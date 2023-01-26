CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren sent a letter Friday to residents saying he wants the city’s police to be more transparent about internal investigations after video of a September 2022 confrontation between officers and a motorist during a traffic stop went viral this week. He also announced that he has set up an oversight bureau within the police department and will appoint its first captain next month.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO