ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Detroit News

He said scuba diving in Fiji was 'research.' Now he owes the feds $375k

Jeffrey T. Parsons-Hietikko, a prominent HIV/AIDS researcher who resigned a distinguished professorship in 2019 after a debaucherous work-related party, improperly used federal research funds to enrich himself and take lavish scuba-diving trips in the Cayman Islands, Fiji and Belize, among other locations, according to newly unsealed court documents. Under the...
Detroit News

Mint the coin? Buy back bonds? 7 'gimmicks' for dodging the debt limit.

President Biden and House Republicans are locked in a showdown over the nation's debt ceiling, with the administration ruling out negotiations over conservative demands to cut government spending in exchange for increasing the federal borrowing limit. But some economists, lawyers and academics say the administration has options that could let the White House dodge the debt limit entirely - without needing to worry about the GOP at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy