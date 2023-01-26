ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene

Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
Borden Milk building to become senior housing

A historic building is about to undergo significant renovations that will give the property new life, and solve a need for Abilene. The Abilene city council approved rezoning to allow for the construction of a new residential living space in the historic Borden Milk Building on the west side of the city. The outside will remain the same, but renovations will create new residential spaces dedicated to senior citizens. The plans also include adding a one-story building directly across from the existing building.
Why you should tip local service workers in the Big Country

ABILENE, Texas — There are over 5 million American workers whose earnings are 60% reliant on customer tips. Due to the global impact of inflation those workers are now seeing a decrease in tips. But, that doesn’t seem to be the case here in Abilene. “We understand that...
City approves more than $800,000 bid for the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project by Lake Fort Phantom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project. The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects. The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will […]
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children

ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
Jury's Verdict: Abilene 'Mattress Murder' Father Guilty, Son Not Guilty

ABILENE – A Taylor County jury found Johnnie Miller guilty and Michael Miller not guilty in the sensational viral video shooting death of Aaron Howard. As we reported earlier, the Millers were confronted by a very agitated Howard in an alley over a junk mattress. Warning: this video is too graphic for some viewers. Howard and Miller were neighbors. The confrontation escalated until the elderly Miller, 72, produced a handgun and the younger Miller, 36, armed himself with a shotgun.
Police log Jan. 17 – 24

01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot. ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company. 01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building. ACUPD was notified of a male subject on...
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
