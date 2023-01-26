Read full article on original website
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Chargers QB Justin Herbert recovering from shoulder surgery
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert underwent surgery to repair the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, NFL Network reported Sunday. The surgery took place Wednesday, and he is expected to be recovered in time to take part in the offseason program. Behind Herbert, the Chargers reached the playoffs for the...
Clayton News Daily
Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed, Bengals WR Tyler Boyd leave with injuries
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed left Sunday's AFC Championship game on the opening drive to be evaluated for a concussion. Sneed lowered his head and collided with forward-charging Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine. He made the tackle but remained on the turf. Kansas City's top cover cornerback this...
Clayton News Daily
Brock Purdy to undergo MRI on elbow, ‘sad’ for 49ers veterans
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will undergo an MRI on his injured throwing elbow Monday after the team's season ended with Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy's right elbow was injured in the first quarter on a blow from Eagles linebacker Haason...
Clayton News Daily
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell inactive vs. Eagles
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell has been ruled inactive for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles in Philadelphia. Mitchell (groin) was listed as questionable for the game after failing to participate in practice throughout the week. Mitchell, 24, was limited to five regular-season games due to two...
Clayton News Daily
The Eagles Have the Secret Sauce as They Head Back to the Super Bowl
Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie stood, hands clasped, in a navy suit and green tie. Around him, the room reeked of cigar smoke. His voice barely rose over the loud smacking of hands on backs, grown men securing one another in loud embraces, or people commenting on the Prince-purple pants Jalen Hurts had decided to wear to the podium (“too much,” joked one coach).
Clayton News Daily
Report: Dolphins not expected to pursue Tom Brady
The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Tom Brady should the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback opt to return for a 24th NFL season, ESPN reported on Sunday. Per the report, the Dolphins are committed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and pleased with his development under head coach Mike McDaniel.
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Kellen Moore, Cowboys part; Mike McCarthy to call plays
The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network and the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday night. According to the Morning News, head coach Mike McCarthy will assume play-calling duties for the Cowboys. Moore, 34, had been a player and coach with the Cowboys...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Dolphins make Vic Fangio highest-paid coordinator
The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with Vic Fangio to be their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network reported Sunday. The former Denver Broncos head coach will get a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option that will make him the NFL's highest-paid coordinator, per the report. Fangio, 64, was 19-30...
Clayton News Daily
Bills S Damar Hamlin makes first public comments since cardiac arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public comments since going into cardiac arrest during a Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, taking time to offer thanks for the outpouring of support he has received over the past month. "I think it was important for me...
Clayton News Daily
Eric Gordon, Rockets hang on in final seconds to edge Pistons
Eric Gordon scored 24 points to lead the Houston Rockets to a 117-114 road win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Tari Eason had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Kenyon Martin Jr. had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Houston. Alec Burks scored 21 points and Bojan Bogdanovic had...
