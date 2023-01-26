A historic building is about to undergo significant renovations that will give the property new life, and solve a need for Abilene. The Abilene city council approved rezoning to allow for the construction of a new residential living space in the historic Borden Milk Building on the west side of the city. The outside will remain the same, but renovations will create new residential spaces dedicated to senior citizens. The plans also include adding a one-story building directly across from the existing building.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO