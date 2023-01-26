Read full article on original website
Group helping homeless saves man from overdose
A group coordinated by the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Hope One initiative saved a man from an overdose Friday morning. The agencies have been participating in a seven-day national count of those who are homeless or risk becoming homeless when they came upon the man suffering from an overdose. The...
Plant-Forward Meal Subscription Service to Call Burlington County Home
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ — One of the nation's leading tech-enabled food and nutrition companies is coming to Burlington County. Thistle, a San Francisco-based meal subscription service that delivers plant-forward meals, snacks and cold-pressed juices to homes throughout the U.S., is opening a new facility in Burlington Township. The 75,000 square-foot facility on Campus Drive is the former Kraft Foods building and will serve as Thistle's East Coast headquarters and distribution center. The location is expected to employ approximately 200 workers. An event was held this week to welcome Thistle to the County, which was attended by Thistle executives, Burlington County Commissioner Director Felicia Hopson...
southjerseyobserver.com
Gloucester County 18th Annual Food Drive Scheduled
The United Way of Gloucester County and the Gloucester County Board of County Commissioners – Human Service Advisory Council have joined together to hold the 18th Annual “Gloucester County Cares about Hunger” food drive from Monday, February 20, 2023 to Sunday, February 26, 2023. The donation drop...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Ocean County Officials Warn About Ocean Ride Scam
Ocean County officials are warning residents of a new telephone scam that is targeting Ocean Ride customers. “We want our residents, especially our seniors, to be aware of scam calls that are claiming to be Ocean Rideemployees looking for account information,” said Ocean County Commissioner Gary Quinn, who serves as liaison to the program. “It is important for everyone to remember to never give out personal information at the request of the caller.”
A Dead Whale Has Been Spotted 12 Miles Off Of Brigantine, NJ
A dead whale was spotted last night, Saturday, January 28, 2023, floating approximately 12 miles off of the coast of Brigantine by a survey ship. It is believed, but, not confirmed to be a humpback whale. With the current wind and tides, the estimate is that the latest whale to...
Toms River Police Respond To Animal Incident
TOMS RIVER – Township Police and Hazmat units from neighboring Berkeley Township were called to a Harrison Road house on Sunday from a referral by Toms River Animal Control. Toms River Police Department Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Officer James Colline responded to the scene where he found 22 rabbits in the backyard and in a shed on the property.
Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .
Trentonian
Trentonian’s Pet of the Week: Jazzy Jeff at Trenton Animal Shelter
Jazzy Jeff is around three years old and was taken in at the Trenton shelter back in November. He’s friendly with other dogs and loves attention from people and is a big goofball. He’s been fixed and has a clean bill of health so he’s ready to find his forever family. Meet Jazzy Jeff and so many more cats and dogs who are in need of help and homes at the Trenton Animal Shelter.
Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore
LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Pair of 17-year-old teens shot, 1 dead in Bridgeton, NJ
BRIDGETON — An early morning shooting has left one teenager dead and another in the hospital. Cops responding to a call for a shooting in the area of the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m. Sunday found one 17-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.
somerspoint.com
New Head of Atlantic County Utilities Authority
Matthew DeNafo has been selected to lead the Atlantic County Utilities Authority as its new president beginning in April, according to a news release. DeNafo’s appointment was made official following his approval at the Atlantic County Board of County Commissioners meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, and approval of the ACUA’s minutes by Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson.
fox29.com
'He wasn't breathing': Burlington County man thanks couple who performed CPR after heart attack
MARLTON, N.J. - A local man has a major heart attack and lives to tell his story of survival and gratitude. Ken Hogan and his daughter dined at Kettle and Grille, in Marlton, New Jersey, in November when he suffered a cardiac arrest. Two months later, he finally had a chance to say thank you to two bystanders and emergency responders who helped save his life.
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
Ocean City fire displaces 23 people
Several Ocean City families lost their home in large house fire Friday. The second floor of the home in the 900 block of Simpson Avenue was completely burned, with residents losing everything, according to the nonprofit El Pueblo Unido. The first floor is flooded and uninhabitable. The third floor sustained...
Parents express safety concerns after several school brawls in Delaware County
Four teens who just transferred to the school on Monday from Philadelphia reportedly jumped a student while staff scrambled to break it up.
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
2 teens shot, one killed in NJ: prosecutor
A teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton, police said.
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philadelphia-bound Plane After Alleged Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. Magee of Carneys Point was already onboard a plane at...
Massive Police Response: Barricade Suspect in Beau Ridge in Holmdel, Draws Local, County and State Law Enforcement
UPDATED: 3:10 AM HOLMDEL, NJ - Saturday evening at approximately 7:00 p.m. until after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning, law enforcement from all over Monmouth County, including Freehold, Long Branch, Neptune, Keyport, Atlantic Highlands, Middletown and others, swarmed the Beau Ridge neighborhood in Holmdel. The Monmouth County Sheriff Department and State Police as well as numerous detective and special unit vehicles were on the scene. There was a confirmed report of a barricaded suspect at Pine Valley Court. The front entrance to the development and the front cul-de-sacs were completely evacuated and blocked off for over 8 hours. Many of the homeowners gathered in the community's clubhouse, some waiting over 8 hours to return home. This article will be updated as details come in.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
