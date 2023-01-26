ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch ‘Poker Face’: Stream Natasha Lyonne’s New Series With This Limited Deal From Peacock

By Latifah Muhammad
 3 days ago

Suspect someone’s lying? Natasha Lyonne is sniffing out the truth in Poker Face , a 10-episode series premiering on Peacock on Thursday (Jan. 26).

Lyonne plays Charlie Cale, a casino worker who can tell if a person is lying by looking at their face. After discovering her new talent for spotting lies, Charlie takes her crime-solving skills on the road.

Lyonne, who previously starred in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and Russian Doll , revealed that Charlie is inspired by Jeff Bridges’ character, The Dude, from The Big Lebowski . Speaking to the Associated Press , Lyonne described the character as “a person a little bit set back who’s kind of got sun on their face.”

“I’m usually more of a city slicker and someone who avoids getting hit by taxis and runs down in a subway,” she said.

Lyonne serves as executive producer on the mystery-of-the-week series created and executive produced by Rian Jonhson, the man behind Knives Out . The native New Yorker reunites with her OITNB co-star Dascha Polanco, who plays Charlie’s friend Natalie in Poker Face (Polanco also appeared in Russian Doll ).

Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, David Castañeda, Lil Rel Howery, Jameela Jamil, Ellen Barkin and Chloë Sevigny are some of the series’ guest stars.

Maya Rudolph, Ram Bergman, Nena Rodrigue, Nora Zuckerman, Lilla Zuckerman and Iain B. MacDonald are co-executive producers. Keep reading for details on how to stream Poker Face from anywhere.

How to Watch Poker Face Online for Free

The first four episodes of Poker Face dropped on Peacock on Thursday. Subscribers can stream the show at no additional charge.

Not subscribed? Good news! Peacock is currently offering a discount on its annual plan. Join today and pay just $29.99 (regular $49.99). This limited deal ends on Feb. 7.

Peacock Limited Offer $29.99 for a year $49.99 40% off% OFF
Buy Now 1

If you’d rather pay monthly, Peacock starts at $4.99 for ad-supported streaming and $9.99 to watch commercial free. You can access Peacock on your TV, computer, smart phone and other devices (use ExpressVPN to stream Peacock internationally).

From popular movies and beloved TV shows to Peacock Originals such as Poker Face, The Best Man: The Final Chapters , The Traitors, The Real Housewives: Miami, Sick and Bel-Air , Peacock is home to thousands of hours of bingeworthy programming.

You’ll also find episodes of Yellowstone , The Office , That ’70s Show , Days of Our Lives and other cult hits along with daily news, sports and pop culture content, kid-friendly content, Spanish-language series and live sporting events such as WWE’s Royal Rumble streaming only on Peacock this Sunday (Jan. 28) at 8 p.m. ET..

Watch the trailer for Poker Face below.

