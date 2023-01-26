ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
nshoremag.com

MarketStreet Lynnfield Will Shake Up Your Winter Routine

When curling up under a blanket and catching up on your favorite shows starts to get old, this North Shore shopping and lifestyle center has everything you need to revitalize your winter. SPONSORED CONTENT WITH MARKETSTREET LYNNFIELD. When the excitement of the holidays subsides, New England becomes a slower, quieter...
LYNNFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ spotlights Worcester in question about Clark University

The city in the heart of the commonwealth got a spotlight on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” late Thursday. A question about the city of Worcester, specifically in relation to Clark University, was asked during the gameshow’s final semifinal round Thursday night. The episode saw actors Patton Oswalt, Brendan Hunt and Michael Cera stepping up to their podiums as quarterfinal winners to vie for the $1 million grand prize.
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center

Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
DUXBURY, MA
nshoremag.com

Style, Strength, and Sustainability Define a Captivating Gloucester Home

The house wrapped in shingles, clapboards, and stone and perched on a granite outcrop in Annisquam Village, is a natural beauty, with details that captivate the eye as much as the rippling Atlantic Ocean below. But behind the home’s exquisite exterior is a beast, a feat of engineering and design that protects the structure from the most vicious storms the Atlantic can dish up.
GLOUCESTER, MA
The Swellesley Report

Friday is letters to the editor day in Wellesley

The Swellesley Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted and encouraged. For example, a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received. See this week’s letters to the editor, which cover a Wellesley...
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body washed up on beach in Marblehead identified as missing Peabody man

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The body washed up on a beach in Marblehead, Thursday afternoon has been identified as a missing Peabody man. Michael Gray, 31, was reported missing from Peabody on December 11, after a Peabody police officer gave Gray a ride to a Main Street business where he said that a family member worked the night of Dec. 10. Gray called the police that night for assistance getting into his locked vehicle.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
Q97.9

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

