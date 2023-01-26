Read full article on original website
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Joe Biden Claims He Was in Office for 400 Years, News About Economy Can't Be Better, Inflation Decreasing Every Month
During Joe Biden's recent remarks on Thursday about the economic progress of the United States since he took office, he mentioned, "And, by the way, in case you were wondering, I’ve been saying this for the last 400 years I’ve been in office."
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
The Plot Thickens - Evidence Shows McGonigal’s Wife was Associated with Hunter Biden
Like you would expect to find in a David Baldacci espionage thriller, emails found on Hunter’s laptop confirm both he, and Pamela McGonigal, received emails from the same girl’s lacrosse coach.
Biden Says 'No President Added More to U.S. Debt Than Me' as Federal Debt is Set to Rise $16.411 Trillion from 2021-2032
In a recent speech, President Joe Biden stated that he had added more to the national debt of the United States than any other president in history, saying, "No President added more to the debt in 4 years than my President… I misspoke - 25% of our country’s entire debt."
Detroit News
He said scuba diving in Fiji was 'research.' Now he owes the feds $375k
Jeffrey T. Parsons-Hietikko, a prominent HIV/AIDS researcher who resigned a distinguished professorship in 2019 after a debaucherous work-related party, improperly used federal research funds to enrich himself and take lavish scuba-diving trips in the Cayman Islands, Fiji and Belize, among other locations, according to newly unsealed court documents. Under the...
Detroit News
Mint the coin? Buy back bonds? 7 'gimmicks' for dodging the debt limit.
President Biden and House Republicans are locked in a showdown over the nation's debt ceiling, with the administration ruling out negotiations over conservative demands to cut government spending in exchange for increasing the federal borrowing limit. But some economists, lawyers and academics say the administration has options that could let the White House dodge the debt limit entirely - without needing to worry about the GOP at all.
