Tyler still holds many school records

MONROEVILLE — Monroeville High School will hold its Hall of Fame induction Saturday, Feb. 4.

The program begins at 4:30 p.m. in the cafeteria and the doors open at 4.

Tickets are $20 and include dinner. They can be purchased in the athletic office during school hours. Tickets must be purchased by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Being inducted this year are:

• Elizabeth Tyler — alumni

• Richard L. Palmer — alumni / community member

• 1971 state runner-up mile relay team — team

The following is the bio provided by the school for Elizabeth Tyler. Coming Monday will be Richard Palmer and on Tuesday will be the 1971 state runner-up mile relay team.

Elizabeth Tyler — alumni

Elizabeth is the daughter of Michael and Bonnie Tyler, along with two siblings, Matthew Tyler and Anne Teal, also Monroeville High School graduates. Elizabeth also attended St. Joseph’s School, where she was an altar server and member of the Catholic Church, before graduating from Monroeville High School in 2007.

Elizabeth was involved in numerous sports and activities during her years at Monroeville High School. She was a three-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball, and softball, earning 12 varsity letters. Elizabeth was also involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council, Key Club, and Renaissance, on the honor roll, and a dedicated scholar-athlete, graduating 13th in her class with a 3.915 GPA. She was also Homecoming Queen her senior year.

Elizabeth has always loved all sports, but she learned quickly her favorites were volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was on the varsity volleyball team all four years earning all-conference and district honors each year, and finishing her senior year being named Conference Player of the Year. She’s also a proud member of the 2004 Monroeville Volleyball Sectional Champions. Elizabeth lettered in softball all four years and earned all-conference, and district honors her Freshman, Sophomore, and Junior years, capturing 2 Sectional Championships. She was named Conference Player of the Year as a Junior, capping off an exceptional season.

Elizabeth excelled in basketball as a four-year starter where she was named to the first team all-conference team each season, as well as the district team. She led her team to the Sectional Championship in the 2005-2006 season, where her brother and head coach, Matthew won the Conference’s Coach of the Year. She went on to break 10 team records through her tenure and continued to hold the record for most career points, in either boys or girls basketball, until 2021. Elizabeth went on to play collegiate basketball at Ashland University. She credits her success in basketball to both her coaches and teammates at Monroeville High School and SMAC.

Elizabeth graduated Magna Cum Laude from Ashland University in 2011 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. She was also a member of the business school fraternity, Gamma Alpha Kappa while leading the Ashland University basketball team as Captain and being named to the 2011 Women’s Basketball All-Tournament Team.

Following college, Elizabeth earned a Master of Business Administration degree, and has since been working in IT, working several years at the J.M. Smucker Company and now in Consulting. Elizabeth has continued staying active in the sports world, coaching basketball with the SMAC organization and when she is home, volunteering within the Monroeville’s various athletic programs. She currently lives in Cincinnati, Ohio with her partner Sarah and their two dogs.

Elizabeth would like to thank everyone at Monroeville for the honor and privilege of becoming an Inductee to the Monroeville Hall of Fame. It was a complete surprise and humbling experience to be honored in this way.

Records still held by Liz as of Jan. 2023

Girls' Basketball

Most points in a game — 36

Blocks in a game (Shared with P. Leitz) — 11

Field Goal % in a season — 56%

Free Throw % in a season — 88%

3PT % in a career — 41%

Free Throw % in a career — 77%

Steal in a career — 207

Total points in a career — 1,285

3 points made in a career — 97

Point average in a career — 18.6

Softball

Home Runs in a season — 10

RBI’s in a season — 44

Home Runs in a career — 14

RBI’s in a career — 88