Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 12:52 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Interestate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit through Glenwood Canyon for a wreck, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when the road might reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Craig Daily Press
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
nbc11news.com
Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List
Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
coloradosun.com
Massive rock slide halts operations at Glenwood Springs quarry. Mine opponents call for shut-down, investigation.
Last week, a massive rock slide buried the Mid-Continent limestone quarry above Glenwood Springs. City residents who have spent several years fighting a proposed expansion at the mine say the collapsed mountainside is an opportunity to scrutinize the operation. “The rock slide shines a light on the fact that this...
Deion ‘Coach Prime’ Sanders calls trip to Vail a life-changing experience
Coach Prime caught Vail in the prime of the winter season, and he appears to have left town transformed by its magic. In a social media post, Sanders said his recent visit to Vail with Tracey Edmonds was “unbelievable.”. “Vail, Colorado, changed my life, I’ll never be the same,”...
aspenpublicradio.org
Skier dies after terrain park accident at Snowmass Ski Area
A skier died Thursday after an accident in Makaha Park at Snowmass Ski Area, according to Aspen Skiing Company. The Pitkin County Coroner has identified the skier as Tyler James Updegraff, a 27-year-old man from Silverthorne. The coroner described the event in a press release as a “single skier versus snow accident.”
