NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Rumor: Nation's top quarterback and 2024 USC target to transfer for senior season
Dylan Raiola is visiting Lincoln Riley and USC this weekend
Look: NFL World Convinced Tonight's Game Is 'Rigged'
Two words are trending late in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. NFL rigged. That's certainly not going to go over very well at the NFL offices in New York. Cincinnati and Kansas City are tied, 20-20, late in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs' most-recent drive had the ...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
ESPN Analyst Names The Quarterback 'Everyone Is Chasing'
According to ESPN's Ryan Clark, there's one quarterback who everyone is chasing right now, and it's not Patrick Mahomes. While on ESPN's Get Up this Friday morning, Clark raved about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Clark pointed out how successful Burrow has been in the biggest games of ...
NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, thanks to the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 20-20 and with only under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Mahomes rushed for five yards and drew a penalty from the Bengals’ defense […] The post NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Fitzgerald: Sean Payton would be 'franchise-changing' Arizona Cardinals coach hire
Larry Fitzgerald has shared his opinion on Arizona Cardinals' coach candidate Sean Payton. The Cardinals legend told Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM on Friday that Payton would be the perfect hire as Arizona's next NFL coach. "To me, it’s really a no-brainer," Fitzgerald told The Bickley & Marotta Show. "If you...
Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
Brock Purdy was forced to leave the game in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. While he was able to return for the 49ers in the third quarter, Purdy was still dealing with a brutal injury, limiting his abilities. Purdy went down with an elbow injury after […] The post Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs
Kellen Moore was quickly linked to two vacant offensive coordinator jobs Sunday after he and the Dallas Cowboys parted way. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to have interest in Moore for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Moore is also likely to speak with the Los Angeles Chargers,... The post Kellen Moore already linked to 2 OC jobs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans BREAKING: DeMeco Ryans is Coach Hire 'If All Goes Well'
The Texans seem to be closing in on bringing "home'' San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach in Houston.
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Sean Payton deal hits road bump with Saints’ latest asking price
Sean Payton still isn’t a head coach, and the New Orleans Saints might have a lot to do with it. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is asking for two first-round draft picks in exchange for Sean Payton, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Payton had reportedly told teams that it would only take one first-round pick in order to hire him.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers
At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arizona Wide Receiver Prince Zombo Commits to BYU as PWO
Zombo was a 6A All-State wide receiver in Arizona last season
