Read full article on original website
Related
nbc16.com
Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Sunday night; volunteers needed
EUGENE, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will ACTIVATE Sunday, Jan 29 and Monday (Jan. 30), and will remain on Standby for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 31 & Feb. 1. "We had a great night [Saturday] night," organizers said. "Thanks to so many of you helping, we had lots of cold, wet and tired guests come in and get a warm, safe night's sleep. This is what Egan is all about! We will be open again on Sunday night. If the predictions are accurate, this will be the coldest night so far this winter."
nbc16.com
100 "love rocks" to be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find
NORTH BEND, Ore. — 100 'love rocks' will be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find and turn in for prizes, says the City of North Bend. Each rock will have a business listed on them, when a person finds the rock they can turn it in at the listed business and receive a prize! The event takes place from February 11 through February 28, rocks must be turned into the listed business by said dates in order to receive a prize.
nbc16.com
Easterseals wants to help unhoused Veterans
The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK WARMING CENTER TO BE OPEN SUNDAY NIGHT
The River United Pentecostal Church at 194 Old Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek will provide a warming center Sunday night. It will be open from 7:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Capacity is limited to 8 individuals. Check-in will be accepted through only 10:00 p.m. Intoxicated individuals will not be allowed to check in. Drugs, alcohol and pets will also not be permitted on the property.
nbc16.com
Eugene to hold open house on changes to Franklin Boulevard
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene will hold an open house to update the community on the latest design and get feedback on the Franklin Boulevard Transformation project. Members of the community are invited to drop in anytime on Thursday, February 2 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Ford Alumni Center Ballroom at 1720 E. 13th Avenue in Eugene.
nbc16.com
Two dogs die in Roseburg house fire believed to be caused by space heater
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 6 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported residential structure fire at 2071 NE Stephens Street, Space #A3. Douglas County Dispatch received a report of a living room on fire with smoke and flames seen. The reporting party...
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they claim a run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
kezi.com
Local food banks preparing for increased demand as pandemic-era benefits end
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County food banks are anticipating more people will need their help as COVID-19 pandemic-related food assistance benefits expire at the end of February. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been increased since April of 2020 to address challenges arising from the pandemic. However, those enhanced benefits will end after February, leaving beneficiaries with a level of assistance similar to that of pre-pandemic levels.
nbc16.com
Local artists needed to beautify Coos Bay's Empire neighborhood utility boxes
COOS BAY, Ore. — Calling all artists! Submissions open next week for Coos Bay's latest effort to beautify parts of the city. The city joins with the Community Coalition of Empire and Coos Art Museum to make a call for local artists to spruce up 13 utility boxes in the Empire neighborhood with original artwork.
nbc16.com
North Bend PD congratulates officer on Police Academy graduation
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Police Department congratulated Officer Aaron Mayo on his graduation from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 16-week Basic Police Academy on Friday (Jan. 20). Attending the graduation was North Bend Police Officer White, Sgt. Perry, Chief McCullough, and Captain...
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas of...
KCBY
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
nbc16.com
Roseburg city officials visit the Oregon State Capitol
ROSEBURG, Ore. — According to a press release from the City of Roseburg, City Manager Nikki Messenger and two City Councilors traveled to the Oregon State Capitol this week to support legislative priorities that increase local authority and serve communities. Messenger and Councilors, Ellen Porter and Shelley Briggs-Loosley, took...
nbc16.com
Happy birthday, Vince! Eugene man turns 100
EUGENE, Ore. — 100 years around the sun sure is a long time - but it's nothing for Vince Newman. "I'm being facetious when I say, ‘keep breathing,’ but seriously - it has a great bearing on longevity," Newman told us Saturday while celebrating his 100th birthday.
nbc16.com
Roseburg HS graduation rates see drop, district believes downward trend temporary
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a report released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday, Roseburg High School's graduation rate for 2022 was lower than the state average, a result that Roseburg Public Schools says was anticipated because of the pandemic and will be temporary based on the success of programs already in place at the school.
nbc16.com
Lane Community College instructor selected by U.S. State Dept. for teaching fellowship
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Community College ESOL instructor, Indira Marie Bakshi, has been selected for a 10-month fellowship project, training teachers and teaching English at the Asociación Tucumána de Intercambio Cultural Argentino Norteamericano (ATICANA) in San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina, according to a release from LCC.
kezi.com
Five displaced after North Bend house fire
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A family of five is without a home after their house was severely damaged in a fire Thursday morning, the North Bend Fire Department said. According to the NBFD, firefighters responded to a house fire on Monroe Street at about 5:15 a.m. on January 26. Fire officials said that when firefighters arrived, they found a home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was put out, but a family of five living there was displaced due to damage to the structure, according to the NBFD.
winstonwarrior.org
Trash Talk: Douglas County Landfill’s Nearing Expiration Date
Have you ever thought about how limited our space is in landfills? Our landfill is small compared to other landfills in the area. Created in 1996, it is 26 acres and is about 200 feet deep. There are ten transfer sites and one landfill in Douglas County. Our nation of...
kqennewsradio.com
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
kqennewsradio.com
ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT STILL AT LARGE, VEHICLE RECOVERED IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY
An attempted murder suspect is still at large, but his vehicle was located in Josephine County on Thursday. Grants Pass Police Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley said law enforcement officers followed a tip that led them to a remote area of Sunny Valley, 16 miles northwest of Grants Pass. Hattersley said Benjamin Foster’s Nissan Sentra was recovered, but he was able to elude capture. An Oregon State Police SWAT team and other law enforcement partners assisted GPPD in searching for the suspect. Hattersley said earlier said that Foster could be in Douglas County.
Comments / 0