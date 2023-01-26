Read full article on original website
comicon.com
We Begin Again — Reviewing ‘TMNT: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ #1
‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – The Lost Years’ returns to the world built within the previous miniseries and finds ways to continue building this alternative universe, filled with such depth and great character development. Not only is there depth in the world and characters but the visual depth and language are fantastic, helping take the story to the next level.
comicon.com
Gone In 60 Seconds: Previewing ‘The Flash: One-Minute War Special’ #1
“A lot can happen in 60 seconds…as the Flash event “One-Minute War” rages on, writer Jeremy Adams gives you further insights into the alien speedster race that has invaded Central City, and how the Flash Family fights back!”. The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 is out Tuesday...
comicon.com
A Budding Romance For Ivy? Previewing ‘DC’s Harley Quinn Romances’ #1
“STRANGER THAN FAN FICTION / HERE’S TO JACK, HERE’S TO MOLLY / POWER GIRL AND ALL-AMERICAN BOY / GRACE / DATING APP DISASTER / ACROSS THE MULTIVERSE / ONCE UPON A ROMANCE NOVEL / SPLENDOR IN THE FOAM. DC is proud to present a selection of eight stories...
comicon.com
Critiquing Comics #228: ‘Galacto: Pit Fighter’ #2 — “Requiem For A Humanzee”
Kirt Birdick is back with the second issue of his hyper-violent science fiction comic Galacto: Pit Fighter, “Requiem for a Humanzee.” It’s good and bloody, but is it bloody good? Tim and Adam critique. Brought to you by:. Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Stitcher | Spotify...
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Young Hellboy– Assault On Castle Death’ #4 Reaches Its Exciting Conclusion
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Young Hellboy: Assault On Castle Death #4, out next Wednesday from writers Mike Mignola and Thomas Sniegoski, artist Craig Rousseau, and colorist Chris O’Halloran. Still in the grips of a fever-induced hallucination, Hellboy (aka the Scarlet Crab), his dog Mac, and...
comicon.com
Betrayal From Within: Previewing Dark Horse Comics’ ‘Minor Threats’ #4
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Minor Threats #4, dropping next Wednesday from writers Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, artist Scott Hepburn, and colorist Ian Herring. Betrayed by one of their own and at the mercy of the maniac they set out to kill, the Minor Threats are...
comicon.com
Advance Review: A Traitor In Their Midst In `Minor Threats’ #4
All good things must come to an end. So this great limited series wraps up its story with a bang. While it’s a familiar story of betrayal, the creative team has developed a rich world and some cool characters that deserve another chance. Overall. 8.5/10. Betrayal is a common...
comicon.com
First Look: ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Special #1 – Shazamily Matters’
DC Comics are ramping up the interest for the forthcoming film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods with the revelation of preview pages from Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special #1 – Shazamily Matters. A movie-tie in one-shot featuring contributors including from the film’s lead man, Zachary Levi. And out Tuesday, February 28th.
comicon.com
Clash Of The Titans: Previewing ‘Icon vs. Hardware’ #1
“Two titans of the Milestone Universe clash — and in the process, set in motion a chain of events leading to a story bigger than you could ever imagine! When Hardware discovers a long-suppressed time machine hidden in a government warehouse, his obsession with righting the wrongs of the past — those of both American history and his own tragic family — will unravel the fabric of time for the Milestone Universe. But while there are many problems with Hardware’s plan, there’s one big one: wherever he goes in America’s last two centuries, Icon is there, having lived through it! And a man as powerful as Icon knows the profound danger of the forces Curtis Metcalf is unleashing…and he’ll do whatever it takes to put the genie back in the bottle!
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #193: Dream A Little Dream Of The Little Endless
Barry Kitson – “I did this for the 35th Anniversary of Death’s Head’s first appearance on https://www.facebook.com/groups/Barry.Kitson.Art”. Wally Wood – gorgeous Aces High artwork from 1955. A 1985 Comic Art cover from Moebius…. This Dan Spiegle piece… just the wonderful simplicity of the linework…
comicon.com
Nicolas Cage Is Dracula In The Trailer For ‘Renfield’
Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.
comicon.com
Strategy Stealth Game ‘Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew’ Announced For 2023
Developer Mimimi Games (Desperados) has announced their latest game. It is a new title that takes place during the Golden Age of Piracy, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Shadow Gambit sees the player take on the role of a cursed pirate named Afia, who’s in search of a treasure known as the Black Pearls. Afia will have a number of companions working alongside her as they traverse the Lost Caribbean and battle the forces of the Inquisition. Alongside their first cinematic reveal, the developer has also revealed a seven minute gameplay trailer to give players a good idea of what the title will be like.
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Titles
Only the two X-Men titles to roll out this week, X-Force #37 and Legion of X #10. Both previewed below. “WHO IS THE MAN WITH THE PEACOCK TATTOO? At last—learn the truth about the man behind the mask who’s been plaguing X-FORCE since 2019’s issue #1! X-fans new and old will reel from this startling revelation. Collectors and readers alike—don’t miss this key issue!”
comicon.com
Something For The Weekend: Your Regular Dose Of Popular Posts
We had not one but two Mark Millar exclusives this week with previews for both American Jesus: Revelation #3 (here) and The Magic Order 4 #1 (here). Tony Thornley brought us news on Marvel’s Free Comic Book Day offerings here. DC Comics revealed more details and first looks a...
comicon.com
Into Every Generation A Slayer Is Created: Reviewing ‘The Vampire Slayer’ Vol. 1
‘The Vampire Slayer’ takes everything one might know about the Buffy franchise and brings vivid modern new life to it while maintaining all the same energy and aspects that made the universe resonate so much with the fans. Every aspect of this modernization of the Buffy mythos just works because it not only knows and loves the characters but brings them into the 21st century with graceful ease.
comicon.com
Marking Black History Month – Previewing ‘DC Power: A Celebration’ #1
Writer: Evan Narcisse, Lamont Magee, Stephanie Williams, Brandon Thomas, Dorado Quick & Jordan Clark, Morgan Hampton, Chuck Brown, John Ridley. Artist: Darryl Banks, Chriscross, Alitha Martinez, Natacha Bustos, Clayton Henry, Valentine De Landro, Petterson Oliveira, Olivier Coipel. Colours: Hi-Fi, Wil Quintana, Alex Guimaraes, Marcelo Maiolo, Marissa Louise, DJ Chavis. Letters:...
comicon.com
Eve Warlock Makes Her Debut In Ron Marz And Ron Lim’s ‘Warlock: Rebirth’
Announced last month, Marvel Comics icon Adam Warlock will headline a brand-new solo limited series this April. Reuniting creators Ron Marz and Ron Lim, known for their work building the cosmic corner of the Marvel Universe, Warlock: Rebirth will reveal a never-before-seen chapter of Adam Warlock’s fascinating origin. Before...
comicon.com
TV Review: ‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ Season 1, Episode 8
The National Treasure franchise has a very particular tone, which is tricky to pull off. A lot of Disney franchises use this same tone in order to invoke a sense of suspenseful danger without tipping the genre into thriller territory. Even while characters are dying, the stories are still largely fun, light, and airy. Up until this point, National Treasure: Edge of History has largely been successful at mimicking this tone. It’s a good thing too as the show compared to the movie seems geared towards a younger audience. Nevertheless, this past week’s episode got a little too tense and felt off with the rest of the season.
