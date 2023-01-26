PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Conyers will hold an election on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 for the purpose of electing the City Council Member from District 2, Post 2, the City Council Member from District 3 and the City Council Member from District 4 for four (4) year terms, respectively, beginning January 1, 2024 and ending December 31, 2027. The qualifying fee is $72.00 for Council Members. Fees are due at the time a candidate files their candidacy, unless a paupers affidavit is filed in lieu of payment. Qualifying will commence at 8:30 a.m. on August 21, 2023 and end at 4:30 p.m. on August 25, 2023. At the time of the election, candidates must have attained the age of 18 years; have resided in the City and the District they are seeking to represent for at least one year; be a qualified elector of the City; and meet any other requirements as may be established by State law. Candidates must be a U.S. Citizen, never been convicted and sentenced by a court of competent jurisdiction for fraudulent violation of primary or election laws, malfeasance in office, or a felony involving moral turpitude, or Candidates must have had their civil rights restored. Christina Heyman City Clerk 928-92638 1/29/2023.

CONYERS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO