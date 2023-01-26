Read full article on original website
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Skier dies after terrain park crash at Snowmass
A 27-year-old man died after a ski crash in the Makaha Terrain Park at Snowmass Ski Area on Thursday, according to Aspen Skiing Co. The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office, in a statement issued Thursday night, identified the deceased as Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne, Colorado. He had been program director at Summit County Public Health Department since June 22, according to his professional profile on LinkedIn. He was from Pennsylvania and a 2018 graduate of Drake University, where he played football, according to LinkedIn.
Craig Daily Press
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
KJCT8
Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
KJCT8
Wreck cleared from Glenwood Canyon, I-70 fully reopened
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Transportation announced early Friday afternoon that the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed due to a crash. CDOT crews do not currently have an accurate ETA, and say to expect extended closure and to plan alternate routes. The closure originally stretched...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs’ North Landing could become community gateway
A vacant grass field that sits where the Grand Avenue Bridge used to cross the river could become a place for community members and visitors alike to gather and enjoy downtown, according to design ideas at a recent open house. “This year is all about finalizing design,” Bryana Starbuck, the...
coloradosun.com
Massive rock slide halts operations at Glenwood Springs quarry. Mine opponents call for shut-down, investigation.
Last week, a massive rock slide buried the Mid-Continent limestone quarry above Glenwood Springs. City residents who have spent several years fighting a proposed expansion at the mine say the collapsed mountainside is an opportunity to scrutinize the operation. “The rock slide shines a light on the fact that this...
Aspen Daily News
Aspen School District issues statement on ‘threatening message’
Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh released a statement on Friday concerning a Thursday incident at the school regarding a “threatening message” that was written on a bathroom wall at the elementary school. “Yesterday after school we became aware that a threatening message was written on the wall...
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
Summit Daily News
Hearse carrying a body comes to a rest ‘teetering’ over a 100-foot embankment after sliding off I-70 near Silverthorne
A hearse that slid off Interstate 70 in snowy conditions stopped just shy of tipping over a ledge, with its front wheels hanging in the air at around 3 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, according to Summit Fire & EMS. “Okay, file this one under: ‘You’ll never believe it,’” the...
