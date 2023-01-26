ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany Recreation and Parks offers 'Day to Shine'

ALBANY — The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is offering “A Day to Shine” for area students with a Tuesday dance at the Albany Civic Center. The dance is open to special needs children in the community and will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event is free for children grades 4-12 and will include activities, dancing, music and encouraging words from a speaker.
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth

New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety.
1 killed in Albany house fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One woman was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler. Neighbors watched as these flames engulfed the home located in the 600 block of 8th Avenue. Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said EMS pulled the woman out of the fire but she had already succumbed to her injuries.
Ben Hill Co. superintendent controversy draws in hundreds of supporters

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of parents, teachers and community members showed up to a called board of education meeting Saturday regarding the controversy surrounding the interim superintendent. Dawn Clements was the interim superintendent for 8 months. She recently resigned and retired after concerns over her sexuality. According to residents,...
Albany church damaged by car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany church is damaged after a truck ended up in its entrance—leaving behind significant damage for the church to clean up. The accident happened Saturday morning. A driver veered off Moultrie Road, jumped a ditch and took out some power lines before crashing into the Mercedes Baptist Church.
Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the city

Americus community calls for action after recent shootings. South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. Economists expecting mild recession in Georgia.
See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production. According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30. The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period...
Americus community calls for action after recent shootings

South Ga. congressman speaks on what Congress is doing to help dairy farmers, rising cost of milk. Albany Commission approves new redistricting map for the city. Economists expecting mild recession in Georgia.
Family searching for answers following Colquitt Co. deadly deputy pursuit

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A Colquitt family wants answers after a 44-year-old woman was hit and killed during a deputy pursuit. It happened Wednesday night when deputies were pursuing a car driven by Colin Terrell, of Moultrie, who they say struck and killed a woman in a residential neighborhood in Moultrie. That woman was Verna White, 44.
Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The suspect, identified as Anthony Manriquez, 17, shot Jerri Dudley, 48, in the head, APD says. The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m....
Albany woman dies in Sunday morning house fire

ALBANY – An Albany woman died in an early morning house fire on Sunday, according to the Dougherty County Coroner’s Office. Rebecca Gilliam, 66, apparently succumbed to smoke inhalation in the blaze, said Coroner Michael Fowler, who was called to the scene at about 2:30 a.m. and pronounced the victim dead at 3:10 a.m.
Cairo officer dies during foot pursuit

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A Cairo Police Officer died Saturday evening during a police pursuit, according to the Cairo Police Department. Around 5 p.m. a Grady County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the area of 10th Street and Robinson Avenue. The Cairo Police officer now identified as Clarence “CJ” Williams, came in to assist.
LIST: School closings and delays

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN) — With inclement weather moving into the area, it’s important to stay up to date with the local school closing and delays!. Early County Schools will be closed Wednesday, January 25. Dothan City Schools. Dothan City Schools will be delayed for two hours on Wednesday,...
