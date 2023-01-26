Read full article on original website
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
New Jersey witness describes floating orange glow in skyRoger MarshSea Isle City, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: 2 Women Trash Store, Assault Worker, Get Arrested
Authorities in Atlantic City say two women are facing charges after assaulting two workers at a store, trashing the business, and then stealing chips and cigarettes. The scene unfolded around 2 AM this past Wednesday at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Officers Latray Butcher and...
Update: Two 17-year-olds Shot in Bridgeton, NJ: Man Killed, Woman Wounded
UPDATE: The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 21-year-old Iban Perez of Bridgeton has been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to this incident. The investigation continues. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Bridgeton say two 17-year-olds were shot in...
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane...
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Recovery of Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A 21-year-old Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed in the city earlier this week. Detectives and SWAT Team members with the Atlantic City Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say,...
Cape May Court House, NJ Mr. Softee Now Open
When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
Lower Twp Police Look for Suspects in North Cape May Store Caper
Lower Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an incident that recently occurred in North Cape May. Lower Police say the two are suspected in a "cash back theft attempt" at the ACME store in North Cape May. A cash-back attempt is when someone...
9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Guy Fieri loves the Atlantic City area. He's been here a number of times for his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." He's featured 9 different Atlantic City area restaurants on the show, with some of his visits at the restaurants featured on multiple episodes. In addition to visiting local restaurants,...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
The Increase In Low Flying Helicopters In Toms River, NJ Is Interesting
If you've seen a low-flying helicopter in and around Toms River this week, there's no reason to feel like Ray Liotta in Good Fellas, they aren't up there watching you. Over the past few days, I've seen a singular helicopter hovering in the same spot for a while not too high in the sky.
More Falconers Needed to Chase Seagulls Away in Ocean City
A unique job opportunity could be opening very soon for an unforgettable summer job in Ocean City chasing away seagulls as a falconer. East Coast Falconers, the company that contracts with Ocean City to handle the raptors that chase away seagulls over the beach and boardwalk has just been approved to return to Ocean City for summer 2023.
Atlantic County Wants Feedback on Quality of Your Internet
If you live or work in Atlantic County, you are being asked to give your thoughts in a survey on the availability of high-speed internet in the county. Why Does Atlantic County Want to Know about Your Broadband Service?. As a release from the county points out, we really learned...
70-Year-Old Souvenir Store on the Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk is No More
A lovely little souvenir store on the Wildwood Boardwalk, around for generations, has closed its gate for the final time. Maybe it's just my imagination, but it feels like since the pandemic more and more small businesses that have been around for generations are closing at an alarming rate. It...
Hamilton, NJ Donut Shop Making Philadelphia Eagles Donuts
Eagles fever is contagious and spreading quickly throughout the area. Everything's going green for the big NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday (January 29th) when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers, even donuts. Popular Hamilton Township donut shop, Donuts Time Café on Route 33...
Ocean City, NJ’s Newest Bakery Has Our Tongues Wagging
A new bakery just opened along Asbury Avenue in Ocean City today, and its creations look divine. My goodness is my sweet tooth aching just looking at photos from Lisa's Sweet Treats. I spot cupcakes, tarts, cheesecake, macarons, key lime pie, MINI key lime pies, and so much more. Lisa's...
These Ocean County, NJ Italian Restaurants are Simply Superb
If there's one thing Ocean County knows, it's Italian food. With all of the Italian heritage in Ocean County, every entree must be excellent every time. We have high standards, and rightfully so. There are the classics like eggplant parm and chicken cacciatore. Seafood served Italian style can't be beaten.
Your Philadelphia Eagles-49ers Party Will Be a Win With Hoagies From These 30+ NJ Shops
An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food. That part is pretty easy. But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.
New Resort in the Works for Downtown Wildwood
A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay their success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze and the black, Sundown Lager has announced plans to build 6- 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single family house.
New Shyamalan Horror Flick Filmed in the Pine Barrens
Well, it's not exactly The Sixth Sense, but director M. Night Shyamalan's new horror thriller Knock at the Cabin was filmed mostly in the pinelands and South Jersey's unique and beautiful forests certainly add a special something to Shyamalon's latest movie. From what I have seen in the movie's two...
