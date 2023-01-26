Patrick Mahomes 'on track' to be ready for AFC Championship game

Patrick Mahomes did 'good' in practice and was a full participant Wednesday as he builds his fitness ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals .

The Kansas City Chiefs QB gave fans a scare last weekend when he was temporarily forced off in their divisional round playoff win over Jacksonville.

He limped out of the game having fallen awkwardly under a tackle from Arden Key in the first quarter, before he saw the rest of the game out, gingerly navigating his high-ankle sprain.

But Thursday Reid revealed that Mahomes completed full practice and not only completed it, did a 'good job' with it, which puts him 'on track' for Sunday.

'He did a good job in practice yesterday, I didn't have to pull him back,' Reid told reporters.

He added: 'Patrick felt good today, he went through the walk-through, he's on track.'

Mahomes is central to the success of the Chiefs and losing him ahead of a crucial home AFC Championship game would have been a huge blow for the Chiefs.

The former NFL MVP and two-time All-Pro said after the win that his ankle felt a lot better than expected - the first sign that he was going to be fit enough to go head-to-head with the Bengals.

In a fresh update Wednesday Mahomes revealed more progress has been made throughout the week.

'It's doing good,' he said. 'I've done a few days of treatment, a few days of rehab. Excited to get on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I'm at. But it's feeling good so far.

'I felt better than I thought I was gonna be after the game. Moving on it during the game definitely hurt, but after the game I was able to rest it and ice it up and do different stuff like that, and I felt in a bit of a better position.

'Then obviously the next morning I felt a little bit better and I continued to get a little bit better throughout the week. So we'll see how I feel today at practice and I'll get a better feel for y'all and I think I'll be able to answer it a little bit better tomorrow.'

The Chiefs will release their injury list Friday and there is a growing belief that Mahomes will not be listed on it in any respect.