Glenwood Springs, CO

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Skier dies after terrain park crash at Snowmass

A 27-year-old man died after a ski crash in the Makaha Terrain Park at Snowmass Ski Area on Thursday, according to Aspen Skiing Co. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, in a statement issued Thursday night, identified the deceased as Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne, Colorado. He had been program director at Summit County Public Health Department since June 22, according to his professional profile on LinkedIn. He was from Pennsylvania and a 2018 graduate of Drake University, where he played football, according to LinkedIn.
SNOWMASS, CO
KJCT8

Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
MEEKER, CO
KJCT8

Wreck cleared from Glenwood Canyon, I-70 fully reopened

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced early Friday afternoon that the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed due to a crash. CDOT crews do not currently have an accurate ETA, and say to expect extended closure and to plan alternate routes. The closure originally stretched...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway

A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house. “This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen School District issues statement on ‘threatening message’

Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh released a statement on Friday concerning a Thursday incident at the school regarding a “threatening message” that was written on a bathroom wall at the elementary school. “Yesterday after school we became aware that a threatening message was written on the wall...
ASPEN, CO

