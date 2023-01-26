Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WIS-TV
Detective testifies in Murdaugh murder trial on day five
Crowds gather at the Statehouse during Trump's visit to S.C. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023...
WIS-TV
Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports a Columbia man has been arrested. He was charged after being accused of breaking into a Gilbert Area home. On Monday, January 24, deputies were called to a house for reports of a burglary according to Sheriff Jay...
WIS-TV
Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation. As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD...
WIS-TV
LIVESTREAM: Day five in the Murdaugh trial
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first week of the Alex Murdaugh trial is coming to a close Friday. Court resumed at 9:30 a.m. WIS will live stream throughout the day. Testimony Friday kicked off with Detective Laura Rutledge who interviewed Murdaugh shortly after the murders. A recording of the interview...
WIS-TV
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
WIS-TV
Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johnson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
WIS-TV
Day Four legal analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant
SC legislature delays judicial elections, sparking criticisms of selection process, court representa. For the first time in 35 years, South Carolina is poised to have only men on its state Supreme Court bench. Part two: Day Five testimonies analysis of Murdaugh murder trial with Carl B. Grant. Updated: 12 hours...
WIS-TV
Midlands law enforcement agencies release statements regarding police video in Tyre Nichols’ case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Midlands law enforcement agencies release statements after footage of police video in Tyre Nichols case was released. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief, Mark Keel, released this statement following the release of the video:. The murder of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Peanut
Three weeks to the day after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion, a new total ban is now under consideration at the State House. Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother. Updated: 17 hours ago.
WIS-TV
One dead after head-on vehicle collision in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person has been pronounced deceased after a collision in Richland County on Jan. 28 around 10 a.m. The collision occurred on Long Town Road near Plantation Parkway around four miles south of Blythewood. Early this morning, the driver of a 2002 Mercedes Sedan was traveling...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: 2nd Annual Sweetheart Dance Offers Safe Space for Healthy Conversations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Valentine’s Day is less than a month away. A Midlands’ mentoring program will be hosting its second annual Sweetheart Dance and fundraiser to raise money for their organization so that they can continue to lead and inspire local youth. The invitation is open to...
WIS-TV
Boston, Hall lead No. 1 Gamecocks past Alabama 65-52
(AP) - Dawn Staley has “utmost confidence” in Bree Hall’s ability to knock down shots. Hall richly rewarded that faith with a career-high 18 points and four 3-pointers in No. 1 South Carolina’s 65-52 victory over Alabama on Sunday. Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 12 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season.
WIS-TV
River Springs Elementary celebrates 25 years
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - River Springs Elementary recently celebrated 25 years of being in the education system. According to a press release the celebration took place on Wednesday, Jan. 25 as a “surprise” birthday party for the school’s mascot, Navigator. “This celebration was a plan in the...
WIS-TV
USC women’s basketball takes on Alabama in Tuscaloosa
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Sunday, Jan. 29, the Gamecocks are going to try to continue their winning streak when they take on the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 1 p.m. The Gamecocks have won a nation-leading 26 games in a row, and a twenty-seventh win in Alabama would break the program record for consecutive wins set in 2019-20.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks head to Athens to take on Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tonight the University of South Carolina’s men’s basketball team is taking on the Bulldogs at 6 p.m. in Athens, GA. The Gamecocks are currently led by freshman standout Gregory “GG” Jackson II. The forward is currently ranked fifth in scoring with 16.1...
WIS-TV
Kershaw County Library announces interactive story experience
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Library announced they will conduct two new interactive StoryWalks as a creative way for families to enjoy reading while spending time outdoors. A press release stated the StoryWalks will take place at the West Wateree Veteran’s Park, 550 US-1 in Lugoff, and Historic...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy rain potential clears up late this morning!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Heavier early rain is working to end as we get towards the later phases of the morning today. Our First Alert Weather Day will end late Monday morning after heavy rain presses out of our viewing area over the next couple hours. Temperatures will likely warm...
WIS-TV
LR5 to begin registration for pre-k tuition-based program
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington-Richland School District Five will begin registration for its tuition-based pre-kindergarten program. Registration for the EXCEL (Exposing Children to Early Learning) will begin on Feb. 6, 2023. The program will offer students the opportunity to have structured learning activities and other special courses offered through...
