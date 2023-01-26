ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMaine News

Chanthu Millay: Expressing an exceptional life through art. Chanthu Millay’s art is raw and intimate: a technicolor self-portrait in painstaking detail, a metal sculpture comprised of pieces of her old prosthetic leg, a ceramic sculpture depicting the emotions she experienced as her family’s lone survivor of the violent Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia.
UMaine Extension offers maple syrup workshop for beginners

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person maple syrup production workshop for beginners 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Feb. 11. The class first meets at York County Extension Office, 15 Oak Street, Springvale; and finishes at Maple Moon Farm, 289 Chick Road, Lebanon. The snow date is Feb. 18.
UMaine Extension offers ‘Recipe to Market’ workshop online

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an online workshop for entrepreneurs and farmers interested in starting a home-based, specialty food business in Maine from 9 a.m.–noon on Feb. 15. Recipe to Market is a multidisciplinary program intended to introduce participants to key topics that an aspiring entrepreneur needs...
UMaine International Dance Festival returns Feb. 11

The University of Maine will hold the 2023 International Dance Festival on Feb. 11 at the Collins Center for the Arts. The annual event will showcase traditional music, dance and costumes from around the world that are representative of the diverse student body at UMaine. The two shows, which are free and open to the public, will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. and feature performers from both the campus and surrounding community. Admission is free.
Submissions open for 2023 Graton Prize in Constitutional Law

Endowed by Claude Dewing Graton, Class of 1900, the Graton Prize is awarded annually to the best essay responding to a current question in constitutional law. This year’s prize will award up to $4,000 to the best response to each of three questions:. What are the constitutional issues facing...
