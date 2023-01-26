Read full article on original website
Sam's Club Unexpectedly Closes a Location in Maine Until Further NoticeBryan DijkhuizenScarborough, ME
4 Amazing Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Cast of 'Maine Cabin Masters' Was Embroiled in a Lawsuit in Late 2022
When you're on a reality show for any amount of time, you're bound to get caught up in real-life problems. Whether those issues end up on camera or occur "behind the scenes," it's all too possible for drama and scandal to unfold for these reality stars. The home renovation crew of Maine Cabin Masters has been under scrutiny multiple times. The home renovation series first premiered on the DIY network in 2017 before moving to the Magnolia Network in 2022.
athleticbusiness.com
Two Athletic Domes Collapse in Maine After Heavy, Wet Snow
Accumulation of heavy, wet snow over the span of a week in Orono, Maine, has caused two athletic domes at the University of Maine to collapse. The Mahaney Dome, an indoor practice facility at UM in Orono, collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. No one was hurt in the incident.
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled Prince
A future king of France lived on the second floor in 1776. In 1771 Printer Isaiah Thomas published his newspaper from the second floor of the building ‘The Massachusetts Spy,’ long known as the oldest newspaper in the United States.
Portland substitute teacher dismissed posts discovered on TikTok account
PORTLAND, Maine — A substitute teacher in at a school in Portland was dismissed after students are said to have accessed an associated TikTok account containing "potentially inappropriate content." On Thursday, school administration reportedly became aware that a TikTok account associated with a substitute teacher who has worked at...
Snow Has Caused The Collapse Of A Structure At The U Of Maine
According to a report on the WGME website, Mahaney Dome at UMO has collapsed under the weight of the snow and ice from today's storm. No one was injured in the collapse. The article seems to indicate that this happens every year. According to the Go Black Bears website, the...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
This is Why Maine is Martha Stewart’s ‘Favorite Place’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. We all know Martha Stewart for her DIY crafts and easy-to-follow recipes but more recently, we love her for her hysterical collaborations with Snoop Dogg. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Ross Ketschke Leaving WMTW: Where Is the Portland Anchor Going?
The people of Portland have always loved watching Ross Ketschke on weekends. He is always so precise and upbeat at whatever he does. Now, Ross Ketschke is leaving WMTW-TV for an exciting opportunity. News 8 viewers are now wondering where he is going and what is his next job. They especially want to know if he will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Well, there is some positive news regarding his exit. Find out what Ross Ketschke said about his departure from WMTW News 8.
There’s an ugly side to Maine harness racing
Harness racing has generated over $221 million for the state over the past five years, and competitors have been sanctioned more than 600 times since 2016 for violating rules. Photo by Rich Abrahamson of the Morning Sentinel. Lurking beneath one of Maine’s iconic pastimes, harness racing at county fairs and...
Grants awarded to provide broadband in 31 communities
Approximately 116,000 homes and businesses in Maine — almost 18% of the state — do not have broadband service, according to the Portland Press Herald. Photo by Jualbelilaptop/Wikimedia. Thirty-one communities, including several in Washington County, will get high-speed broadband internet service through $34 million in grants announced by...
WMTW
'Monk' star makes donation to new USM center for the arts
PORTLAND, Maine — The stars were out at the University of Southern Maine on Thursday. Famed actor Tony Shalhoub returned to USM, where he graduated in the 1970s, to announce he was joining a fundraising push for the school. The Tony Award winner was named the honorary chair of...
