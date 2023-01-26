ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Repairs on Covered Bridge to last into March. What's it mean for Upper Bucks drivers?

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago

Repair work on a bridge is expected to close a road in Upper Bucks County for more than a month, PennDOT said Thursday.

Crews will do structural repairs on Sheard's Mill Covered Bridge over Tohickon Creek along Covered Bridge Road in Haycock and East Rockhill starting Monday, according to a PennDOT news release.

Covered Bridge Road will be closed between West Thatcher Road and Richlandtown Road.

For subscribers: Sixteen reasons Bucks County has enduring fame

Work done on Route 1: PennDOT highlights 2022 infrastructure fixes as first phase on Route 1 overhaul is complete

Work is expected to finish in early March.

During that time, drivers will be directed to use West Thatcher Road and Richlandtown Road

The 19-foot-wide bridge, which was built in 1873, averages 147 vehicles daily.

PennDOT urged drivers to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays are likely.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Repairs on Covered Bridge to last into March. What's it mean for Upper Bucks drivers?

Comments / 1

Related
TAPinto.net

What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Here's a look at road closings and slowdowns you'll face in the Doylestown area for the week of Jan. 29, 2023. NEW THIS WEEK: In Doylestown Borough, Main Street at the intersection of State Street/Business U.S. 202 will have lane shifts for work on signal pole construction and ADA curb cutouts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go until April 28, 2023. In Doylestown Township, Lower State Road where it crosses over Mill Creek has a permanent lane closure on the bridge due to storm damage. Repairs have not been scheduled. In Doylestown and Warrington townships, Route...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Construction begins next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Crown Castle NG East will begin performing traffic signal pole and ADA curb ramp construction next week on Main Street in Doylestown Township. Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:. Monday, Jan. 30, through Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to...
Berks Weekly

PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 1/30/23

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Ruscombmanor Twp. on PA 12/PA 73 Intersection for Utility work being done by a Local Utility. Lane...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
TAPinto.net

Construction Promises to Tie Up Two Area Roads Starting Next Week

DOYLESTOWN, PA—PennDOT announced two projects starting early next week in Doylestown Borough and New Britain Township that will likely cause headaches for motorists into the spring. Starting on Monday, Jan. 30, a contractor will begin performing traffic signal pole and curb ramp construction on Main Street in Doylestown Borough. A lane will be closed at the intersection of Main Street and State Street/Business U.S. 202 until April 28 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Also starting next week, PECO Energy will begin aerial utility construction on Butler Avenue in New Britain Township between County Line Road and Schoolhouse Road. Between Jan. 31 and March 31, there will be lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. PennDOT noted that the closures are weather dependent. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County

BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire

CHERRY HILL, NJ – Firefighters from the Cherry Hill Fire Department were able to contain a laundry room fire at a home on Maple Avenue on Saturday. According to the CFD, the fire was primarily contained to the area of the laundry room and extinguished by responding units. The fire is being investigated by the Cherry Hill Fire Marshal’s Office. No injuries were reported. The post Cherry Hill firefighters contain residential structure fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
sanatogapost.com

Eleven Local Police Agencies Join in Sobriety Checks

POTTSTOWN PA – Police departments in Pottstown, Douglass (Montgomery), East Coventry, Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove, North Coventry, New Hanover, Royersford, Upper Pottsgrove, Upper Providence, and West Pottsgrove all will participate during the coming week in at least one sobriety checkpoint operation, they announced. All are part of an aggressive impaired...
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Vehicle Part Stolen at Moyer Lumber Kutztown Yard

KUTZTOWN PA – A catalytic converter was stolen from a vandalized vehicle at the Kutztown location of A.D. Moyer Lumber sometime during the week preceding Thursday (Jan. 26), Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading reported. The company also operates at properties in Gilbertsville, where it...
KUTZTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

Candidates apply to fill Montgomery County Commissioners vacancy

NORRISTOWN — Twenty-two people are vying for a seat left vacant by former Montgomery County Commissioners’ Chairwoman Val Arkoosh. An application period was announced following the former Democratic chairwoman’s resignation from county politics last month. She was tapped to serve as human services secretary in Gov. Josh Shapiro’s cabinet.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts

HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
EAST GREENVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hilltown Twp. police looking for person who stole Jeep

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police in Bucks County are looking for a Jeep that was stolen from a Subaru dealership earlier this month. The red 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 was stolen from A&T Subaru, located at 801 Bethlehem Pike in Hilltown Township, on Thursday, January 19 at approximately 7:15 p.m., according to a news release from township police.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy