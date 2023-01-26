ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Canton police identify thief wanted for 2 robberies

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives have identified the 18-year-old man wanted for robbing two stores at gunpoint this month. The first robbery happened on Jan. 17 at Bell Stores in the 3800 block of Cleveland Ave. Canton police said the suspect walked into the store around...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 arrested after hitting OSHP car during police chase with stolen trailer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people on Saturday were arrested after he hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol car while leading officers on a chase in Akron with a stolen trailer. OSHP Sgt. Tyler Ross said the chase began after a trooper attempted to pull a van over at the intersection of S. Main Street and E. South Street.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

$40,000 worth of tools stolen in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department are looking for a suspect they believe stole $40,000 worth of tools and other items from a Cleveland business. The theft happened to a business in the second district Jan. 24. If you recognizes the male in the attached photos, please contact...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Heights mayor to expedite creation of police oversight bureau in wake of confrontation captured on viral traffic stop video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren sent a letter Friday to residents saying he wants the city’s police to be more transparent about internal investigations after video of a September 2022 confrontation between officers and a motorist during a traffic stop went viral this week. He also announced that he has set up an oversight bureau within the police department and will appoint its first captain next month.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after shooting on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 60-year-old man died early Monday after a shooting on the city’s East side. Cleveland EMS said the victim was found around midnight in the area of E. 116th Street and Benham Avenue. This is in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. There are no...
CLEVELAND, OH

