Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Tyre Nichols video release: Former Memphis cop never 'crossed the lines that others crossed,' lawyer argues
Lawyer to the accuse former Memphis police officer Desmond Mills Jr. involved in the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols suggests his client 'never crossed the lines that others crossed.'
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
When the officers are Black: Tyre Nichols' death raises tough questions about race in policing
The five police officers charged with killing Tyre Nichols are Black. Does it matter? Experts say the race of the victim is far more important.
‘I’m just trying to go home’: Tyre Nichols heard pleading in released video
The grisly footage, released in four parts, indicates an ambulance did not arrive for more than 20 minutes after the vicious beating
Rodney King's Ex-Attorney Says Tyre Nichols Officers Like 'Pack of Wolves'
John Burris, Rodney King's former attorney, compared the police beating Tyre got to that received by King.
Watch: Tyre Nichols Video Footage Reveals Deadly Police Beating
Memphis police released videos of the January 7 confrontation between Nichols and the five then-officers on Friday.
ETOnline.com
Tyre Nichols Deadly Arrest Video: Justin Timberlake, Gabrielle Union and More React to Horrific Attack
Justin Timberlake is among the slew of celebrities reacting to Tyre Nichols' violent and deadly arrest earlier this month at the hands of five Memphis Police officers, whose horrific attack was captured on multiple police body cameras as well as street surveillance video. The videos, released Friday night by Memphis...
Five Memphis ex-police officers charged with murder of Tyre Nichols | First Thing
Nichols, 29, died three days after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent. Plus, the rise of queerbaiting accusations
Tyre Nichols Death: What We Know as Five Police Officers Fired
Tyre Nichols died in hospital days after being detained by police in a traffic stop.
BBC
Tyre Nichols: Police unit is disbanded after death
The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the so-called Scorpion special unit, whose officers are accused of murdering Tyre Nichols. Scorpion stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods". The unit is a 50-person team tasked with bringing down crime levels in particular areas. But now it is...
Tyre Nichols Body Cam Footage To Be Released & 5 Officers Are Charged And Jailed For Murder
Five Memphis police officers were fired, charged and jailed in the course of one week in connection to Tyre Nichols' death. The 29-year-old was reportedly stopped for a traffic violation and was allegedly beaten by these cops on January 7. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some...
Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death
US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
BBC
Video shows police beating and kicking Tyre Nichols while he was restrained
Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder shows them kicking and punching a motorist for several minutes as he cries out for his mother. Officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols, 29, in the videos from the 7 January arrest, with no signs...
DOJ opens civil rights investigation into traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death
The Department of Justice and FBI on Wednesday announced a civil rights inquiry into a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, that preceded the death of a Black man. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after being taken to a hospital in critical condition following the Jan. 7 stop. The Memphis Police Department said the case was referred to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the next day, and an internal investigation was opened into the incident.
Acts In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage 'Defy Humanity', Police Chief Warns
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis warned that video of the traffic stop that led to the death of Tyre Nicols may be worse than footage of the 1991 beating of Rodney King.
NFL reacts to Tyre Nichols' death: 'We remain deeply committed to combatting the injustices and inequities'
The NFL released a statement on Saturday after the release of the video showing how Nichols, a 29-year-old father, was killed by five Memphis police officers.
HipHopDX.com
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
Nation Reels Over Sickening Video Of Tyre Nichols' Deadly Beating
It was “nothing short of an extra-judicial execution," said one law professor.
dcnewsnow.com
Grizzlies Release Statement About Tyre Nichols’s Death
Five Black police officers were charged Thursday for fatally beating the 29-year-old, who was Black, during a traffic stop in Memphis on Jan. 7. The Grizzlies issued a statement Friday, ahead of their game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota, addressing the release of body cam video showing the recent killing of 29-year-old Memphis resident Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers.
