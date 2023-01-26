Read full article on original website
New Phoebe CEO adapting well to hospital, community
ALBANY — Given the arc of her career trajectory, Deborah Angerami probably could have had her pick of jobs and locations had she taken the time to extensively explore her opportunities. But Angerami is where she wants to be, thank you, and she’s been able to hit the ground...
Albany Recreation and Parks offers 'Day to Shine'
ALBANY — The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is offering “A Day to Shine” for area students with a Tuesday dance at the Albany Civic Center. The dance is open to special needs children in the community and will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event is free for children grades 4-12 and will include activities, dancing, music and encouraging words from a speaker.
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Good-paying careers available at Albany Tech through quick, inexpensive degree programs
ALBANY — Ready to hit the road on a new career that can pay more than $40,000 annually? For the CDL certificate program at Albany Technical College, that can be a reality after eight weeks of training, and with grants and scholarships, the cost could be less than $400 or even free.
1 killed in Albany house fire
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
Albany church damaged by car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the city
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
Community mourns loss of Georgia police officer who died in the line of duty
The Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed the death of Master Patrol Officer Clarence “CJ” Williams of the Cairo Police Department. Officer Williams died while on-duty yesterday afternoon, leaving a void in the community he dedicated himself to serving. A beloved member of the Cairo Police Dept., Williams...
Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production. According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30. The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period...
CPD identifies Cairo officer who died while on-duty
The Cairo Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) are investigating after a Cairo officer died Saturday afternoon while on duty.
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The suspect, identified as Anthony Manriquez, 17, shot Jerri Dudley, 48, in the head, APD says. The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m....
Albany woman dies in Sunday morning house fire
ALBANY – An Albany woman died in an early morning house fire on Sunday, according to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office. Rebecca Gilliam, 66, apparently succumbed to smoke inhalation in the blaze, said Coroner Michael Fowler, who was called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead at 3:10 a.m.
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
LIST: School closings and delays
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
