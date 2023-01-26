ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnehaha County, SD

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

What Annoys You The Most About Sioux Falls Drivers?

A high number of people have been moving to the City of Sioux Falls each year. More residents in the city means more cars and traffic on the roads. Sometimes we encounter impatient drivers on the road. Whether you're late picking up your kids from school or running to the grocery store, manners on the road still matter! Drivers have a responsibility to be courteous and follow the rules of the road.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

This Iowa Restaurant Is One of the Top Places to Eat in America

It may not look like much from the outside, but inside this rather ordinary-looking building in Iowa is one of the best eating experiences in America. Yelp is out with their Top 100 US Restaurants for 2023 and the 36th highest-rated establishment in the nation is housed in a Davenport structure that dates back to 1865.
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost

The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
