fritz and Mary Schuler have spent the past half-century performing music and selling or repairing musical instruments at their store, called Golden Ring Music and Folklore Center. During an interview with the Schuler’s at their 1003 Washington Street location, Fritz explained they started their journey in the summer of 1972...
WBAY Green Bay
Volunteers conduct annual count of homeless population in Fox Cities
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers spent Wednesday night looking for homeless people on the streets in the Fox Valley for the annual Point-in-Time Count. “You hope not to find anybody. That’s the good news when you don’t find folks... but you are prepared for when you do,” Pillars Executive Director Lisa Strandberg said.
wearegreenbay.com
Saint Mary’s Springs Academy confirms second teen death in Fond du Lac Co. crash
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – After a deadly car crash involving teenagers in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend, St. Mary’s Springs Academy has provided another tragic update. In a statement sent to students and parents, Saint Mary’s Springs Academy President Stacey Akey has confirmed the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
WBAY Green Bay
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
