COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Gamecocks are going to try to continue their winning streak when they take on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks have won a nation-leading 26 games in a row, and a twenty-seventh win in Alabama would break the program record for consecutive wins set in 2019-20.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO