Repair work on a bridge is expected to close a road in Upper Bucks County for more than a month, PennDOT said Thursday.

Crews will do structural repairs on Sheard's Mill Covered Bridge over Tohickon Creek along Covered Bridge Road in Haycock and East Rockhill starting Monday, according to a PennDOT news release.

Covered Bridge Road will be closed between West Thatcher Road and Richlandtown Road.

Work is expected to finish in early March.

During that time, drivers will be directed to use West Thatcher Road and Richlandtown Road

The 19-foot-wide bridge, which was built in 1873, averages 147 vehicles daily.

PennDOT urged drivers to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays are likely.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Repairs on Covered Bridge to last into March. What's it mean for Upper Bucks drivers?