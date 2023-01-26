ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KTSM

Teen arrested after allegedly sending 2 others to hospital in assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating an aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso that happened Saturday morning. At 8:28 a.m., El Paso Police responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just taken place at the 10000 block of Caribou. A 15-year-old teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to a […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

One person injured after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single car incident was reported earlier today at around 10:45 a.m. near Fred Wilson Ave. and Gateway South Blvd. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Firefighter injured and 2 cats rescued in Sunland Park home fire

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A mobile home caught on fire early Friday morning. It happened in the 100 block of Fielder Court. According to the Sunland Park Fire Department, two cats were rescued from the mobile home and one firefighter was injured. The Sunland Park Fire Department chief...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three people sent to hospital after gas leak at Hanks High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three individuals were transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a minor gas leak occurred at J.M. Hanks High School. According to dispatch, a minor gas leak occurred inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School. Students were evacuated and the gas leak has since been fixed. Two students […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

CBP officers seize more than 500 pounds of hard drugs in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry have intercepted 327.78 pounds of methamphetamine, 139.81 pounds of cocaine, and 42.70 pounds of fentanyl since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 6 at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, CBP officers intercepted 135.45 […]
EL PASO, TX

