17-year-old dead, 2 others left with serious burns after vehicle rollover in East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso police and fire crews responded to a single rollover crash located on the 11700 block of Pebble Hills Blvd in front of Montwood Middle Saturday night. According to police, the crash happened before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found the vehicle on fire and a 17-year-old male passenger […]
Teen arrested after allegedly sending 2 others to hospital in assault
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating an aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso that happened Saturday morning. At 8:28 a.m., El Paso Police responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just taken place at the 10000 block of Caribou. A 15-year-old teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to a […]
Police: Dog shot after 2 pit bulls bite 2 people in far East El Paso
An El Paso police officer fired his weapon and shot a dog that was being aggressive toward people after two dogs reportedly had bitten two people along the 12400 block of Tierra Limon.
Oven fire breaks out at West El Paso business that had car recently crash into it
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s been a tough week and a half for one West El Paso business. Friday night, a fire broke out at the Valley Super Market store at Redd and Resler. No injuries were reported and the fire was quickly extinguished. Initial reports say it was an oven fire, but fire […]
Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed early Sunday morning in central El Paso. The stabbing happened at the 3000 block of E. Missouri. According to preliminary emergency reports, the call for the stabbing came in at 2:07 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital with injures that The post Man seriously injured after stabbing in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story located the crash at 11710 Pebble Hills Blvd. The crash happened at the 11700 block of Pebble Hills. EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One person has died and two more are seriously injured after a car crash in east El Paso Saturday night. The crash happened at The post One dead, two seriously injured in east El Paso car crash appeared first on KVIA.
ktxs.com
What's Trending: Father beats 6-year-old son to death, woman drives car into sinkhole
ABILENE, Texas — A father in Alabama is facing murder charges for allegedly beating his son to death. 6-year old Jessie Taylor McCormack was rushed to a hospital in Birmingham--unconscious. Police arrested his father—29-year-old Joshua Clark for aggravated child abuse charges. Two days later, Jessie died, upgrading his...
KVIA
El Paso leaders react to graphic video of Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One day after the Memphis Police Department released the graphic videos showing five of its officers beating unarmed Tyre Nichols that ultimately led to his death, El Paso officials are weighing in. "Our expectation is that that should never happen, and that we would never...
KFOX 14
Robbery reported at Glory Road garage in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to a text notification sent out by the University of Texas at El Paso Miner Alert system, a robbery was reported on the 2nd Floor of the Glory Garage. The alert stated that the robbery happened at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning and...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Sheriff's Office most wanted fugitives for Jan. 28
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit...
One person injured after rollover crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single car incident was reported earlier today at around 10:45 a.m. near Fred Wilson Ave. and Gateway South Blvd. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
KFOX 14
Firefighter injured and 2 cats rescued in Sunland Park home fire
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A mobile home caught on fire early Friday morning. It happened in the 100 block of Fielder Court. According to the Sunland Park Fire Department, two cats were rescued from the mobile home and one firefighter was injured. The Sunland Park Fire Department chief...
Trucker allegedly tried to smuggle 57 Guatemalan children to border
The Mexican government is investigating a driver allegedly caught smuggling 57 Guatemalan children to the border in the back of a cargo truck.
KFOX 14
El Paso's longest-serving Police Chief Gregory Allen laid to rest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — "The honors, the presence of the community and law enforcement throughout the region and the area is just a symbol that represents how much Chief Allen meant to, not only to our department, but the law enforcement community in general," El Paso police sergeant Robert Gomez said.
El Paso CBP officers apprehend 62 individuals with outstanding arrest warrants in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers in the El Paso area have apprehended 62 individuals with outstanding warrants since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 7, CBP officers encountered a 42-year-old male, Venezuela citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing. Primary […]
KFOX 14
Civilians, law enforcement pay final respects to late El Paso police chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several El Pasoans and law enforcement agencies showed up to pay their respects for late El Paso police chief Greg Allen's funeral services on Friday. Both civilians and law enforcement said they went to say "thank you" to Allen for all he has done...
Three people sent to hospital after gas leak at Hanks High School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Three individuals were transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after a minor gas leak occurred at J.M. Hanks High School. According to dispatch, a minor gas leak occurred inside a classroom at J.M. Hanks High School. Students were evacuated and the gas leak has since been fixed. Two students […]
Crime of Week: 2 men rob Downtown clothing store at gunpoint
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers are looking for your help in finding two men who held up a Downtown clothing store at gunpoint. It’s this week’s Crime of the Week. On Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6:26 P.M., two men walked into the Star Western Wear, at 112 E. Overland, […]
CBP officers seize more than 500 pounds of hard drugs in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry have intercepted 327.78 pounds of methamphetamine, 139.81 pounds of cocaine, and 42.70 pounds of fentanyl since the beginning of 2023. On Jan. 6 at the Ysleta Port of Entry in El Paso, CBP officers intercepted 135.45 […]
