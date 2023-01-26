Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Short Pump Town Center | Shopping mall in Richmond, Virginia
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Richmond, and in this case we will talk about the shopping center, Short Pump Town Center, a large outdoor space, where you will enjoy the climate and the calm atmosphere of the town. In addition, you have at your fingertips a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, and restaurants.
Henrico celebrates new firehouse in busy Staples Mill area
A new firehouse in Henrico's West End officially opened in January, allowing Henrico Fire to better serve a busy central area near Staples Mill and Parham Road.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 must-do weekend trips near Richmond
Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or adventurous retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Durham Photo: Symphony Webber/AxiosHome to North Carolina Central University and Duke University, Durham is one of North Carolina's urban gems. Here's how to spend a weekend there. Stay: A tiny farmhouse Airbnb near downtown for $96+ per night. Book here.Do:Vibe out with J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and more musical acts during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh (about 20 miles away), April 1–2. Details.Take a gallery tour at the 21c Museum Hotel. Admission is free.Watch a Durham Bulls...
I-64 West clear after crash in downtown Richmond
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 91, at the I-64/I-95 interchange. The westbound left lane is currently closed.
Fox Elementary yard, playground reopened 11 months after fire
The rules for the playground and field are the same as before the closure -- no bikes, dogs or adult league sports -- and the playground will close each day at dusk.
Where is Lovely Brooks? Foul play feared in case of missing Richmond woman
The 53-year-old Lovely Brooks was last seen leaving her Barlen Drive home on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 10. Since the age of 18, Brooks has identified as a transgender female.
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Virginia
Virginia - Some great places to get the best crab cakes in Virginia. Read on for recommendations! These places include Margie & Ray's Crabhouse, Sugar's Crab Shack, Blue Seafood & Spirits in Richmond, Berret's Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg, and the Virginia Beach Crab House.
Winging It
This local restaurant group with three locations serves up a master class on bar bites with hickory-smoked wings earning the highest marks. Smoked, then grilled, the crisped skin comes shellacked in one of 11 sauces. Begin with a traditional Buffalo, then try the pungent mango-habanero. Both will shatter, then melt, any expectations of workaday wings.
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia
I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
Chesterfield Towne Center | Shopping mall in Virginia
Chesterfield Towne Center is a large shopping complex where you will enjoy shopping for the wide variety of stores, from department stores, boutiques of recognized brands and other alternatives from local firms. On the other hand, discounts and offers are an important feature of this mall. Featured shopping stores: Macy's,...
Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The East Henrico Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30 after being closed for three weeks for an interior renovation. Located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, the DMV office will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers after receiving new paint and improvements to countertop design for employee efficiency.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president
Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
What happened to Tracy Butler Epps? A murder. A mystery.
Tracy Butler Epps was last seen at the Henrico hotel where friends said she lived with her husband, L.C.
Richmond community leaders react to Memphis videos
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin were among many Friday evening voicing their reaction after watching videos released by the Memphis Police Department showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols. The footage shows 29-year-old Nichols getting violently beaten for three minutes while the officers...
Wait til you see who adopted dog shot in Richmond after 'miraculous' recovery
Two weeks after the unthinkable happened in a South Richmond home, a dog who was shot by his owner is being adopted by one of the officers who worked the case.
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend
Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?
Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
