Read full article on original website
Related
Amrit and Nicholas Are Planning Their Dream Wedding on 'Family Karma' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
There are plenty of events and plot points that Family Karma fans were excited about ahead of the Season 3 premiere. But if we're being honest here, one of the biggest events of the season on the Bravo reality show is Nicholas and Amrit's wedding. And in an exclusive clip...
Oh! My! Gawd! Maggie Wheeler a.k.a Janice Revealed an Alternate 'Friends' Storyline (EXCLUSIVE)
There’s no line more memorable in Friends than “Oh. My. Gawd,” delivered by the one and only Janice Litman-Goralnik née Hosenstein. Portrayed by Maggie Wheeler, Janice became a feminist icon as a woman who is unafraid to be herself while dating the hilarious Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry).
Bill's Sexuality Was Always Hinted at in the Original 'Last of Us' Game
Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. By now, The Last of Us on HBO is widely recognized as a massively successful live-action adaptation of the critically-acclaimed game first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. The story follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a smuggler tasked with escorting a young teenager named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States decimated by a monstrous fungal infection.
Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together? Here's What to Know
It’s been a long road for Nikki Hall and Pauly D. The pair, who first met on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, were fan-favorites from the beginning. Viewers loved the chemistry the Jamaican beauty and the Jersey Shore OG had on camera, which led folks to root for their success.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
"Lavender Haze" Is Taylor Swift's First Music Video to Feature a Trans Actor
For the last few months, Taylor Swift has been hinting at a music video for her synth-pop and R&B track, "Lavender Haze." After much anticipation from her massive fanbase, the 33-year-old singer officially debuted the psychedelic video for the fan-favorite "Midnights" track on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. Article continues below...
When and Where Will the Horror Film 'Infinity Pool' Be Available to Stream? What to Know
Have you seen the trailer for Infinity Pool yet? If you're easily frightened, we recommend to watch it when it isn't dark out. In other words, the chilling sci-fi horror film, directed by Brandon Cronenberg and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Cleopatra Coleman, and Mia Goth looks like a downright dark good time. If you're nightmare prone, this flick isn't for you!
'The Rookie' and 'Star Trek' Actor Annie Wersching Has Died at 45 Years Old
Another star was lost on Jan. 29, 2023, when Annie Wersching died at just 45 years old. While she may not have been a household name, she was certainly a recognizable force in Hollywood. Most well-known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in 24, fans around the world were shocked to learn of Annie’s passing.
Is Velasco Leaving 'SVU'? Fans Fear the Worst for Octavio Pisano’s Character
For anyone who isn’t replaying the near-kiss between Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the January 26, 2023 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, there is, of course, another pressing matter that demands attention. Indeed, fans need to know if Joe Velasco is leaving SVU after Octavio Pisano’s character did something from which there may be no turning back.
American Figure Skater Isabeau Levito's Mom Shares Her Love of Skating
Young figure skater Isabeau Levito has been generating headlines since 2020, when she rose to prominence in figure skating circles at only 12 years old. Now 15, Isabeau continues to take the skating world by storm, most recently being named the 2022 Junior World Champion — the first U.S. competitor to win the title since 2008.
Frank's Character Was Greatly Expanded in the 'Last of Us' Show as Opposed to the Game
Spoiler alert: This article contains plot details for Episode 3 of The Last of Us on HBO. Gamers and loyal television watchers alike are rejoicing in the state of The Last of Us on HBO. The popular and acclaimed series is a live-action adaptation of the equally acclaimed video game that was first released on the PlayStation 3 in 2013. It follows a smuggler named Joel (Pedro Pascal) who escorts a girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the United States while dodging fungal-infected monsters.
Anthony Lockwood Is This Actor's Breakout Role — Details on the 'Lockwood & Co.' Star
Who you gonna call? If you're on Netflix, it's Lockwood & Co., the latest spooky series featuring three hardworking, ghost-hunting teens determined to save the world from a global conspiracy. Or as Anthony Lockwood would put it, just another Tuesday at the office. Anthony is the founder of Lockwood &...
Can You Actually Stay at the Mahal Island Resort Featured in 'Shotgun Wedding'? Details
All Darcy Rivera (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom Fowler (Josh Duhamel) wanted was a romantic, tropical wedding getaway for their pending nuptials with their close family and friends. What better place to have a wedding than the Mahal Island Resort, located on a lush island away from the stress of the modern world? Needless to say, the resort is a character in itself during the events of Shotgun Wedding.
Check out the Voice Actors for 'Hi-Fi Rush' — the Cast Features a Number of Well-Known VAs
Having arrived as quickly as it was announced, Hi-Fi Rush has become an overnight hit among gamers. The game was formally announced at an Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct conference that took place on Jan. 25 only to be released moments after the livestream. It was developed by Tango Gameworks and published Bethesda Softworks, both of whom worked together on the Evil Within survival horror series. Despite the nature of its surprising release, the game was met with positive reviews.
Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness" Navigates Emotional Highs and Lows
Every artist has that one song that comes to define their career. For Kid Cudi, many would agree that came in the form of his infectious 2009 hit song "Pursuit of Happiness" featuring MGMT. Almost a decade and a half on from its release and "Pursuit of Happiness" is still blessing the ears of new listeners every day. Most recently, some of that new attention came by way of the trailer for the new Apple TV Plus series Shrinking, which spotlights "Pursuit of Happiness."
Hollywood Legend Sônia Braga Has a Complicated Love Life — Including Two Ex-Husbands
Sometimes, all we need is a little romance, laughter, and of course, modern-day sniper pirates. Just combine Call of Duty with your favorite rom-com and you get Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as Darcy and Tom, soon-to-be husband and wife. While Shotgun Wedding’s entire cast is impressive, we can’t help but appreciate Sônia Braga’s turn as Renata, Darcy’s mother.
One of Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Is Now a Model! Details on Apple and Moses Now
Remember when Gwyneth Paltrow broke the internet (way before the Kardashians) by naming her firstborn daughter Apple? Well, guess who's all grown up now? (Feel old yet?) All jokes aside, Gwyneth Paltrow's kids are thriving in a world where, well, they're Gwyneth Paltrow's kids. So, what are Apple and Moses Martin up to these days?
Is Thierry Married? Why He Threw Shade at Alexia Echevarria
As many already know, The Real Housewives of Miami cast has a lengthy history. During its first four seasons on Bravo, we witnessed Larsa Pippen, Adriana de Moura, Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochenstein, and Marysol Patton’s shady interactions. Since the series returned from its eight-year hiatus, not much has changed.
What Is Jeffree Star Up to Now? Shading Influencers and Opening Up a Store
Beauty influencer and former singer Jeffree Star (real name Jeffrey Lynn Steininger Jr.) is no stranger to the public eye. He rose to fame in the mid-2000s with his hit songs like "Lollipop Luxury," "Get Away With Murder," and "Beauty Killer." However, he later pivoted into the beauty industry and garnered a cult-like following for his makeup reviews on YouTube. He also launched his own makeup collection, Jeffree Star Cosmetics.
Is Elle King Married? She and Fiancé Dan Tooker Seem Like a Match Made in Heaven
It goes without saying that Elle King has taken the music world by storm at this point. Her infectious hit 2015 track "Ex's & Oh's" made her a bonafide star, and in the years since Elle has gone on to deliver a slew of other fan-favorite tracks which have proven her versatility and staying power in the industry.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
188K+
Followers
31K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0