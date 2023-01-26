Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Weird Science : The day it rained fish in TexasJack BeaversTexarkana, TX
Related
KTBS
Wadley Hospital celebrates Women Physicians Day
TEXARKANA, Texas - February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day, and the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell. She was the first female in the United States to earn a degree in medicine in 1849. Blackwell's achievements paved the way for other female doctors all across the country. Dr. Deborah Shuman has...
Texarkana’s Live Music Scene for January 27 & 28
FRIDAY - January 27. If you know about other bands playing in and around the Texarkana area, please let us know so we can add them to the list. jim.weaver@townsquaremedia.com. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price...
Enjoy The Magic of Bill Blagg Live! Coming to Texarkana’s Perot Theatre in Feb
If you love magic then get ready for a great evening of fun with the Magic of Bill Blagg LIVE! This show will be presented by TRAHC and It's coming to the Historic Perot Theatre in downtown Texarkana. This show is a national tour production that is magic at it's...
Amazing Food Event Is Just an Hours Drive Away from Shreveport
If you love Louisiana food, there is an event coming up that will showcase some of the best food you will ever put in your mouth. Not too many people in Shreveport and Bossier know about this spectacular food extravaganza, but it is time to think about making that short drive for Flavor of Louisiana.
hopeprescott.com
Singer From Hope to Appear On the Grand Ole Opry
Singer Mae Estes who grew up in Hope announced Friday she will be performing on the Grand Old Opry in Nashville on March 4th. The announcement came via Facebook and Youtube. Further details will be forthcoming. Estes is the daughter of Johnny and Darlene Estes.
magnoliareporter.com
Tom's Korner Store cited for alcohol sale to minor
A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in...
East Texas man wanted for not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police say
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is wanted for allegedly not completing cemetery memorials for customers, police said. The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Bobby Joel Caraway Jr., 56, for the felony offense of theft. He is also wanted on other misdemeanor warrants. Authorities said Caraway was the owner of Hopkins Memorials […]
Be a Part of History at This Texarkana Sesquicentennial Celebration Event
Did you know you can be a part of Texarkana's history? You can with this special event as the Texarkana Museums System hosts many great events in celebration of Texarkana's Sesquicentennial this year. At this free event, you are asked to bring a piece of fabric that might have a...
ktalnews.com
Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
17 Things You Should Never Donate to a Tex-Ark Goodwill Store
You may have noticed that the Texarkana, Texas Goodwill Thrift Store at 3410 St. Michael Drive has been closed, that's because they are working on a complete renovation and will be celebrating their Re-Grand Opening this Friday, January 27. There will be so much more to choose from in the...
Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?
The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
foxsportstexarkana.com
TISD elementary student and adult performers chose as breakout presenters at 2023 Dallas Leader in Me Symposium
TEXARKANA — Several student and adult teams from the Texarkana ISD (TISD) Elementary school level have been chosen by the FranklinCovey company to participate as breakout presenters at the 2023 Dallas Leader in Me Symposium. FranklinCovey designed the 2023 Dallas Leader in Me Symposium to discover ways to elevate...
ktalnews.com
Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing a Family Member
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing a Family Member. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, an Oil City, Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a family member. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence in the 14000 block...
Clerk At Popular Haughton Store Cited For Selling Alcohol To Minor
A couple of days ago, on Wednesday, January 25th, Bossier Sheriff's deputies were pleased to find that when it comes to selling alcohol to minors, most all of the locations they checked were playing by the rules. The Bossier Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force made their rounds throughout Bossier Parish...
KSLA
Train derailment in Keachi causes road closure, evacuation of part of Keachi
KEACHI, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office(CPSO), a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road has caused a road closure. In the early morning, on Jan. 28, between 3-4 a.m., CPSO posted on Facebook in reference to a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road. The derailment happened late...
Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana
Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ktoy1047.com
Men who burglarized Texarkana, Wake Village ATMs sentenced to prison
26-year-old Teddrick Solomon and 21-year-old Corde St. Jules received 46 months and 41 months respectively in federal prison for their part in burglarizing the ATM at Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane on January 26, 2021, and the ATM at the Texar on 7th Street in Wake Village on February 2, 2021. Each man was also ordered to pay $257,789 in restitution.
KSLA
Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
Did You Know This Movie Has a Huge Connection to Texarkana?
It's always fun to see TV shows or movies where Texarkana is mentioned. But there is a movie that I had no idea was based on a family in Texarkana. The movie is actually based on a book about one of Texarkana's founding families. The Author of the Book. The...
Good Time Oldies 107.5
Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/
Comments / 0