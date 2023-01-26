EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Sunday, Jan 29 and Monday (Jan. 30), and will remain on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1. "We had a great night [Saturday] night," organizers said. "Thanks to so many of you helping, we had lots of cold, wet and tired guests come in and get a warm, safe night's sleep. This is what Egan is all about! We will be open again on Sunday night. If the predictions are accurate, this will be the coldest night so far this winter."

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 HOURS AGO