Lanham, MD

thehillishome.com

From the MPD Blotter

Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

'Deep breaths': Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE – A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West BaltimoreA 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.A day later,...
BALTIMORE, MD
alxnow.com

Teen shot to death in West End hotel Friday night

(Updated at 10:30 p.m.) A 17-year-old Arlington resident has been charged with possession of firearm by a minor, after another 17-year-old was fatally shot in a West End hotel room. The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night in a room in the Courtyard By Marriott Pentagon South...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WUSA9

Teen boy shot in Southeast DC, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Sunday night. Officers responded shortly after 10:20 p.m. to the 800 block of Chesapeake Street in Southeast, D.C. Officials said this incident happened inside an apartment. The teen boy was sent to a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Driver carjacked after vehicle rear-ended in Vienna

A driver was carjacked after their vehicle was rear-ended in Vienna, Virginia, on Saturday night. In a Facebook post, the Town of Vienna Police Department said the victim walked into a station around 10:30 p.m. Saturday to report they had been carjacked. The victim told police they were in the area of Park Street and Moore Avenue SE around 10 p.m. when their vehicle was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger.
VIENNA, VA
WUSA9

Police investigate death of 20-year-old Maryland woman

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a death after finding a body in the county Saturday afternoon. Police have identified 20-year-old Keylin Chavez-Dominguez as the bod that was found. She was reported missing on Jan. 2 and was last seen by her family and friends on Dec. 30, 2022.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

17-year-old killed in shooting in Alexandria

According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they found a 17-year-old with an apparent gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Community Message From Takoma Park Police Chief on the Death of Tyre Nichols

I am deeply disturbed by the actions of the five Memphis police officers in the murder of Tyre Nichols. Watching the video of the beating death of Mr. Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers was extremely difficult and brought me to tears. The actions taken by the involved officers were merciless, heinous, and incredibly disturbing and went against the basic law enforcement principle of preserving life. The lack of compassion, abuse of power, and use of excessive force were inhumane and inexcusable. I am glad to see swift action was taken, and the five police officers involved in the murder of Tyre Nichols and the two firemen who failed to render proper medical care to Mr. Nichols have been fired. I am also glad to see the five police officers charged with murder and other criminal charges.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Body found near ICC in Colesville, police say

A body was found Saturday afternoon in Colesville, just south of the Intercounty Connector, Montgomery County police reported. Officers responded around 2:01 p.m. to Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park, close to Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane, according to a brief news release. There, officers located the body. The state...
COLESVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Death Investigation Slows Traffic Along ICC

A death investigation created a backup along the ICC Saturday afternoon, just past mile marker 14 and before exit 16. Montgomery County police said they received a call for service at 2:01 p.m. at Hobbs Drive and Somerset Lane in Upper Paint Branch Park, where they found a body. "The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Car Crashes Upside Down Into Hyattsville Home

A car crash in Hyattsville left the vehicle upside down and lodged into the side of a home on Sunday night. Prince George's County police responded just after 8:30 p.m. to a house on Riggs Road, where they found a Honda had left a gaping hole in the back of the residence.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

