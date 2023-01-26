Read full article on original website
KKTV
No one injured after RV fire in bitter cold temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after an RV caught on fire in Monday’s bitter cold temperatures. Around 2 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted about an RV fire near Armstrong and 19th in Old Colorado City, with flames extending to a nearby structure. Firefighters later tweeted that the fire was just contained to the RV next to a garage.
Firefighters report trapped individual following crash
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash Sunday morning on Jan. 29. CSFD said they are working with a trapped occupant near El Capitan and Union Boulevard. The public is advised to use alternate routes.
Firefighters extinguish overnight fire on West Pikes Peak
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reported a structure fire that occurred overnight on Friday, Jan. 27. Firefighters were on scene at 519 West Pikes Peak after receiving reports of ‘heavy’ fire showing from a detached structure. CSFD knocked down the fire before it spread to a nearby home. At this time, […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs Fire Department urges drivers in Colorado Springs to stay vigilant in winter weather
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Since snow has started falling in southern Colorado, Colorado Springs Fire Department has responded to dozens of traffic accidents. “The roads ended up being very icy even with just a couple inches of snow that we received and they iced over and created quite a few traffic accidents this morning,” Lieutenant at the Colorado Springs Fire Department Joey Buttenwieser said.
KKTV
Police: Distracted driver causes 5-car pileup in south Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver glanced away from the road for just a moment -- and caused a five-car collision on the interstate, according to Colorado Springs police. The pileup happened just before 5:30 Saturday evening on the southbound side of I-25 at the Circle/Lake exit (138). Police...
4 hospitalized after 10-car crash on I-25 in Lone Tree
Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving about 10 vehicles on Interstate 25 Saturday night. South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted just before 10 p.m., they were at the scene of the crash on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree. Four people...
Early morning house fire leaves one dead in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire on Friday, Jan. 27, that left one person dead, according to the Pueblo Fire Department (PFD). Crews were on scene at a fully engulfed home in the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue. Investigators are still in the area to determine the cause of the […]
KKTV
1 dead following Friday morning house fire in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly house fire in Pueblo Friday morning. According to the Pueblo Fire Deparment, the early morning fire fully engulfed a home in southwest Pueblo, on Palmer Avenue. Just before 9 a.m., investigators were still on scene to determine the cause of that fire, which they said killed one adult.
KKTV
Pueblo issues temporary housing and shelter emergency amid arctic front
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - With arctic air settling into the Front Range for the next few days, the city of Pueblo has declared a housing and shelter emergency through Feb. 4. The ordinance will allow religious institutions to use their buildings as temporary housing. “During this emergency, local churches, synagogues,...
KKTV
WATCH: Fight at Colorado Springs bar overnight
Help police identify man involved in crash at Gas-A-Mat
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022. According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue. CCPD said it, “would […]
UPDATE: Apartment fire under control, no injuries
UPDATE: THURSDAY 01/26/2023 1:30 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSFD said the fire is under control with no reported injuries to occupants or firefighters. CSFD reports that their crews had a two-minute response time and were able to extinguish the fire in under a minute, keeping it contained to a single apartment. CSFD said the occupants […]
Pueblo house fire leaves one person dead: Cause of fire still under investigation
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A deadly house fire is under investigation in Pueblo this Friday. Lance Ricord is the owner of this property on Palmer Avenue. He told KRDO he's devastated about the death of his friend who was living at his guest house. "I was just hoping she wasn't in there…. but she was," said Ricord. The post Pueblo house fire leaves one person dead: Cause of fire still under investigation appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Homeless fire leads to thousands in damages
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A large fire broke out in Colorado Springs early Friday morning near the Evergreen Cemetery. Colorado Springs Police said it caused about $5,000 worth of property damage and that they are investigating it as arson, linking it to a propane stove located in a homeless camp.
Distracted driver causes chain reaction of crashes on I-25
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A distracted driver was arrested after starting a chain reaction of crashes on I-25, Saturday evening on Jan. 28, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Shaun Tuffentsamer was driving a black Ford full-size truck when he did not realize traffic was slowing on southbound I-25 at South […]
One injured in shooting on East Fountain Boulevard
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating an early morning shooting that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28. Shortly after 2:20 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of East Fountain Boulevard following reports of a shooting. Officers were told that the victim’s vehicle was shot at by a suspect vehicle. According […]
Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cars were chasing and shooting at each other Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. Friday CSPD said they received several 911 calls about the incident in the area of Fountain and Chelton. Eventually, a car driven by a person who The post Car chase in southeast Colorado Springs ends in gunfire exchange appeared first on KRDO.
Vehicle hit by gunfire on Fountain Boulevard & Chelton, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An uninvolved driver’s vehicle was hit with gunfire while in the area of a vehicle chase Friday evening on Jan. 27, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 8:35 p.m., CSPD received multiple 911 calls reporting vehicles chasing each other near the corner of Fountain Boulevard and Chelton Road. […]
KKTV
Road closed near Metcalfe Park in Fountain due to water main break
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain Mesa Road at Ohio Road, near Metcalfe Park in Fountain, was closed Friday due to a water main break. City of Fountain officials said the closure started arond 6:45 a.m., and it is expected it to last until 3 p.m. As of this article’s last update, that closure was still in efffect. People needing to travel in the area will need to detour to Comanche Village Drive during the closure. These detours are marked.
KKTV
WATCH: Trial for Walgreen murder suspect delayed
