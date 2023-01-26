Read full article on original website
New Orleans Saints Lose CoachOnlyHomersNew Orleans, LA
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
The White Chip - a story of a sobriety journey (why you should see it)Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Plant-Based Latin Kitchen La Semilla Now Open in AtlantaVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
hypebeast.com
A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release
Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” Officially Revealed
Of all of Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan models, people tend to gravitate towards the Air Jordan 4 the most. It is easily one of his best and most accessible creations. The silhouette itself is very clean, and overall, there are just so many fantastic colorways of it. Throughout 2023,...
A Supreme x Nike Air Bakin Collab Is Reportedly Coming Soon
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker project between longtime partners Supreme and Nike is reportedly in the works. Sneaker leak social media account @Dropsbyjay shared early details of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab that’s expected to releasing before year’s end as part of the streetwear label’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. At the time of publication, images of the purported Supreme x Nike Air Bakin collab have not yet surface on social media but the account revealed that the collab is expected to...
hypebeast.com
Up Close With the Upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Shima Shima"
First introduced by in 2003, the “Shima Shima” motif is resurfacing this year on the Nike Air Max 1. Early leaked images of the pair have been floating around the Internet in recent months, but this newest set of on-foot photos has revealed the kicks in great detail.
hypebeast.com
Nike Announces Its Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collaboration
Has taken to Instagram to officially tease its forthcoming Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low collaboration. Last week, an early set of blurry leaked images of the actual shoes surfaced onto our radar, but the sportswear company has now confirmed the joint project with a preview of the team-up’s shoe box that is fittingly done up with a Tiffany blue paint job along with an angelic Swoosh logo that rests in the middle of the lid.
Images of the Nike LeBron 20 ‘All-Star’ Have Emerged
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. We’re only a few weeks removed from 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend and now, it appears that the sneaker LeBron James will be wearing for the game has emerged. Images of what’s believed to be the “All-Star” colorwanike basketby of the Los Angeles Lakers star forward’s current Nike LeBron 20 signature shoe were first shared by House of Heat this week and was reshared by @sayitwityakickz on Instagram yesterday. The purported Nike LeBron 20 “All-Star” is executed in a blue-based color scheme...
