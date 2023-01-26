People laugh and joke about this man but perhaps his experience needs interpretation to explain what he may of seen which i personally wont mock or judge or say with certainty or some professional viewpoint like live been there like those other people are doing because of other reasons as well, being #1 people laughed and mocked about Roswell UFO sightings big foot shadow people ghosts paranormal activity demons entities etc yet, there are thousands of people who have experienced many of those encounters but the ones that just haven't find them unbelievable, face it some people only believe what they're either fed which are lies a great percent of the time and they'll eat that up like its the truth before they'll believe the real truth, and many only believe only in what they can see taste touch or smell and what their limited understanding or imagination allows, while others don't and never had an original thought of their own
Comments / 20