mocoshow.com
Body of Missing Twenty-Year-Old Woman Discovered; Homicide Investigation Underway
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the murder of 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who was reported missing on Monday, January 2, 2023. Chavez-Dominguez, of Rockville, was last seen by family and friends on Friday, December 30, 2022. On Saturday,...
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
fox5dc.com
Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police
COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
alxnow.com
Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night
(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
WTOP
Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna
A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
Police investigate death of 20-year-old Maryland woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. Police have identified 20-year-old Keylin Chavez-Dominguez as the bod that was found. She was reported missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022.
Police: Woman killed after exiting moving car in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2015 Jeep Wrangler was heading north on Richmond Highway and slowed to make a right turn onto Williamstown Drive. As the car slowed, the passenger opened the door and got out while it was still in motion.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigate Second Armed Robbery in Two Weeks at Same Food Truck
On January 27, at approximately 4:00 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue (Pupuseria Luisa food truck) for the report of a strong arm robbery that occurred earlier. This is the second armed robbery reported by the food truck in two weeks. According to...
Robbery suspect caught on surveillance video in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect involved in a robbery in Southeast D.C. on Friday. Around 9:20 p.m., police claim suspects approached a victim in the 1900 block of 16th Street, Southeast. The suspects then...
17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria
According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
mocoshow.com
Community Message From Takoma Park Police Chief on the Death of Tyre Nichols
I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
bethesdamagazine.com
Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say
A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
Bay Net
Detectives Charge Two Suspects For Stealing Kia; Handgun Located in Car
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Washington Area Vehicle Enforcement team charged two suspects for stealing a Kia. The suspects are 32-year-old Krystal Henry of Washington, DC, and 33-year-old Crystal Smith of Capitol Heights. Both are also facing a weapon-related charge. On January...
NBC Washington
Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC
A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
NBC Washington
Car Crashes Upside Down Into Hyattsville Home
A car crash in Hyattsville left the vehicle upside down and lodged into the side of a home on Sunday night. Prince George's County police responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a house on Riggs Road, where they found a Honda had left a gaping hole in the back of the residence.
