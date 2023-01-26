Read full article on original website
Related
hernandosun.com
Fuller Center makes home happen for local family
Nathan Adams and his daughter, Lyndsay, have faced some challenging times in recent years. “We live in a mobile home and it gets cold,” he said. Adams wanted a better life for himself and his daughter, who is a special needs individual. Now, thanks to a local partner of a national philanthropic organization, this family will have a home of their own; a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,040-square-foot residence on a generously sized lot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide
Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
Citrus County Chronicle
State of the City: Maintaining Crystal River's unique character
It’s an honor to present the 2023 State of the City of Crystal River. We are in very exciting times in our community. Your local city government is working hard to move our community forward, maintain our unique character and quality of life, and improve our wonderful city. 2022 was a very busy and productive year. Here are some of the highlights we accomplished.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9
Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
This Week in Lake County, Florida: Monday 1/30/23 - Sunday 2/5/23
Are you looking for something to do this week in Lake County, Florida? Here are some ideas!. Car Show: every Tuesday at the Hurricane Dockside Grill (3351 W. Burleigh Blvd, Tavares) from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, there is a free car show that is open to all makes, models, and years of cars and light trucks.
Lake County set to name station after firefighter who passed away
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Fire Department is honoring one of its own, with the naming of one of its stations on Monday. The Lake County Fire Department will name and dedicate Engine #21 in honor of Amos Roach. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
hernandosun.com
Proposed park use ordinance would limit “group feedings“
The Brooksville City Council tabled a proposed ordinance requiring those hosting large “feeding events” in public parks to obtain permits in advance. The proposed measure had its first reading during the panel’s regular meeting on Jan. 9. The proposed ordinance is meant to give the city greater control over events that provide food for the homeless in city parks. Agenda documentation states, “The current impact of homeless activity in the parks and restrooms has become detrimental to the livelihood of our community.”
leesburg-news.com
Development would bring more than 300 new homes to Leesburg
A new development that would include more than 300 new homes is one step closer to reality in Leesburg. Leesburg city commissioners voted 4-0 last week to refer the Blue Cedar development to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for comments and review. The 110-acre parcel is presently zoned as agriculture property and will be rezoned as a Planned Unit Development.
Citrus County Chronicle
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.
leesburg-news.com
Lake County updates yard waste and mattress drop-off regulations
Starting Feb. 1, Lake County’s Solid Waste Department will begin enforcing two new regulations at their drop-off facilities. The new regulations include:. • Yard waste will be limited to 4 cubic yards per day. • No stumps, logs, or fence posts accepted. • Yard waste must be no longer...
Citrus County Chronicle
HPH Hospice: Busting the myths about hospice care
Good morning! As I was preparing to write this article, I was reading the Citrus County Chronicle. I like to read. I read books, magazines, newspapers, etc. I wish I had more time to read and do the other things I enjoy. As far as I know I’ll have plenty of time to do that later, but no day is a given.
Hernando County passes smoking, vaping ban at parks and beaches
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Smoking and vaping will be banned in Hernando County parks and beaches starting May 15, according to a news release. The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance back on Dec. 12, 2022, county leaders said in a statement. The county said "no...
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
villages-news.com
Problem home in The Villages declared unsafe to occupy
A problem home in The Villages has been declared unsafe to occupy. The home on the Historic Side of The Villages was before a special magistrate Tuesday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall due to a number of code violations. The owner of 923 St. Andrews Blvd. is deceased and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Suncoast Business Masters supports local business, CORE Business Center
Dawn Faherty, executive director of CORE (Citrus One-Stop Recovery and Economic) Business Center in Inverness, recently spoke to the business group about this resource for new and existing businesses in Citrus County. At CORE, they know that starting and growing a business is extremely rewarding. However, operating a business, while...
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 1
It’s amazing what you might see if you look carefully. After almost three decades in Ocala, I began looking at birds. The Ruby-crowned Kinglet is common in Ocala between October and April, but I only recently discovered that such a creature existed. One good place to see them is along the Florida Trail behind the Rotary Sportsplex. This bird flits around constantly and chatters loudly. The bright crown of the male is usually hidden, but this one flared up as he scolded me, as if to announce that my backyard was now his domain.
1 found dead after house fire in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was found dead after a house fire Saturday evening in Pasco County according to a news release. The fire happened around 5:00 p.m. at a single-family home located on Hays Road in Spring Hill. Authorities say when firefighters searched the home, they found one adult person inside.
hernandosun.com
Fasching Carnival Ball: “A fun celebration for everyone”
Can an event qualify as the sublime expression of an art form? The event in question is known as a Fasching, which is a German carnival. This carnival actually stands as a presentation and celebration of a myriad of artforms; dance, live music, costume art and, of course, the art of fun!
Comments / 0