Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
CAPTURED: ‘Happy’ headbutting suspect caught because of Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -While looking happy in her original booking photo, Sammy Senyak is probably not so happy now after being picked up just hours after being featured on last Thursday’s Cuyahoga’s Most Wanted. <. Senyak was wanted on charges of domestic violence and felony assault for headbutting...
cleveland19.com
Canton police identify thief wanted for 2 robberies
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives have identified the 18-year-old man wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around...
Baldwin Wallace swim team bus hit by stolen vehicle: Police
A bus shuttling the Baldwin Wallace University swim teams was hit by a stolen vehicle Saturday morning, Fairview Park police confirmed.
cleveland19.com
2 arrested after hitting OSHP car during police chase with stolen trailer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people on Saturday were arrested after he hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol car while leading officers on a chase in Akron with a stolen trailer. OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross said the chase began after a trooper attempted to pull a van over at the intersection of S. Main Street and E. South Street.
Video: Woman dragged by car while trying to stop thief at Ohio gas station
Surveillance video showed the man trying to steal a car at the Shell gas station in the 2400 block of Denison Avenue in Cleveland Friday night.
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for fugitive wanted for felonious assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information on a fugitive wanted for a felonious assault in Cuyahoga County. Herman Cole, 22, is wanted by both the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office. Cole, 22, is known to frequent the...
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of killing girlfriend in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a Euclid man in connection with the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month. Joshua Ward, 37, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability for the death of Shievon Seats, 43. Cleveland...
cleveland19.com
$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
Man files complaint in Cleveland Heights after controversial traffic stop
Demetrius Kern says he is still processing what happened to him on Sept. 22, 2022.
Classic-style Mercedes-Benz SUV stolen from garage: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police sent out a “be-on-the-lookout (BOLO)” alert to surrounding departments on Jan. 21 after residents reported around 9:30 a.m. that a black 2005 Mercedes-Benz G500 SUV had been taken from their garage. There were conflicting reports on whether or not the keys were inside, with initial reports indicating...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals laptops, iPads from business on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing laptops and iPads from a West Side business is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. The theft happened in the 4100 block of Pearl Road on Jan. 25, according to police. Police said the young...
$127,000 in jewelry stolen from Piercing Pagoda in North Olmsted, police say
On Jan. 14 just after 9 a.m., a man broke into the cabinets of the Piercing Pagoda located inside of Great Northern Mall stealing just over $127,000 in jewelry, according to North Olmsted Police.
Police investigate additional vehicle thefts and an attempted theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Wyandotte Avenue. A resident called the police department at 4:14 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a vehicle missing from his driveway. A resident called the police department at 7:47 a.m. on Jan. 18 to report a missing vehicle. Attempted grand theft: Brockley...
Employee accused of setting fires at Westlake McDonald’s: Police
A McDonald's employee faces charges after investigators say he intentionally set two fires at the restaurant in Westlake.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland-area organizations hold memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols, demand police accountability
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A coalition of racial justice and human rights organizations in the Cleveland area on Sunday held a memorial vigil for Tyre Nichols, 29, who was killed in a deadly beating by five police officers during a Jan. 7 traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. About 150 people...
Cleveland Heights mayor to expedite creation of police oversight bureau in wake of confrontation captured on viral traffic stop video
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren sent a letter Friday to residents saying he wants the city’s police to be more transparent about internal investigations after video of a September 2022 confrontation between officers and a motorist during a traffic stop went viral this week. He also announced that he has set up an oversight bureau within the police department and will appoint its first captain next month.
cleveland19.com
Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
Man shoots himself in the hand: North Ridgeville police blotter
On January 21, a man shot himself in the hand and was transported to the hospital. On January 23, a man reported he was held in a car against his will. The man was driven to Brook Park, where he was able to exit the car unharmed. Theft: Bainbridge Road.
Suspects stole $127K in jewelry from mall kiosk: North Olmsted police
Police are looking for three suspects after thousands of dollars in jewelry was stolen from the Great Northern Mall Friday morning.
Comments / 0