All You Need To Know About The FA Cup 5th Round Draw
Manchester City secured their place in the FA Cup fifth round so what number are they in the hat and where can you watch the draw?
Watch Arnaut Danjuma Score On Tottenham Debut
Danjuma got his Tottenham Hotspur career off to a dream start by scoring on his debut in a 3-0 win at Preston North End.
SB Nation
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
SB Nation
Paul Ince 'Proud' Of Players Despite FA Cup Exit To Manchester United
The Royals travelled to Old Trafford for a fourth-round FA Cup fixture against Manchester United. After a great defensive performance in the first half, the Royals went into the break level, but in the second half, things changed very quickly with United scoring three in 15 minutes through Casemiro and Fred. Andy Carroll also received his marching orders after receiving his second yellow card.
SB Nation
Preston 0-3 Tottenham: Son Heung-min delivers big in win
The Fourth Round of the FA Cup saw Tottenham Hotspur dictate the game with heavy possession numbers. Wanting to see this style of play for months now being on the forefront, Spurs struggled to break down Preston’s defense for a large portion of the game. Then in the 51st...
Everton must hope Sean Dyche offers clearer direction than their road map | Andy Hunter
The managerial shortlist of the pragmatic Dyche versus the high-tempo Marcelo Bielsa was further evidence the club has no clear plan
Report: Chelsea Are Exploring Options In Midfield
Chelsea are exploring options in midfield to potentially sign before the end of the month.
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Why PSG's Keylor Navas going to Nottingham Forest is a move that needs to happen, more
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas could be about to join Nottingham Forest in the Premier League while there is also movement on the Moises Caicedo front with Arsenal in for the Brighton and Hove Albion man as well as Angers SCO's Azzedine Ounahi who could join Olympique de Marseille.
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham striker Paul Mullin relishes Sheffield United 'challenge'
Venue: Racecourse Ground Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:30 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north and follow live text on BBC Sport website. Wrexham striker Paul Mullin is hoping to...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Newcastle sign Everton forward in £45m deal
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Everton forward Anthony Gordon in a deal that could eventually be worth £45m. The 21-year-old, who has been at Everton since he was 11, was a target for Chelsea in the summer. The initial fee is understood to be £40m, rising to...
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Man U in FA Cup action; Barça visits Girona
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Several Premier League clubs will be looking to avoid famous upsets in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Leeds travels to third-tier Accrington Stanley, while Leicester faces fourth-tier Walsall. Manchester United hosts second-tier Reading after moving within touching distance of the English League Cup final this week. Top-flight Fulham, Southampton and Tottenham also face lower-league opposition.
Soccer-Inzaghi urges Inter to be more consistent
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi has called on his side to be more consistent ahead of their Serie A game at Cremonese on Saturday, after they stumbled in their last outing against mid-table Empoli.
'Knows what he's doing' - Joey Barton predicted Sunderland rise under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus
Sunderland don't like Joey Barton and Joey Barton doesn't like Sunderland, but he was right about Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.
SB Nation
View From The Dolan: Outclassed At Old Trafford
United away: a phrase to send chills down your bank balance. But forget all that! It’s about the romance of the cup, the triumph of David over Goliath, the anti-establishment versus... the establishment, right? Wrong! Here’s a clinical look at a fourth-round FA Cup tie. If you follow...
BBC
FA Cup: Wrexham aim to 'ruffle a few feathers' against Sheffield United
Date: Sunday, 29 January Venue: Racecourse Ground Kick-off:16:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; BBC Radio Wales FM in the north an d follow live text on BBC Sport website. Manager Phil Parkinson says Wrexham plan to...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: 'Excited' Cardiff City boss needs to 'change' Championship strugglers
New manager Sabri Lamouchi is "excited" by the challenge he faces at Cardiff City and says "change" is needed to help steer them away from the Championship relegation zone. Cardiff have named Lamouchi, 51, as their third manager of 2022-23, with ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba rejoining the club as his assistant.
BBC
Accrington Stanley 1-3 Leeds United: Jesse Marsch's side progress to fifth round
Jack Harrison scored a stunning 25-yard drive as Leeds United progressed into the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 2016 at the expense of League One Accrington Stanley. Harrison, who has been linked with a £20m move to Leicester City, fired left-footed into the bottom-right corner after...
Soccer-Everton set to appoint ex-Burnley boss Dyche as manager - reports
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) - Everton are expected to name former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as their new manager, British media reported on Friday. The 51-year-old Dyche is being lined up as the successor to Frank Lampard, who was sacked earlier this week after a poor run of form left the team in a relegation battle.
BBC
Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations
Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
BBC
Premier 15s: Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury maintain 100% start as top four all win
Leaders Gloucester-Hartpury extended their winning start to the Premier 15s campaign to nine matches with a 41-7 victory at home to Sale Sharks. They maintained a four-point advantage over second-placed Exeter Chiefs, who won 84-0 at Wasps. There was no change in the top four, with bonus-point wins for Harlequins,...
