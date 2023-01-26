ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

RadarOnline

Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release

Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Tyre Nichols: Police unit is disbanded after death

The Memphis Police Department has disbanded the so-called Scorpion special unit, whose officers are accused of murdering Tyre Nichols. Scorpion stands for "Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods". The unit is a 50-person team tasked with bringing down crime levels in particular areas. But now it is...
MEMPHIS, NY
AFP

Five US police officers charged with beating Black man to death

US authorities on Thursday charged five former police officers with murder over the fatal beating of a Black man in Memphis, as the southern city braced for possible civil unrest and President Joe Biden urged demonstrators to protest peacefully. In addition to second-degree murder charges, the officers in Memphis are also facing indictments of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
MEMPHIS, TN
BBC

Video shows police beating and kicking Tyre Nichols while he was restrained

Footage of a traffic stop that has seen five ex-Memphis police officers charged with murder shows them kicking and punching a motorist for several minutes as he cries out for his mother. Officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols, 29, in the videos from the 7 January arrest, with no signs...
NBC News

DOJ opens civil rights investigation into traffic stop that preceded Tyre Nichols' death

The Department of Justice and FBI on Wednesday announced a civil rights inquiry into a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee, that preceded the death of a Black man. Tyre Nichols, 29, died three days after being taken to a hospital in critical condition following the Jan. 7 stop. The Memphis Police Department said the case was referred to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation the next day, and an internal investigation was opened into the incident.
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge

Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
MEMPHIS, TN
dcnewsnow.com

Grizzlies Release Statement About Tyre Nichols’s Death

Five Black police officers were charged Thursday for fatally beating the 29-year-old, who was Black, during a traffic stop in Memphis on Jan. 7. The Grizzlies issued a statement Friday, ahead of their game against the Timberwolves in Minnesota, addressing the release of body cam video showing the recent killing of 29-year-old Memphis resident Tyre Nichols at the hands of five police officers.
MEMPHIS, TN

