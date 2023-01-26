ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NFL

Dolphins hiring ex-Broncos coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins snagged the most sought-after defensive coordinator candidate, Vic Fangio. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday the Dolphins agreed to terms with Fangio on a three-year contract that makes him the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL, per sources. Pelissero adds that the pact includes a fourth-year team option.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Achilles' ankle? How Patrick Mahomes' injury could factor into Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship Game

Patrick Mahomes has been pretty much unstoppable since taking over as the Kansas City Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018. The outlier of outliers, Mahomes generated +694.0 expected points added (EPA) on his dropbacks over the past five seasons, more than double the next-closest player. When it comes to quarterback tiers, there is Mahomes ... and then there is everyone else. In head-to-head matchups with the merely elite quarterbacks in the next rung down, he has notched a victory against almost every one of them. Tom Brady. Josh Allen. Justin Herbert. Lamar Jackson. Trevor Lawrence. Dak Prescott. But there is one glaring omission from that list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

NFL community, fans react to all of the action from Championship Sunday

On Championship Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the San Francisco 49ers, while the Cincinnati Bengals visited the Kansas City Chiefs once again. After Philadelphia's win over the 49ers and Kansas City's win over the Bengals, Super Bowl LVII will now feature the Eagles and Chiefs. Below are reactions on social...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Broncos had second meeting with Jim Harbaugh about head coaching job

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner flew to Ann Arbor, Mich., this week to meet in person with Jim Harbaugh about the team's head coaching job, according to sources informed of their situation. Harbaugh announced earlier this month he was staying at the University of Michigan after interviewing virtually with...
DENVER, CO
NFL

Bengals give quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher contract extension

Joe Burrow is on a short list of quarterbacks set to get paid this offseason. His QBs coach has already cashed in. Sources say Dan Pitcher, the Bengals quarterbacks coach since 2020, received a lucrative contract extension within the past week after several teams wanted to speak with him about offensive coordinator openings. Cincinnati was proactive, attempting to lock Pitcher in for another season rather than have him leave for a coordinator opening.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

Cowboys, OC Kellen Moore mutually agree to part ways after four seasons

Dallas is now in the market for a new offensive coordinator. The Cowboys and OC Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways after four seasons at the position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday. Pelissero added that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy could take over play-calling duties going...
DALLAS, TX
NFL

Philadelphia Eagles defeat San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVII

Despite struggles, Eagles find a way to win. Philadelphia held true to form from its first possession Sunday, compiling an 11-play, 66-yard drive that included a long, fourth-down completion to DeVonta Smith that replay revealed might have not been a catch. Luckily for Philadelphia, Smith and the Eagles' offense hurried to the line and snapped the ball before 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan could challenge the catch, and two plays later, Miles Sanders was in the end zone with a 6-yard touchdown run. That was essentially the high note for Philadelphia's offense, which finished with just 269 yards of total offense and averaged fewer than four yards per play. The Eagles pieced together one longer scoring drive -- a 14-play, 75-yard march ending in another Sanders touchdown run -- but this was the only scoring drive in which the Eagles put points on the board without the help of defensive penalties. It wasn't a pretty game, but that doesn't matter. The Eagles are headed back to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2017 season thanks to a blowout win that came in unconventional, slightly unimpressive fashion, but they all count the same.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) not expected to be ready for start of 2023 season

The Arizona Cardinals will enter the 2023 season with a new general manager and head coach, but the greatest unknown in the organization is the status of Kyler Murray. A month and a half since suffering a season-ending torn ACL and meniscus, Murray's timeline for return is unclear, though the star quarterback is not expected back for the start of the campaign in September, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday on NFL GameDay Morning.

