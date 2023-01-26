ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five

Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports a Columbia man has been arrested. He was charged after being accused of breaking into a Gilbert Area home. On Monday, January 24, deputies were called to a house for reports of a burglary according to Sheriff Jay...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LIVESTREAM: Day five in the Murdaugh trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first week of the Alex Murdaugh trial is coming to a close Friday. Court resumed at 9:30 a.m. WIS will live stream throughout the day. Testimony Friday kicked off with Detective Laura Rutledge who interviewed Murdaugh shortly after the murders. A recording of the interview...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Furry Friend Friday - Peanut

Three weeks to the day after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion, a new total ban is now under consideration at the State House. Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother. Updated: 17 hours ago.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

One dead after head-on vehicle collision in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Richland County on Jan. 28 around 10 a.m. The collision occurred on Long Town Road near Plantation Parkway around four miles south of Blythewood. Early this morning, the driver of a 2002 Mercedes Sedan was traveling...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Boston, Hall lead No. 1 Gamecocks past Alabama 65-52

(AP) - Dawn Staley has “utmost confidence” in Bree Hall’s ability to knock down shots. Hall richly rewarded that faith with a career-high 18 points and four 3-pointers in No. 1 South Carolina’s 65-52 victory over Alabama on Sunday. Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WIS-TV

River Springs Elementary celebrates 25 years

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - River Springs Elementary recently celebrated 25 years of being in the education system. According to a press release the celebration took place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 as a “surprise” birthday party for the school’s mascot, Navigator. “This celebration was a plan in the...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

USC women’s basketball takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Gamecocks are going to try to continue their winning streak when they take on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks have won a nation-leading 26 games in a row, and a twenty-seventh win in Alabama would break the program record for consecutive wins set in 2019-20.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WIS-TV

Gamecocks head to Athens to take on Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the University of South Carolina’s men’s basketball team is taking on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. in Athens, GA. The Gamecocks are currently led by freshman standout Gregory “GG” Jackson II. The forward is currently ranked fifth in scoring with 16.1...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Kershaw County Library announces interactive story experience

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Library announced they will conduct two new interactive StoryWalks as a creative way for families to enjoy reading while spending time outdoors. A press release stated the StoryWalks will take place at the West Wateree Veteran’s Park, 550 US-1 in Lugoff, and Historic...
CAMDEN, SC
WIS-TV

LR5 to begin registration for pre-k tuition-based program

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five will begin registration for its tuition-based pre-kindergarten program. Registration for the EXCEL (Exposing Children to Early Learning) will begin on Feb. 6, 2023. The program will offer students the opportunity to have structured learning activities and other special courses offered through...
LEXINGTON, SC

