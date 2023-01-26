OMAHA, Neb. (AP)After one of its roughest first-half shooting performances of the season, No. 13 Xavier recovered in the second half against Creighton. Problem was, the Bluejays also got better in the final 20 minutes, and rolled to an 84-67 home victory Saturday. Xavier (17-5, 9-2 Big East) entered the...

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO