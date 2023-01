Tampa’s hotly anticipated champagne bar, Bouzy, officially opens February 3 in Hyde Park Village. The bar is just next to Public Studio and Hyde House, a thriving creative space in the city. Cru Hospitality Group, parent company of Cru Cellars, is behind the concept. This destination for refined dining and intimate experiences will showcase some of the world’s best bubbly and satisfy the desire for timeless, yet modern elegance and hospitality. Bouzy is located on Snow Avenue, between Hyde House Public Studio and Clean Juice.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO