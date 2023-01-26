LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ – A 6′ 5″ long dolphin was found dead on the beach in Long Beach Township on Monday. The discovery was made in the area of Connecticut Avenue. Officials from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted a necropsy and have released preliminary details. “Externally, the dolphin had rake marks and bruising on its abdomen,” the agency said today. “Necropsy findings indicate the cause of death was pneumonia. Bacteria were present in the lungs, and swabs were taken to investigate further. Tracks of parasites were also found in the brain. The dolphin had bruises on its abdomen, The post Dead dolphin found on the beach at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.

