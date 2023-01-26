ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrysville, PA

Murrysville area: Comedy nights, library lectures, Delmont texting service and more

By Patrick Varine
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago

Email news briefs and event information to pvarine@triblive.com.

Comedy nights to benefit Westmoreland trails, parks, concerts

Two evenings of stand-up comedy will benefit Westmoreland County trails as well as the county’s parks and concert series.

The first will be 6-10 p.m. Feb. 11 at Colton Hall, 3100 Blocks Road in Penn Township’s Claridge neighborhood. Tickets are $35 per person, and can be purchased at Ginny’s, 5549 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville or at the Westmoreland County Parks office, 194 Donohoe Road in Hempfield. For more, call 724-830-3950.

The second will be 6-10 p.m. Feb. 24 at Youngwood VFD Hose Company No. 1, 104 South Second Street in Youngwood. Tickets are $30 per person, and can be purchased at the A&S Indoor Pistol Range, 617 Old Route 119 in Youngwood, or the county parks office. For more, call 724-830-3959.

Dinner is included with tickets to both events, which will include 50/50 drawings and basket auctions. No tickets will be sold at the door. The shows are for those ages 21 and older.

Active-shooter training presentation at ‘Boomers & Beyond’

The Mother of Sorrows Church’s “Boomers & Beyond” lecture series will feature Murrysville policeman and Westmoreland SWAT team member Sgt. Dave Coleman presenting “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events,” or CRASE, training at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.

Coleman is a 14-year law enforcement veteran and trains Murrysville police in how to response to active shooter events. He will present a 90-minute abridged version of the typical four-hour CRASE course.

There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring a bag lunch. Beverages are provided.

The presentation will be in the church’s social hall, 4202 William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Library programs

The Murrysville Community Library, 4130 Sardis Road, will host the following programs:

• Author talk: 11 a.m. Feb. 4, local author Mary Warwick will read from her new book, “Tall Thoughts During a Pandemic,” a collection of humorous essays. Coffee and donut holes will be served.

• PA Connecting Communities Craft: Adults with intellectual disabilities are invited to join and create a Valentine’s Day craft. Register in advance at PAConnectingCommunities.org/events-2022. Attendees must be accompanied by a support person.

• “Breaking Protocol: America’s First Women Ambassadors”: 10 a.m. Feb. 9, Penn State University associate professor Philip Nah will discuss the nation’s first female ambassadors at the American Association of University Women’s monthly meeting. The public is invited to attend.

• Pre-K Valentine Party: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 for children.

For more, including regular monthly meetings and groups at the library, see MurrysvilleLibrary.org.

Delmont debuts texting service

Delmont residents are now able to opt into an SMS messaging service to receive text messages from the borough about upcoming events as well as emergency alerts.

Residents are required to opt in if they wish to join or both lists. The system is not monitored, and anyone with questions is asked to call the borough office at 724-468-4422.

To sign up, see DelmontBoro.com/sms-messaging-signup.

Delmont TOPS group meets at church

The Delmont chapter of Take Pounds Off Sensibly, or TOPS, meets at 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Delmont Presbyterian Church, 101 Church St. Private weigh-ins will take place at 2:30 p.m.

For more, see TOPS.org.

night

Public meeting dates

The following meetings are open to the public:

• Export council, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the borough building, 5821 Washington Ave. An agenda is available in advance at ExportPennsylvania.com.

• Delmont council, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the borough building, 77 Greensburg St. An agenda is available in advance at DelmontBoro.com.

• Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority, 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the authority office, 3001 Meadowbrook Road in Murrysville.

• Franklin Regional school board, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Murrysville municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Out & About: Elements inspire Greensburg Art Center members' work

Awards judge Lisa Rasmussen took an extra step to familiarize herself with the works submitted to “Earth Wind & Fire,” the new members exhibition at Greensburg Art Center. She supervised the placement of the 96 pieces on the gallery walls. Her picks were announced by center President Jerry Scorpion during a Jan. 21 reception in the Hempfield art center.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Out & About: Fort Ligonier hosts local scoop on 'Pale Blue Eye' filming

About 150 guests heard the inside scoop about local filming of the Netflix historical thriller “The Pale Blue Eye” prior to a Jan. 19 screening at Fort Ligonier. The blacksmith shop at nearby Compass Inn Museum in Laughlintown was transformed into an 1830s tavern for a scene between actors Christian Bale and Harry Melling, playing a detective and a young Edgar Allan Poe, respectively, working to solve murders at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y.
LAUGHLINTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Concerts planned for New Kensington hotel ballroom

A Gilpin couple is working to turn a New Kensington hotel’s ballroom into the area’s newest concert venue. Daniel and Brenda Leo, through their businesses, Leo’s Productions and Strobe Lighting & Sound, are planning to host monthly concerts in the grand ballroom of the Quality Inn off Tarentum Bridge Road, across from Giant Eagle.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vendors at Greensburg antiques show share a passion for the past

Jeff Poole’s grandmother would never let him into her china closet. Today, however, Poole is in everyone else’s china closet, as owner of On the Diamond Antiques in Ligonier. An Irwin resident, Poole was watching the snow swirl outside the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday afternoon as he and other vendors started setting up for the Southwestern Pennsylvania Council for the Arts’ Greensburg Antiques Show and Sale, which opens Friday at the club in Hempfield.
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Jan. 27-29

From the grand spectacle of a symphonic “Harry Potter” performance to the weirdness of a World Oddities Expo, there is a wide array of entertainment options in Pittsburgh this weekend. ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’ in Concert. This sounds like a can’t-miss event for “Harry...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Joseph Sabino Mistick: Can we save Downtown Pittsburgh?

People are worried about Downtown Pittsburgh. The recent daytime killing of a young man in broad daylight in the heart of Pittsburgh’s business and entertainment district has some businesses and residents worrying that Downtown might be over. It was the latest in a string of violent encounters and brazen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

John Mayer to bring solo tour to Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — John Mayer will be bringing his spring tour to Pennsylvania this spring. The singer, songwriter, and guitarist will be bringing his “John Mayer Solo” tour to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on March 18, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County to hold job fair in February

Westmoreland County will hold a job fair in February at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield. The fair will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the mall’s Center Court, where on-site interviews will be conducted for dozens of vacant positions. The county said it is seeking...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Irwin Borough plans improvements to Irwin Park

Irwin officials are planning to spend about $350,000 to improve Irwin Park and its facilities, including paving a gravel and partial-asphalt parking lot. The borough wants to pave both parking lots — a large one off Pennsylvania Avenue and a smaller one off 10th Street, replace stormwater inlets on the amphitheater side of the park and piping, add lighting to the parking lot and to upgrade the existing lighting and add pathways to the restrooms, the playground and pavilion, said Shari Martino, borough manager.
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington's Golden Dawn goes into new year under new ownership

For Gene Tommasi, becoming a new owner of the New Kensington Golden Dawn has brought his grocery career full circle — after he thought it was over. Tommasi of Mt. Lebanon and Jim Faccenda of Bethel Park took over ownership of the 60-year-old neighborhood grocery store in June. After painting, cleaning, replacing equipment and reorganizing, they celebrated the start of their ownership over two weeks in November.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
20K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy