NFL
NFL Championship Sunday unit ranking: Top offense? Most imposing defense? Plus, 5 draft steals to watch
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment covers:. Five of the most unanticipated participants in Championship Sunday. But first, a look at how the final four teams stack up against each other, on each...
NFL
2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
WHERE: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.) Much has been made this week about Joe Burrow's success against the Kansas City Chiefs, going 3-0 over the past two seasons, including last year's AFC Championship Game win in K.C. Two of those games took place in Cincinnati, but that hasn't stopped some from considering Burrow Kansas City's kryptonite.
NFL
Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins snagged the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidate, Vic Fangio. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday the Dolphins agreed to terms with Fangio on a three-year contract that makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, per sources. Pelissero adds that the pact includes a fourth-year team option.
NFL
Achilles' ankle? How Patrick Mahomes' injury could factor into Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game
Patrick Mahomes has been pretty much unstoppable since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018. The outlier of outliers, Mahomes generated +694.0 expected points added (EPA) on his dropbacks over the past five seasons, more than double the next-closest player. When it comes to quarterback tiers, there is Mahomes ... and then there is everyone else. In head-to-head matchups with the merely elite quarterbacks in the next rung down, he has notched a victory against almost every one of them. Tom Brady. Josh Allen. Justin Herbert. Lamar Jackson. Trevor Lawrence. Dak Prescott. But there is one glaring omission from that list.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
NFL
Chiefs TE Travis Kelce after beating Bengals: 'Burrowhead, my (expletive). It's Mahomes' house!'
Kansas City Chiefs players were fed up with all the talk emanating from Cincinnati referring to Arrowhead Stadium as "Burrowhead," signifying Joe Burrow's 3-0 record against K.C. Following Sunday's nail-biting 23-20 win over the Bengals, Chiefs players fired back. "Burrowhead, my ass. It's Mahomes' house!" Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce...
NFL
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor undergoes ankle surgery, plans to be '100 percent ready to rock'
For most of this past season, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor battled through pain in his ankle. It never felt quite right, as the star mentioned to NFL.com in a phone conversation this week. "The season is tough enough, but when you got something hindering you, it makes it tougher,"...
NFL
NFL community, fans react to all of the action from Championship Sunday
On Championship Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers, while the Cincinnati Bengals visited the Kansas City Chiefs once again. After Philadelphia's win over the 49ers and Kansas City's win over the Bengals, Super Bowl LVII will now feature the Eagles and Chiefs. Below are reactions on social...
NFL
Quarterback injuries finally catch up with 49ers in NFC title game loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA -- Every time the 49ers were faced with adversity this season, they lowered their bucket into a well of resilience and came up with an answer. This time there were no answers. The bucket was empty. And now the season is over following a 31-7 loss to the top-seeded Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL
Jalen Hurts, Eagles find 'way to get it going' to earn Super Bowl berth
Jalen Hurts' breakout season reached new heights after a 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday and it is now set to culminate on Feb. 12 in Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles star quarterback was proud to lead an offense that had the ability to...
NFL
Broncos had second meeting with Jim Harbaugh about head coaching job
Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner flew to Ann Arbor, Mich., this week to meet in person with Jim Harbaugh about the team's head coaching job, according to sources informed of their situation. Harbaugh announced earlier this month he was staying at the University of Michigan after interviewing virtually with...
NFL
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell (groin) inactive for NFC title game vs. Eagles
49ers running back Elijah Mitchell is inactive for San Francisco's matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell suffered a groin injury during the Niners' Divisional Round win over the Cowboys last week, but was able to play through the pain to collect 51 yards off 14 carries.
NFL
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bengals have always been a 'rah-rah team' but they back it up
The Cincinnati Bengals are traveling to Kansas City to face the Chiefs once again in the AFC Championship Game. It's a rematch from last season's AFC title game that led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI, cutting the Chiefs short from another chance at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. With the...
NFL
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce move into second place for most playoff TDs by QB-pass catcher duo
The two have only spent five seasons as a pair, but Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce continued to climb the postseason charts together in the Chiefs' 23-20 win over the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. With Sunday night's second-quarter, 14-yard touchdown pass from the All-Pro quarterback to his All-Pro...
NFL
Bengals give quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher contract extension
Joe Burrow is on a short list of quarterbacks set to get paid this offseason. His QBs coach has already cashed in. Sources say Dan Pitcher, the Bengals quarterbacks coach since 2020, received a lucrative contract extension within the past week after several teams wanted to speak with him about offensive coordinator openings. Cincinnati was proactive, attempting to lock Pitcher in for another season rather than have him leave for a coordinator opening.
NFL
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo could return to practice this week, back up Brock Purdy in Super Bowl LVII
Jimmy Garoppolo has been forced to witness San Francisco's extraordinary run toward Super Bowl LVII in street clothes as he nursed a broken foot, but that might soon change should the 49ers defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Based on scans he received last week, Garoppolo is...
NFL
Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons
Dallas is now in the market for a new offensive coordinator. The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. Pelissero added that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties going...
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII
Despite struggles, Eagles find a way to win. Philadelphia held true to form from its first possession Sunday, compiling an 11-play, 66-yard drive that included a long, fourth-down completion to DeVonta Smith that replay revealed might have not been a catch. Luckily for Philadelphia, Smith and the Eagles' offense hurried to the line and snapped the ball before 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan could challenge the catch, and two plays later, Miles Sanders was in the end zone with a 6-yard touchdown run. That was essentially the high note for Philadelphia's offense, which finished with just 269 yards of total offense and averaged fewer than four yards per play. The Eagles pieced together one longer scoring drive -- a 14-play, 75-yard march ending in another Sanders touchdown run -- but this was the only scoring drive in which the Eagles put points on the board without the help of defensive penalties. It wasn't a pretty game, but that doesn't matter. The Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to a blowout win that came in unconventional, slightly unimpressive fashion, but they all count the same.
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) not expected to be ready for start of 2023 season
The Arizona Cardinals will enter the 2023 season with a new general manager and head coach, but the greatest unknown in the organization is the status of Kyler Murray. A month and a half since suffering a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus, Murray's timeline for return is unclear, though the star quarterback is not expected back for the start of the campaign in September, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.
