Texarkana, AR

KTBS

Wadley Hospital celebrates Women Physicians Day

TEXARKANA, Texas - February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day, and the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell. She was the first female in the United States to earn a degree in medicine in 1849. Blackwell's achievements paved the way for other female doctors all across the country. Dr. Deborah Shuman has...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Singer From Hope to Appear On the Grand Ole Opry

Singer Mae Estes who grew up in Hope announced Friday she will be performing on the Grand Old Opry in Nashville on March 4th. The announcement came via Facebook and Youtube. Further details will be forthcoming. Estes is the daughter of Johnny and Darlene Estes.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Tom's Korner Store cited for alcohol sale to minor

A Magnolia retailer was cited this month by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board for selling alcoholic beverages to a minor. The ABC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. According to the ABC website posting on January 20, Tom's Korner Store at 3860 Hwy. 344 in...
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktalnews.com

Texarkana police seeing spike in car thefts

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department says they are seeing a spike in car thefts. Although it is a recurring problem in the area, police say it is happening even more now that it is cold outside. “We’ve actually had four of these in the last...
TEXARKANA, TX
Kicker 102.5

Atlanta Texas Police Are Looking for This Man, Have You Seen Him?

The Atlanta Texas Police Department is looking for a man with an active arrest warrant. But they need your help, have you seen him?. The Atlanta Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they are looking for Jack Kory Laird he has an arrest warrant for the felony offense of Sexual Assault. They stated in the post;
ATLANTA, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner IDs slain Shreveport woman after Sugar Lane shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport woman who was injured in a Sunday shooting died Thursday morning. The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 33-year-old Latounda Bryant died from her injuries at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport at 11:40 a.m. Bryant was taken to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Train derailment in Keachi causes road closure, evacuation of part of Keachi

KEACHI, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office(CPSO), a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road has caused a road closure. In the early morning, on Jan. 28, between 3-4 a.m., CPSO posted on Facebook in reference to a train derailment near Keithville-Keatchie Road. The derailment happened late...
KEACHI, LA
Kicker 102.5

Snow or White Sand? Arkansas’ Hidden Gem Minutes From Texarkana

Arkansas is nationally recognized as being the Natural State but for years it was known as the Wonder State for its abundance of lakes, mountains, bluffs, caverns, and yes. If you grew up in Southwest Arkansas then you probably know all about the white cliffs in Little River County but if you are not from this area it is certainly worth the drive to White Cliffs Recreation Area to see what looks like snow or white sand in this hilly terrain.
ARKANSAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Men who burglarized Texarkana, Wake Village ATMs sentenced to prison

26-year-old Teddrick Solomon and 21-year-old Corde St. Jules received 46 months and 41 months respectively in federal prison for their part in burglarizing the ATM at Texar Federal Credit Union on Gibson Lane on January 26, 2021, and the ATM at the Texar on 7th Street in Wake Village on February 2, 2021. Each man was also ordered to pay $257,789 in restitution.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
KSLA

Bowie Co. deputy discusses why he’s returning to the force after being shot in head by suspect

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - While he was once a “fallen” hero, Lt. Scott Lillis is back on his feet and back on-duty with the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office. He returns from a 5-month hiatus after recovering from being shot in the head by a murder suspect during a traffic stop. The incident, while taking a physical toll on Lt. Lillis, also put a financial burden on his family, but he says the community came together for him in ways he never imagined.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the '60s and '70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas.

