100 "love rocks" to be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find
NORTH BEND, Ore. — 100 'love rocks' will be hidden around downtown North Bend for people to find and turn in for prizes, says the City of North Bend. Each rock will have a business listed on them, when a person finds the rock they can turn it in at the listed business and receive a prize! The event takes place from February 11 through February 28, rocks must be turned into the listed business by said dates in order to receive a prize.
Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program hopes to help veterans
The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
MYRTLE CREEK WARMING CENTER TO BE OPEN SUNDAY NIGHT
The River United Pentecostal Church at 194 Old Pacific Highway in Myrtle Creek will provide a warming center Sunday night. It will be open from 7:30 p.m. through 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Capacity is limited to 8 individuals. Check-in will be accepted through only 10:00 p.m. Intoxicated individuals will not be allowed to check in. Drugs, alcohol and pets will also not be permitted on the property.
93-year-old crochets hundreds of hats for charity
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Springfield families with kids in the hospital are getting a little extra help this winter season. The Ronald McDonald House of Springfield puts together care packages for families going through the impossible challenge of having a child hospitalized. In the most recent round of packages, there’s going to be a special gift from one Eugene resident.
Two dogs die in Roseburg house fire believed to be caused by space heater
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Around 6 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023), the Roseburg Fire Department personnel responded to a reported residential structure fire at 2071 NE Stephens Street, Space #A3. Douglas County Dispatch received a report of a living room on fire with smoke and flames seen. The reporting party...
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they claim a run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
Local food banks preparing for increased demand as pandemic-era benefits end
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County food banks are anticipating more people will need their help as COVID-19 pandemic-related food assistance benefits expire at the end of February. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been increased since April of 2020 to address challenges arising from the pandemic. However, those enhanced benefits will end after February, leaving beneficiaries with a level of assistance similar to that of pre-pandemic levels.
North Bend PD congratulates officer on Police Academy graduation
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The North Bend Police Department congratulated Officer Aaron Mayo on his graduation from the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training’s 16-week Basic Police Academy on Friday (Jan. 20). Attending the graduation was North Bend Police Officer White, Sgt. Perry, Chief McCullough, and Captain...
Call for artists to beautify Empire utility boxes
COOS BAY, Ore. — Calling all artists! Submissions open next week for Coos Bay's latest effort to beautify parts of the city. The city joins with the Community Coalition of Empire and Coos Art Museum to make a call for local artists to spruce up 13 utility boxes in the Empire neighborhood with original artwork.
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas of...
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
'My advice is, have a work ethic': Eugene man celebrates 100th birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — 100 years around the sun sure is a long time - but it's nothing for Vince Newman. "I'm being facetious when I say, ‘keep breathing,’ but seriously - it has a great bearing on longevity," Newman told us Saturday while celebrating his 100th birthday.
Roseburg HS graduation rates see drop, district believes downward trend temporary
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a report released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday, Roseburg High School's graduation rate for 2022 was lower than the state average, a result that Roseburg Public Schools says was anticipated because of the pandemic and will be temporary based on the success of programs already in place at the school.
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
Trash Talk: Douglas County Landfill’s Nearing Expiration Date
Have you ever thought about how limited our space is in landfills? Our landfill is small compared to other landfills in the area. Created in 1996, it is 26 acres and is about 200 feet deep. There are ten transfer sites and one landfill in Douglas County. Our nation of...
Police: Body found in the Willamette River downstream from Ferry Street Bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — A deceased person was found in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Monday night at approximately 5:30 p.m., Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel, Eugene Springfield Fire, and the Eugene Police Department responded to the Willamette River near Ferry Street Bridge to assist in the search of a person in the water.
Springfield woman arrested for DUII after going 110 mph on Beltline
EUGENE, Ore. — A woman was arrested for DUII after a Eugene Police officer measured her speed at 110 mph on Beltline Wednesday, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. According to police, a member of the Eugene Police Traffic Safety Unit was monitoring Beltline near Northwest...
Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff
EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
From Titan to Duck: Lane's Bella Hamel commits to Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane Community College women's basketball team is known for their winning tradition. The Titans are still undefeated this season and one player is taking her skills all the way from LCC to one of the best women's basketball programs in the entire nation - her dream school, the University of Oregon.
