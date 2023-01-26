Murrysville area: Comedy nights, library lectures, Delmont texting service and more

Email news briefs and event information to pvarine@triblive.com.

Comedy nights to benefit Westmoreland trails, parks, concerts

Two evenings of stand-up comedy will benefit Westmoreland County trails as well as the county’s parks and concert series.

The first will be 6-10 p.m. Feb. 11 at Colton Hall, 3100 Blocks Road in Penn Township’s Claridge neighborhood. Tickets are $35 per person, and can be purchased at Ginny’s, 5549 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville or at the Westmoreland County Parks office, 194 Donohoe Road in Hempfield. For more, call 724-830-3950.

The second will be 6-10 p.m. Feb. 24 at Youngwood VFD Hose Company No. 1, 104 South Second Street in Youngwood. Tickets are $30 per person, and can be purchased at the A&S Indoor Pistol Range, 617 Old Route 119 in Youngwood, or the county parks office. For more, call 724-830-3959.

Dinner is included with tickets to both events, which will include 50/50 drawings and basket auctions. No tickets will be sold at the door. The shows are for those ages 21 and older.

Active-shooter training presentation at ‘Boomers & Beyond’

The Mother of Sorrows Church’s “Boomers & Beyond” lecture series will feature Murrysville policeman and Westmoreland SWAT team member Sgt. Dave Coleman presenting “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events,” or CRASE, training at 11 a.m. Feb. 14.

Coleman is a 14-year law enforcement veteran and trains Murrysville police in how to response to active shooter events. He will present a 90-minute abridged version of the typical four-hour CRASE course.

There is no cost to attend. Participants can bring a bag lunch. Beverages are provided.

The presentation will be in the church’s social hall, 4202 William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Library programs

The Murrysville Community Library, 4130 Sardis Road, will host the following programs:

• Author talk: 11 a.m. Feb. 4, local author Mary Warwick will read from her new book, “Tall Thoughts During a Pandemic,” a collection of humorous essays. Coffee and donut holes will be served.

• PA Connecting Communities Craft: Adults with intellectual disabilities are invited to join and create a Valentine’s Day craft. Register in advance at PAConnectingCommunities.org/events-2022. Attendees must be accompanied by a support person.

• “Breaking Protocol: America’s First Women Ambassadors”: 10 a.m. Feb. 9, Penn State University associate professor Philip Nah will discuss the nation’s first female ambassadors at the American Association of University Women’s monthly meeting. The public is invited to attend.

• Pre-K Valentine Party: 11 a.m. Feb. 11 for children.

For more, including regular monthly meetings and groups at the library, see MurrysvilleLibrary.org.

Delmont debuts texting service

Delmont residents are now able to opt into an SMS messaging service to receive text messages from the borough about upcoming events as well as emergency alerts.

Residents are required to opt in if they wish to join or both lists. The system is not monitored, and anyone with questions is asked to call the borough office at 724-468-4422.

To sign up, see DelmontBoro.com/sms-messaging-signup.

Delmont TOPS group meets at church

The Delmont chapter of Take Pounds Off Sensibly, or TOPS, meets at 3 p.m. every Tuesday at the Delmont Presbyterian Church, 101 Church St. Private weigh-ins will take place at 2:30 p.m.

For more, see TOPS.org.

Public meeting dates

The following meetings are open to the public:

• Export council, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the borough building, 5821 Washington Ave. An agenda is available in advance at ExportPennsylvania.com.

• Delmont council, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the borough building, 77 Greensburg St. An agenda is available in advance at DelmontBoro.com.

• Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority, 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the authority office, 3001 Meadowbrook Road in Murrysville.

• Franklin Regional school board, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Murrysville municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road.