NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night
Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
Bengals’ Joseph Ossai gets brutally honest after crucial penalty helps send Chiefs to Super Bowl
Joseph Ossai became a well-known name in the AFC Championship Game — but not for a good reason. The Cincinnati Bengals’ rookie defensive lineman was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty on Patrick Mahomes that gave the Kansas City Chiefs a favorable position to make it to the Super Bowl. Ossai was visibly upset on […] The post Bengals’ Joseph Ossai gets brutally honest after crucial penalty helps send Chiefs to Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
Brock Purdy was forced to leave the game in the first quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. While he was able to return for the 49ers in the third quarter, Purdy was still dealing with a brutal injury, limiting his abilities. Purdy went down with an elbow injury after […] The post Brock Purdy details gruesome injury in 49ers NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers
At the beginning of the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, a lot happened in a short amount of time. Everyone watching was astonished with the chain of events, and former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt, who has seen just about everything in his career before retiring, wasn’t feeling […] The post JJ Watt sounds off on ‘weird’ NFC Championship between Eagles and 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason
Following their playoff exit in the NFC divisional round, the Dallas Cowboys are now looking ahead to this year’s free agency period and also the 2023 NFL Draft. The Cowboys will have multiple dilemmas to address soon, including on whether to re-sign veteran talents such as Jason Peters and Dante Fowler Jr. The Cowboys may […] The post Michael Irvin sounds off on a major move Cowboys must make in the offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the Super Bowl, thanks to the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the game tied at 20-20 and with only under 20 seconds remaining in regulation, Mahomes rushed for five yards and drew a penalty from the Bengals’ defense […] The post NFL Twitter stunned after Patrick Mahomes’ game-winning run, penalty to beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals
Chris Jones has jokes. Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs have had to listen to their AFC Championship Game opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, anoint Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’ after Cincinnati defeated the Chiefs on the road in last year’s title game. Chris Jones, after finishing up talking with the media, couldn’t resist cracking a ‘Burrowhead’ joke. […] The post Chiefs’ Chris Jones cracks 7-word ‘Burrowhead’ joke before AFC Championship game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Most unstoppable man in football’: The secret to Chiefs star Chris Jones’ dominance
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. The incredible greatness of Patrick Mahomes was a huge reason why but the contributions of their defense cannot be overlooked. Chris Jones in particular had a dominant game. Against a high-powered, Joe Burrow-led offense, Jones […] The post ‘Most unstoppable man in football’: The secret to Chiefs star Chris Jones’ dominance appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, didn’t hold back as she fired back at Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval for his Joe Burrow diss on the Kansas City Chiefs QB. On Friday ahead of the upcoming AFC Championship clash between the Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, Mayor Pureval started the smack-talking with a savage statement where he said […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife fires back at Cincinnati Mayor’s ’embarrassing’ Joe Burrow diss at Chiefs QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles Fletcher Cox pounds beer with fans after beating 49ers in NFC Championship
Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles are going to the Super Bowl after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7. Cox had plenty of reasons to celebrate and did so by partying with Eagles’ fans. Philadelphia will be returning to the Super Bowl after winning the championship in 2017. To...
Patrick Mahomes’ wife mocks Bengals after Joe Burrow diss, loss to Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is the one laughing now after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game. In the build-up of the showdown, the Chiefs quarterback got some massive trolling from Bengals fans specifically from Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval. The government official called Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead” and […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife mocks Bengals after Joe Burrow diss, loss to Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ epic TD pass leaves Micah Parsons dropping F-bombs
This is Patrick Mahomes’ Flu Game. Coming into the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, everyone knew that the QB would be dealing with an ankle injury. Mahomes played through the injury, even aggravating it at some point in the game. Still, Mahomes continued on, delivering on a clutch play to […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes’ epic TD pass leaves Micah Parsons dropping F-bombs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mecole Hardman’s final injury status for Chiefs AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
For the first time since Week 9, Mecole Hardman will play for the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver was ruled active for the Chiefs‘ AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hardman was not listed amongst the Chiefs’ inactives ahead of kickoff. Neither was Travis Kelce. Kansas City will have their full arsenal of […] The post Mecole Hardman’s final injury status for Chiefs AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Know your role, shut your mouth’: Travis Kelce destroys Cincinnati Mayor after Chiefs beat Bengals
The trash talk between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs got a little bit crazy in the lead-up to the game. Both sides were talking a lot of smack, including some… surprising folk. The mayor of Cincinnati chimed in on the action with a savage diss about Patrick Mahomes. Of course, after the […] The post ‘Know your role, shut your mouth’: Travis Kelce destroys Cincinnati Mayor after Chiefs beat Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
What time is the Super Bowl? Chiefs-Eagles kickoff, TV channel, stream
The stage is set for Super Bowl 57. It is going to be NFC champions, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles going up against the AFC champions, Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs, who will be battling it all out for the right to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy in February. With all that being […] The post What time is the Super Bowl? Chiefs-Eagles kickoff, TV channel, stream appeared first on ClutchPoints.
