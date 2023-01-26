Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Shoot Down War HawksHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Bankhead Named Men’s Soccer Head CoachHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
"Dunk the Presidents" at ACU, HSU or McMurry!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
MLK Prayer Breakfast: Keeping the Dream Alive!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene
Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
The Abilene Zoo is Working to Increase Their Zoo Memberships
The Abilene Zoo is an awesome place to go just to visit and if you ever need a great place to celebrate a birthday or anniversary or a place to just have a fun party. The best part is that whenever I want to go just hang out I don't have to buy a ticket because I am a contributing member of the Abilene Zoo.
Borden Milk building to become senior housing
A historic building is about to undergo significant renovations that will give the property new life, and solve a need for Abilene. The Abilene city council approved rezoning to allow for the construction of a new residential living space in the historic Borden Milk Building on the west side of the city. The outside will remain the same, but renovations will create new residential spaces dedicated to senior citizens. The plans also include adding a one-story building directly across from the existing building.
‘I would want to be that pathfinder’: City Council Place 3 candidate Shawnte Fleming shares plans and goals if elected
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On this weeks edition of Big Country Politics, News Director Manny Diaz sat with Shawnte Fleming to chat about her campaign for City Council. Fleming is a small business owner and has previously served on the City of Abilene Planning and Zoning Committee and is running for place 3 for City […]
Why you should tip local service workers in the Big Country
ABILENE, Texas — There are over 5 million American workers whose earnings are 60% reliant on customer tips. Due to the global impact of inflation those workers are now seeing a decrease in tips. But, that doesn’t seem to be the case here in Abilene. “We understand that...
City approves more than $800,000 bid for the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project by Lake Fort Phantom
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project. The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects. The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will […]
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
Two structure fires occur within a mile radius in north Abilene Sunday morning
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two buildings have caught on fire Sunday morning in the same area in north Abilene. The first fire occurred before 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of North 11th and Plum. Crews responded to a shed fire and were able to stop the fire before it affected the connected building. The second […]
Two Abilene Men Arrested for Creepy Crimes Against Children
ABILENE— Two Abilene residents have been arrested after attempting to solicit minors online in two separate cases. Donald Kimbrough and Edward Rodriquez have been arrested for sexual crimes against children. Kimbrough’s charge stems from an investigation that took place in October 2021 where detectives were posing as female prostitutes...
TIMELINE: 4+ years between arrest & verdict in 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder,’ why so long?
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It took about 4-and-a-half years for justice to be served in the case of the viral 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder.’ In September 2018, Aaron Howard was recorded arguing with his alleyway neighbors about a box spring between their homes. He had a baseball bat and his neighbors, father and son Johnnie […]
State, defense rests in Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In a surprisingly quick turn of events, state and defense both rested Thursday morning in the trial of a father-son duo accused of shooting their alleyway neighbor to death in 2018 over a box spring. KTAB/KRBC has been continuously covering the trial of Johnnie Dee Miller and his son, Michael. They […]
Crime Reports: APD arrests Abilene man for slapping grandmother, punching parents
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Mesquite Street – Burglary of HabitationA victim reported that suspects in […]
Abilene’s ‘mattress murder’ guilty verdict sentences 72-year-old to 14 years in prison
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Johnnie Dee Miller, found guilty Thursday by a Taylor County jury for the murder of Aaron Howard, was sentenced Friday to spend 14 years in prison without fine. In the September 2018 shooting death of Aaron Howard allegedly over a box spring between the alleyway neighbors, both Johnnie Dee Miller and […]
Crime Reports: Transient man steals Abilene business owner’s dog, trespasses storefront
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3000 block of North 10th Street – Criminal TrespassA complainant reported that a person […]
Jury's Verdict: Abilene 'Mattress Murder' Father Guilty, Son Not Guilty
ABILENE – A Taylor County jury found Johnnie Miller guilty and Michael Miller not guilty in the sensational viral video shooting death of Aaron Howard. As we reported earlier, the Millers were confronted by a very agitated Howard in an alley over a junk mattress. Warning: this video is too graphic for some viewers. Howard and Miller were neighbors. The confrontation escalated until the elderly Miller, 72, produced a handgun and the younger Miller, 36, armed himself with a shotgun.
Police log Jan. 17 – 24
01/17/2023 8:45 a.m. ABANDONED VEHICLES: ACU Parking lot: Church Lot. ACUPD had two vehicles that were left abandoned/inoperative in the parking lot for several months. Both vehicles were towed by a local towing company. 01/18/2023 8:45 a.m. SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Hardin Administration Building. ACUPD was notified of a male subject on...
Crime Reports: Abilene domestic disturbance call turns violent when 18-year-old bites stepfather
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 4500 block of South 1st Street – HarassmentA 41-year-old man reported that a 21-year-old […]
BREAKING: Witnesses say APD shot an armed man who was carrying a toddler in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Shots have been fired in north Abilene according to witnesses and medical was requested in an officer involved shooting. Just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, APD was called to the 3500 block of North 9th Street for a vehicle that was parked in a vacant home’s driveway, according to […]
Winter Storm Watch/Weather Advisory issued throughout The Big Country, what to expect
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Weather Service shared on social media that there is a chance of black ice, ice storms and snow for the next few days. According to the National Weather Service Facebook post, black ice is difficult to see and makes the road very slippery, especially bridges and overpasses. The […]
