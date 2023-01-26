Every artist has that one song that comes to define their career. For Kid Cudi, many would agree that came in the form of his infectious 2009 hit song "Pursuit of Happiness" featuring MGMT. Almost a decade and a half on from its release and "Pursuit of Happiness" is still blessing the ears of new listeners every day. Most recently, some of that new attention came by way of the trailer for the new Apple TV Plus series Shrinking, which spotlights "Pursuit of Happiness."

