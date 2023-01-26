Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Could the S&P 500 Soar 20% in 2023? Here's What History Shows.
In most of the previous years following a big S&P 500 decline, there was a big rebound. The only two exceptions occurred during the Great Depression when the economy was much worse than it is today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
ValueWalk
10 Biggest Stocks With A New 52-Week Low
One way to make quick and big gains is to invest in quality stocks that are down significantly. Since these are quality stocks, they should eventually move up, and in turn, provide attractive gains to investors. The biggest challenge, however, is identifying stocks that are down significantly and are strong fundamentally as well. To help you select, detailed below are the 10 biggest stocks with a new 52-week low.
JPMorgan’s top strategist warns stocks have a 10%-plus drop ahead: ‘Things have to get worse before they can get better’
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on Jan. 18, 2023. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times last year to fight levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s, CEOs said in interviews at the time that they were preparing for a recession and the S&P 500 sank roughly 20%. But in January, despite consistent doomsday predictions from Wall Street, the blue-chip index recovered as much as 5%.
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: American Express, Intel, Silvergate Capital and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The crypto-focused bank slid more than 22% after it suspended dividend payments on its Series A preferred stock, in an effort to preserve capital as it navigates recent crypto market volatility. The stock has been falling since November, after crypto exchange FTX, for whom Silvergate held deposits, collapsed in scandal.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Elon Musk banks almost $12B of Tesla money in seven days
While Forbes lists Elon Musk’s overall worth at $168.7 billion, data compiled by the Dow Jones Market Data Group shows Musk earned $11.98 billion over the last seven days from his Tesla holdings.
US consumers may have to live with high prices for longer — and a falling dollar could be to blame
US inflation has steadily cooled since mid-2022, thanks to large interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. However, a four-month drop in the dollar is threatening to derail that trend by raising the cost of imported goods. The dollar index has fallen by more than 11% from a peak reached in...
ValueWalk
LSI Industries Is Back With Another Killer Result For Q2. Is There Upside Risk To The Dividend This Year?
A small-cap stock defying broader market trends could be a hidden gem for 2023. Lighting and display small cap stock LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) rallied 14.8% higher on Thursday after reporting a solid second quarter and proving momentum is continuing even with a backdrop of macroeconomic headwinds. LSI Industries’ Earnings.
Bill Gates says 'China's rise' is a 'huge win for the world'
Bill Gates said that China's rise is a 'huge win for the world' during an interview in Australia earlier in the week, adding that the U.S. is in a politically weaker state than it has been.
Motley Fool
If the Fed Beats Inflation in 2023, These 2 Stocks Could Be Big Winners
Inflation has cooled off but is still far greater than the Federal Reserve would like. If the Fed's rate hikes end up defeating inflation sooner than expected, some stocks could be bigger winners than others. Here are two that could have an excellent 2023 if inflation drops sharply. You’re reading...
Engadget
US, Netherlands and Japan reportedly agree to limit China's access to chipmaking equipment
The Biden administration has reportedly reached an agreement with the Netherlands and Japan to restrict China’s access to advanced chipmaking machinery. According to Bloomberg, officials from the two countries agreed on Friday to adopt some of the same export controls the US has used over the last year to prevent companies like NVIDIA from selling their latest technologies in China. The agreement would reportedly see export controls imposed on companies that produce lithography systems, including ASML and Nikon.
Oil slips as rate hikes loom and Russian flows stay strong
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil slipped on Monday as looming increases to interest rates by major central banks and signs of strong Russian exports offset rising Middle East tension over a drone attack in Iran and hopes of higher Chinese demand.
ValueWalk
Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Mullen Automotive released the results of the shareholder vote. All measures were passed, the market moved higher. The news is good but the outlook is still ugly and may keep the volatility high. Mullen Automotive’s (NASDAQ:MULN) price action is heating up again, and the charts look as good as ever....
ValueWalk
Investors Urged To Seize Markets’ Bullish Sentiment
A rallying call for investors has been sounded by the CEO and founder of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. It comes from Nigel Green of deVere Group as global markets have got off to a confident start to the year. The...
CNBC
Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook
Oil prices settled lower on Friday, making their weekly finish flat to lower, as indications of strong Russian oil supply offset better-than-expected U.S. economic growth data, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand. Brent futures settled down 81 cents, or 0.9%, at $86.66...
ValueWalk
Big Week Ahead For The S&P 500
S&P 500 charge higher continued, and high beta plays didn‘t disappoint. Energy, financials, Russell 2000, emerging markets – all on fire. After Thursday‘s climb of bear market rally wall of worry (we‘re rather to meet recession and not soft landing – the contraction will be mild till Q3 2023), we‘re in for a daily deceleration today as I don‘t think yesterday‘s complacency would last till the closing bell.
ValueWalk
IDTechEx Explores The Transition To Oil In EV Thermal Management
The EV market continues to develop, not just in sales but in technology. A critical technology aspect for EVs is the thermal management of the various components to keep everything operating at the optimal temperature. Active cooling with water-glycol type coolants is the dominant thermal management strategy for the battery,...
ValueWalk
New Year, New Bitcoin – Crypto Market Bounces Back
It has been a solid start to 2023 for Bitcoin and expert predictions suggest that the bullish momentum is far from complete. The recent rally of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) has renewed debate about whether the market is experiencing a sustainable rebound or if the trends are merely a precursor to a further decline.
ValueWalk
Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
Levi Strauss reported a strong Q4 despite a string of pre-release downgrades. Outlook is good and margins are holding up despite downward pressure. The dividend is safe and should allow investors to sleep soundly at night. 5 stocks we like better than Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co....
