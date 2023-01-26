ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, OH

Tyler still holds many school records

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lkxj_0kSTpVzo00

MONROEVILLE — Monroeville High School will hold its Hall of Fame induction Saturday, Feb. 4.

The program begins at 4:30 p.m. in the cafeteria and the doors open at 4.

Tickets are $20 and include dinner. They can be purchased in the athletic office during school hours. Tickets must be purchased by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Being inducted this year are:

• Elizabeth Tyler — alumni

• Richard L. Palmer — alumni / community member

• 1971 state runner-up mile relay team — team

The following is the bio provided by the school for Elizabeth Tyler. Coming Monday will be Richard Palmer and on Tuesday will be the 1971 state runner-up mile relay team.

Elizabeth Tyler — alumni

Elizabeth is the daughter of Michael and Bonnie Tyler, along with two siblings, Matthew Tyler and Anne Teal, also Monroeville High School graduates. Elizabeth also attended St. Joseph’s School, where she was an altar server and member of the Catholic Church, before graduating from Monroeville High School in 2007.

Elizabeth was involved in numerous sports and activities during her years at Monroeville High School. She was a three-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball, and softball, earning 12 varsity letters. Elizabeth was also involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, and Renaissance, on the honor roll, and a dedicated scholar-athlete, graduating 13th in her class with a 3.915 GPA. She was also Homecoming Queen her senior year.

Elizabeth has always loved all sports, but she learned quickly her favorites were volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was on the varsity volleyball team all four years earning all-conference and district honors each year, and finishing her senior year being named Conference Player of the Year. She’s also a proud member of the 2004 Monroeville Volleyball Sectional Champions. Elizabeth lettered in softball all four years and earned all-conference, and district honors her Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior years, capturing 2 Sectional Championships. She was named Conference Player of the Year as a Junior, capping off an exceptional season.

Elizabeth excelled in basketball as a four-year starter where she was named to the first team all-conference team each season, as well as the district team. She led her team to the Sectional Championship in the 2005-2006 season, where her brother and head coach, Matthew won the Conference’s Coach of the Year. She went on to break 10 team records through her tenure and continued to hold the record for most career points, in either boys or girls basketball, until 2021. Elizabeth went on to play collegiate basketball at Ashland University. She credits her success in basketball to both her coaches and teammates at Monroeville High School and SMAC.

Elizabeth graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ashland University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She was also a member of the business school fraternity, Gamma Alpha Kappa while leading the Ashland University basketball team as Captain and being named to the 2011 Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Team.

Following college, Elizabeth earned a Master of Business Administration degree, and has since been working in IT, working several years at the J.M. Smucker Company and now in Consulting. Elizabeth has continued staying active in the sports world, coaching basketball with the SMAC organization and when she is home, volunteering within the Monroeville’s various athletic programs. She currently lives in Cincinnati, Ohio with her partner Sarah and their two dogs.

Elizabeth would like to thank everyone at Monroeville for the honor and privilege of becoming an Inductee to the Monroeville Hall of Fame. It was a complete surprise and humbling experience to be honored in this way.

Records still held by Liz as of Jan. 2023

Girls' Basketball

Most points in a game — 36

Blocks in a game (Shared with P. Leitz) — 11

Field Goal % in a season — 56%

Free Throw % in a season — 88%

3PT % in a career — 41%

Free Throw % in a career — 77%

Steal in a career — 207

Total points in a career — 1,285

3 points made in a career — 97

Point average in a career — 18.6

Softball

Home Runs in a season — 10

RBI’s in a season — 44

Home Runs in a career — 14

RBI’s in a career — 88

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Memphis Kiddie Park Owner dead at 70

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memphis Kiddie Park owner Russell Wintner passed away at age 70 in his Florida home Monday, according to the funeral home’s obituary. Wintner owned and operated the park in Brooklyn with his wife Elli for 11 years after his retirement in 2012. His obituary says...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Lorain, Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow for medium COVID-19 concern, but four Greater Cleveland counties were classified green for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Lorain County, which was previously designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 spread, joined Medina, Portage...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The City of Toledo issued a boil water advisory Monday affecting the Imagination Station and the Renaissance Hotel downtown. A statement from city officials said it issued the boil advisory for only the two businesses because of a repair or disruption to the water system from scheduled maintenance. The Public Utilities department said there is no evidence the water system is contaminated.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

Body of missing Saudi Arabian man found in Lake Erie

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a missing Saudi Arabian man was found around midnight Monday in Lake Erie at the E. 9th Street pier. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 31, was reported missing by friends around 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. Cleveland police said Alanazi went out Jan. 26 in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOL 11

Monroe high school student dies Wednesday after car accident

MONROE, Mich. — A recently-graduated high school student from Monroe, Michigan, died Wednesday morning after a car accident, Monroe Public Schools said in a statement. Emma Treadway turned 18 in December and had just started a new job shortly after completing her graduation requirements at Orchard Center High School. She was set to walk the graduation stage in June.
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church to hold warming center on Tuesday, Wednesday nights

SANDUSKY – Due to cold temperatures, The New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Sandusky will be hosting a warning center on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The center will be open from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM. The church is located at 1920 Eddy Henry Way. Individuals who are interested...
SANDUSKY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
3K+
Followers
170
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy