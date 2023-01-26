ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Short Pump Town Center | Shopping mall in Richmond, Virginia

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Richmond, and in this case we will talk about the shopping center, Short Pump Town Center, a large outdoor space, where you will enjoy the climate and the calm atmosphere of the town. In addition, you have at your fingertips a wide variety of department stores, boutiques, and restaurants.
3 must-do weekend trips near Richmond

Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or adventurous retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Durham Photo: Symphony Webber/AxiosHome to North Carolina Central University and Duke University, Durham is one of North Carolina's urban gems. Here's how to spend a weekend there. Stay: A tiny farmhouse Airbnb near downtown for $96+ per night. Book here.Do:Vibe out with J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and more musical acts during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh (about 20 miles away), April 1–2. Details.Take a gallery tour at the 21c Museum Hotel. Admission is free.Watch a Durham Bulls...
Winging It

This local restaurant group with three locations serves up a master class on bar bites with hickory-smoked wings earning the highest marks. Smoked, then grilled, the crisped skin comes shellacked in one of 11 sauces. Begin with a traditional Buffalo, then try the pungent mango-habanero. Both will shatter, then melt, any expectations of workaday wings.
Willow Lawn | Shopping center in Richmond, Virginia

I suggest you visit Willow Lawn Shopping Center, one of the largest in the town, which offers you a wide variety of department stores, local brand boutiques, restaurants, and shopping areas. comfortable living. Featured Shopping Stores: Old Navy, J. Crew Factory, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse, Rack Room Shoes, Claire's, DICK'S...
Chesterfield Towne Center | Shopping mall in Virginia

Chesterfield Towne Center is a large shopping complex where you will enjoy shopping for the wide variety of stores, from department stores, boutiques of recognized brands and other alternatives from local firms. On the other hand, discounts and offers are an important feature of this mall. Featured shopping stores: Macy's,...
Henrico DMV to reopen following closure for renovations

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The East Henrico Department of Motor Vehicles will reopen on Monday, Jan. 30 after being closed for three weeks for an interior renovation. Located at 5517 South Laburnum Avenue, the DMV office will reopen to appointment and walk-in customers after receiving new paint and improvements to countertop design for employee efficiency.
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president

Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
Richmond community leaders react to Memphis videos

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin were among many Friday evening voicing their reaction after watching videos released by the Memphis Police Department showing five officers beating Tyre Nichols. The footage shows 29-year-old Nichols getting violently beaten for three minutes while the officers...
Cancer Bill Introduced In Virginia Chamber By McEachin’s Friend

Del. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, recently introduced legislation that aims to mitigate some of the challenges that people may face before they receive a cancer diagnosis. McQuinn, a longtime friend of Congressman Don McEachin who died from cancer on Nov. 28 at age 61, recently introduced Bill 2356, which would require health insurers to cover colorectal screening without copayments or deductibles. That includes an outpatient colonoscopy, even if someone has used Colo-Guard, an over-the-counter test as an initial screening at home. The legislation proposes that health insurers cover all preventive screening for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopies.
Where will Virginia's next casino project end up?

Lawmakers are about to roll the dice on casinos, and a bill to allow for a referendum in Petersburg has already cleared an early hurdle. The Virginia Casino Act allows for five casinos in Virginia, and four of those five are already open or will open soon. But the location of that fifth and final casino is up for debate. After voters in Richmond rejected a potential casino in a referendum, advocates in Petersburg started making plans for a casino they hope will revitalize a struggling local economy.
