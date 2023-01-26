ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Cape May Court House, NJ Mr. Softee Now Open

When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
CAPE MAY, NJ
More Falconers Needed to Chase Seagulls Away in Ocean City

A unique job opportunity could be opening very soon for an unforgettable summer job in Ocean City chasing away seagulls as a falconer. East Coast Falconers, the company that contracts with Ocean City to handle the raptors that chase away seagulls over the beach and boardwalk has just been approved to return to Ocean City for summer 2023.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Your Philadelphia Eagles-49ers Party Will Be a Win With Hoagies From These 30+ NJ Shops

An absolutely huge football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers is just about here and that means one thing: you need big food. That part is pretty easy. But you need something that will really set the mood for hours of football. Something that everyone likes, it's easy to get, and you won't be stuck in the kitchen for three hours making it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Resort in the Works for Downtown Wildwood

A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay their success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze and the black, Sundown Lager has announced plans to build 6- 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single family house.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey.

