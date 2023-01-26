Read full article on original website
Rod Stewart calls for Tory government to step down amid NHS crisis
Sir Rod Stewart, a self-professed Tory, has phoned in to Sky News to call for a Labour government.The Maggie May singer, 78, criticised the government’s handling of the NHS crisis and offered to donate money for medical scans after hearing stories of long NHS waiting lists.“I personally have been a Tory for a long time but I think this government should stand down now and give the Labour Party a go, this is heartbreaking,” he said during the programme’s “Your say” segment.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Boris Johnson thought to be planning move to Oxfordshire
Exclusive: Sighting of ex-PM looking at schools fuels speculation he may run for former seat of Henley at next election
Rod Stewart Offers to Pay for Hospital Scans in U.K.
Last week, The Guardian published an article about people engaging in medical tourism — which is to say, going abroad to seek treatment for various conditions due to concerns over delays or costs at home. What made this particular report so shocking was where these medical tourists were beginning their trips: the U.K., which is generally known for having a healthcare system that’s the envy of many comparable nations.
Michael Gove arrives in Gateshead to sign devolution deal
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove was in the North East where he signed a devolution deal. Council leaders across Tyne and Wear, Northumberland and County Durham met in Gateshead on Friday to sign the £4.2bn agreement. The deal will provide funding over the next 30 years and see devolved...
Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
Tiffany Scott: Call to block trans prisoner's move to women's jail
The Scottish government has been urged to block the transfer of a violent transgender prisoner from a men's prison to a women's jail. It is understood that Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, has applied for the move. The Daily Record first reported that...
Temporary morgues used at the height of Covid reopened to cope with NHS crisis
Bodies are being stored in make-shift morgues to deal with a backlog of deaths over the winter months as the NHS struggles to cope and hospitals reach full capacity.Temporary mortuary sites are being opened up across the UK in a bid to deal with increased demand following a deadly festive period.Some sites which were erected to compensate for the number of Covid-19 deaths during the pandemic are now reopening their doors again.Others installed include one at a council gritting yard in Salisbury, Wiltshire, and another at a former landfill site near a nature reserve in Wollaston, Northants.It is estimated around...
Trans rapist Isla Bryson will not be imprisoned at all-female jail – Sturgeon
A transgender woman convicted of raping two women will not be imprisoned in Scotland’s only all-female jail, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister addressed the issue as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, 31, from Clydebank, should be imprisoned after being found guilty of two rapes carried out when she was a man.Speaking during First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, but she stressed Bryson will not be housed at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.She said: “It would not be appropriate for...
Sturgeon should step in to stop transfer of transgender prisoner, say Tories
The First Minister should step in to prevent the transfer of a transgender prisoner to the female prison estate, the Conservatives have said.Tiffany Scott, who stalked a 13-year-old girl while known as Andrew Burns, reportedly requested a transfer to a women’s prison.The Daily Record newspaper reported this request has been rubber-stamped after previously being refused.Any transfer would likely not be to HMP Cornton Vale as it is expected to be replaced by a new facility called HMP Stirling later this year.Now another violent criminal is trying to change gender to access a women’s prison.@NicolaSturgeon - look at the disastrous impact...
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Forget Andrew Tate – what about the host of misogynists in Labour’s ranks? | Catherine Bennett
The transgender debate seems to offer many proudly progressive men a licence to insult women who disagree with them
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
Government like ‘band on the Titanic’ over illegal migration, says Tory MP
A Tory MP compared the Government to the “band on the Titanic”, according to leaked WhatsApp messages.The messages, reported by Sky News and apparently leaked from the so-called Common Sense Group of Tory MPs on WhatsApp, reveal a number of parliamentarians attacking civil servants and bemoaning Rishi Sunak’s Government.Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, suggested any civil servants blocking Government efforts to stop small boat crossings may be guilty of “treason”.The messages are reported to have been sent after the Sunday Express printed a front page story claiming Whitehall officials are trying to “scupper” the Prime Minister’s plans to tackle illegal migration.Mr...
Welsh Government announces ‘sudden’ death of First Minister’s wife
The wife of Wales’s First Minister Mark Drakeford has died suddenly, the Welsh Government said.A spokesman said: “It is with deep sadness that we confirm the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the First Minister.“The thoughts of everyone in the Welsh Government are with the family at this time and we ask that their privacy is respected.”Mr Drakeford became First Minister of Wales in 2018 and was reappointed to the post in May 2021.During the coronavirus pandemic, Mr Drakeford moved into a building in his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law, who he said had been shielding.He told...
Keith Vaz denies claims he plans to stand again as MP for Leicester East
‘That ship has sailed,’ says disgraced former minister in wake of conviction of sitting MP Claudia Webbe
Zara Aleena: PM accused of government failings over murder
The Labour leader has said that the family of Zara Aleena believe the government has "blood on their hands". Jordan McSweeney, 29, attacked and killed the law graduate in Ilford, east London, in June 2022, nine days after his release on licence from prison. He had been wrongly assessed as...
Nadhim Zahawi: Stratford-upon-Avon constituents relieved at sacking
Nadhim Zahawi's sacking from the government has been met with relief by constituents in Stratford-upon-Avon. Most people told the BBC they thought it was right Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had removed him, with one saying Mr Zahawi "had brought shame on the town". The MP was sacked as Conservative Party...
Brexit three years on: views from Stratford-upon-Avon
In Stratford-upon-Avon, the result of the 2016 Brexit referendum mirrored the national outcome, with 52% of people voting to leave the European Union and 48% opting to remain. In the years that followed, while politicians wrangled over Brexit, we went back to the medieval market town more than once to see what people there were making of the machinations at Westminster.
