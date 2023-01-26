Read full article on original website
Downtown Circleville Building Gets Make-Over Will Keep Some Historical
CIRCLEVILLE – A Downtown building and storefront is getting a makeover this week after being approved by the Historical review board. 134/138 West Main Street in Circleville is getting a new Spanish-style roof that is on top of the three-story building. This is replacing an old Spanish-style roof that exists, what is being removed is two dormers from the roof, during the meeting owner Thad Dilley was not used for much and simply were not cost-effective to keep. The building will also see other upgrades, 138 will get new paint, and 134 will receive new siding. The double entry door will be replaced with a single door that will have a glass window and grides that fit in with the historical downtown. The white windows will be replaced by black or dark brown windows, giving the building a fresh new look.
Family says feeding accident led to Kyair Thomas' death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The family of Kyair Thomas is feeling heartbreak as police and loved ones confirmed that the baby passed away early Sunday morning. In December, Kyair was found at the Dayton airport hours after a car he and his twin brother Kason, found later in Indianapolis, were in was stolen- a story that caught the attention of people across the country.
The Abandoned Town in Ohio that Is Considered to be ”Haunted”
Moonvilleis an abandoned town in Vinton County, Ohio's Brown Township, in the southeast of the country. Except for a few foundations, a cemetery, and an abandoned railroad tunnel that has inspired several ghost stories, nothing remains of this old mining town.
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy’s life
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fraternal Order of Police recognized a Chillicothe dispatcher Saturday morning who saved a Ross County deputy’s life in November. At a hotel in Dublin, Chillicothe police dispatcher Taylor Matson was honored by the FOP for rendering first aid and saving Ross County sergeant Eric Kocheran quickly after he was shot. […]
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby at center of Amber Alert in December dies, Ohio police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio police confirmed that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight. Columbus police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency. Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough. Family member Wilma Booker told ABC 6 loved ones...
Thieves steal truck and trailer from Chillicothe dealership
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Thieves steal a truck and trailer from a Chillicothe car dealership. It happened on Thursday at the Instant Auto Sales on North Bridge Street. According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the dealership shortly before noon on a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers stated...
Lawsuit alleges Fireball mini bottles are 'misleading' because they don't contain whisky
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The maker of Fireball Cinnamon are facing a federal lawsuit because miniature bottles of the alcoholic beverage do not contain whisky. The label on fireball sold at liquor stores says: “whisky with natural cinnamon flavor.” But the subject of the class-action lawsuit is the miniature bottles sold at gas stations and markets.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
Camera spots theft suspect leaving Columbus Meijer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who has repeatedly stolen from a northeast Columbus Meijer. The female suspect stole from the Meijer on Hamilton Road several times between July 22 and Nov. 26, 2022, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Surveillance footage caught the suspect pushing out carts full of […]
'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says
HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
One dead in wrong-way crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Pickaway County Saturday night. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 11:24 p.m. for a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 23 south […]
Cheap Eats: Bring a Big Appetite to Little Palace
On my way to The Little Palace Restaurant for the first time, I received a sign from above that I was getting close. Literally. The renowned neon sign caught my eye even in broad daylight, like a North Star pointing me home. Located at 240 S. Fourth St. Downtown, Little...
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
Pickaway County deputy rescues woman who crashed into garage
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Body camera video shows a deputy with the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office rescuing a woman who crashed her car into a garage earlier this week. According to a crash report, deputies responded to the 11000 block of Winchester Road for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a detached garage and caught on fire Wednesday night.
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
