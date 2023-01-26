ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” Is Scheduled To Return On May 13

Last seen in 2012, the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” is finally set to retro on May 13. Over the last decade, the silhouette has been rumored to return ad nauseam, but it seems Jordan Brand has finally put things into motion to reissue the “Black/White/Tour Yellow” covered pair that debuted in 2006. Dimensions of the sneaker haven’t been disclosed by the brand nor by those with early pairs of the Air Jordan, but it’s likely the model follows Tinker Hatfield’s blueprint from 1989 closer than past retros – namely in the forefoot area. “Tour Yellow” flair appears underneath the tongue mesh, via plastic eyelets, detailing on the tongue, and throughout the midsole, harkening back to a time during which non-Chicago Bulls color schemes on Michael Jordan’s signature sneakers wasn’t commonplace. Jumpman logos are featured on the spine in a stark “White” look, further differentiating the “Thunder” ensemble from those that predated it. Lastly, the shoe box is given an updated look from the last time the pair dropped.
Blazers out to close homestand on high note vs. Hawks

A favorable 11-game stretch concludes Monday night for the Portland Trail Blazers, and the club didn't take advantage of the good fortune. The Trail Blazers host the Atlanta Hawks to conclude a span in which 10 of 11 games were at home over a 21-day stretch. Portland is just 4-6 during a time when a Jan. 17 game at the Denver Nuggets marks the only occasion it had to leave town.
PORTLAND, OR
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George carry Clippers past Hawks

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to score 55 points while leading the Clippers to a 120-113 road win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday that extended Los Angeles’ season-best winning streak to five games. Leonard put up 32 points on 12-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-10 success from 3-point range,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Surprising Timberwolves, Kings square off again

Two teams that have positioned themselves to make rare playoff appearances hope to continue to rise at the other's expense when the Sacramento Kings visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. It has been 17 years since the Kings last experienced the NBA postseason (2006), while the Timberwolves...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bulls’ star trio helps turn back Magic rally

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 32 points apiece and Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds as the visiting Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday. Patrick Williams scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago snap a two-game losing skid....
CHICAGO, IL
Precious Achiuwa, Raptors continue Western swing vs. Suns

The recently resurgent Phoenix Suns seek their sixth win in the last seven outings on Monday when they host a Toronto Raptors squad aiming for their fourth win in the last five. Monday's contest is the fourth in a seven-game Western Conference road swing for Toronto, which improved to 2-1...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hornets, behind Terry Rozier's 31 points, topple Heat

Terry Rozier scored 31 points and P.J. Washington added 27 to propel the Charlotte Hornets to a 122-117 victory against the visiting Miami Heat on Sunday. Rozier and Washington both shot 11 of 19 from the field, with Rozier draining five 3-pointers. Gordon Hayward contributed 20 points and LaMelo Ball...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wizards meet Spurs heading in opposite directions

The Washington Wizards and the San Antonio Spurs will square off Monday in the Alamo City in a battle of teams heading in opposite directions on the NBA escalator. The Wizards head to San Antonio after a 113-103 win in New Orleans on Saturday, their fifth consecutive victory. Daniel Gafford led Washington with a season-high 21 points, with Bradley Beal adding 16 points -- nine of which came in the fourth quarter.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eric Gordon, Rockets hang on in final seconds to edge Pistons

Eric Gordon scored 24 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-114 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Tari Eason had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Alec Burks scored 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had...
DETROIT, MI
Coming off tough loss, Lakers visit Kyrie Irving, Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers left Boston frustrated by a loss on Saturday. The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, are holding their own with Kyrie Irving leading the way as Kevin Durant remains out with an MCL sprain. The two will meet Monday night at Brooklyn, when the Lakers will...
LOS ANGELES, CA

