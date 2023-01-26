ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Chinatown subway shooting leaves man injured, perp on the run

Detectives are looking for the subway shooting suspect in Chinatown who opened fire on a man during a dispute on a moving train early Saturday morning. Police said the gunfire erupted at around 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 28 on board a Brooklyn-bound N train as it approached the Canal Street station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Homeless man dead following brutal beating in East Harlem

Edgardo Rodriguez, pictured, was brutally attacked by several men in East Harlem in May 2022 and died three months later from his injuries. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police are looking for a group suspects who allegedly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
‘Amityville Horror’ home sells for $1.46 million

The iconic New Jersey house that served as a stand-in for the real haunted homestead in the 1979 film “Amityville Horror” has found a new owner, The Post has learned. In September, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom Toms River property listed for $1.7 million, asking that any interested buyers submit their best bids by Oct. 24.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Inside the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce, the backbone of Upper Manhattan for more than 125 years

Harlem, a neighborhood synonymous with arts, culture and literature has given birth to some of the most famous names in history—including an era of fashion, theater, politics, and music through the Harlem Renaissance. Yet through it all there has been one constant driving force servicing this Upper Manhattan community: the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce (GHCC).
MANHATTAN, NY
Canyon of Heroes plaques for Nazi sympathizers must be removed: officials

Manhattan elected officials spent part of Holocaust Remembrance Day on Friday renewing a call to remove the names of two French Nazi collaborators who are honored with granite markers in the Financial District’s Canyon of Heroes. Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine joined advocates and descendants of Holocaust survivors on...
MANHATTAN, NY
Twitter’s New York janitors continue pressure campaign against abrupt layoffs

A group of unionized janitors who were abruptly laid off shortly after Elon Musk took over the company rallied to fight for their jobs on Wednesday. The cleaners gathered with their union SEIU 32BJ at Twitter’s 245-249 West 17th St. office in the meatpacking district to protest the social media company’s terminations of its contract with their employers Flagship Services.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mansion where ‘My Fair Lady’ was written hosts estate sale

The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain, but the antiques in this historic home are seeking to scatter to the winds. The Stamford, Connecticut abode where “My Fair Lady” was penned will soon hit the market for roughly $2 million — and ahead of it listing for sale, it’s the site of a multi-day curio fair.
STAMFORD, CT

