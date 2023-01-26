ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon

UPDATE 12:52 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Interestate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit through Glenwood Canyon for a wreck, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when the road might reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
nbc11news.com

Clouds and mountain snow increases into the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Clouds have been on the increase through much of the morning primarily across the northern half of the Western Slope with some light snow coming down north of Interstate 70 around Meeker. Clouds are continuing to increase across the region and snow is starting to pop up in the higher elevations south of Interstate 70 as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will continue to linger around into the weekend, and we’ll see a couple of rounds of snow in the higher elevations as well.
MEEKER, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission Adds two Gold Medal Trout streams to List

Gunnison, Taylor Rivers earn Gold Medal trout fishery status, CPW celebrates a decades-long conservation success. Two popular and pristine rivers in central Colorado have been given Gold Medal trout fishery designation after years of consideration and conservation work. Some say the designations are long-overdue. During its meeting Jan. 18 in...
COLORADO STATE
aspenpublicradio.org

Skier dies after terrain park accident at Snowmass Ski Area

A skier died Thursday after an accident in Makaha Park at Snowmass Ski Area, according to Aspen Skiing Company. The Pitkin County Coroner has identified the skier as Tyler James Updegraff, a 27-year-old man from Silverthorne. The coroner described the event in a press release as a “single skier versus snow accident.”
SNOWMASS, CO

