Janelle Berry
3d ago

The principals of CRT are implicated in every school. CRT is not about teaching history accurately it’s about indoctrination of our students.

Reply(5)
4
showmeprogress.com

That sums it up

It’s been a busy few weeks, so I figured I should compile a list of things that Missouri’s Republican supermajority has done this session to fight inflation and lower costs for Missouri families:. Yep.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Missouri House committee passes four resolutions to change initative petition process

A Missouri House committee passes four joint resolutions aimed at altering the initiative petition process ahead of schedule. The House Committee on Elections and Elected Officials voted to pass all four resolutions during a special meeting on Thursday, two days after a four-hour hearing on the proposals was held. The vote had been scheduled to be taken during the committee’s regular meeting next week. Some Democrats criticized the move, saying it gave them little time to prepare amendments.
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo

While I spent much of this week fending off the sinus pressure and congestion of a head cold, Kansas legislators spent the week fending off public scrutiny and refusing to acknowledge that folks really, really don’t want to ban abortion. Yes, we’ve come to week three of the session. The bloom is off the rose, […] The post Statehouse scraps: Kansas lawmakers shred transparency, good and bad bills, hated photo appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system

The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
MISSOURI STATE
midriversnewsmagazine.com

What to expect as adult use cannabis laws take effect in Missouri

Adult use cannabis laws are now in effect across the state, but don’t line up at a dispensary just yet. Unless you have a medical marijuana ID card, adults over age 21 will likely have to wait until mid-February to purchase cannabis for personal use. Voters approved Amendment 3...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General joins coalition of states filing suit over Department of Labor’s new ESG rule

In an effort to enforce the laws as written, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 24 other state attorneys general filed suit over a Department of Labor rule that would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments. The rule and runs contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), and would harm the retirement accounts of millions of people at a time when inflation has already stressed the finances of so many.
MISSOURI STATE
lewispnj.com

Assembly eyes limiting foreign ownership of agricultural land

Both the Missouri House and Senate are considering bills that aim at the same objective: restricting the ability of foreign entities to acquire real estate in Missouri. There are important differences between different versions but sponsors of the concept and their supporters cite concerns over food production, physical and technological infrastructure, and military security as rationale for such measures.
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Tax Bills On Social Security Heard In Missouri House Special Committee

(MISSOURINET) – A pair of bills looking to eliminate taxing social security benefits is being considered by the Missouri House Special Committee on Tax Reform. Representative David Evans of West Plains says Missouri needs to follow the trend of other U.S. states exempting social security benefits from taxation…. Missouri...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Those looking for help with rent or city utilities now have a deadline to apply. The State Assistance for Housing Relief or “SAFHR” announced the decision to close applications by Jan. 31. The remaining funds will be given out to those in need until it runs out. The program was created to The post Missouri’s housing and utility assistance program to end appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Representative Wright on State Employee Pay Raises

(Jefferson City ) With a turn-over rate of 27-percent for state employees, Missouri Governor Mike Parson wats an immediate raise for them. State Representative Dale Wright of Farmington says this comes in addition to the seven and half percent increase from last year. Overnight shift workers at state prisons and...
MISSOURI STATE

