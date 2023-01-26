ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'

Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'

According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes.  While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.  Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, thanks to the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 20-20 and with only under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Mahomes rushed for five yards and drew a penalty from the Bengals’ defense […] The post NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles

Brock Purdy was forced to leave the game in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. While he was able to return for the 49ers in the third quarter, Purdy was still dealing with a brutal injury, limiting his abilities. Purdy went down with an elbow injury after […] The post Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be

Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs

Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall

Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy

Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers

At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
