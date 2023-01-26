SBLive Indiana high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 25): Columbia City moves into Top 5

Columbia City moves into the top five as teams gear up for the postseason, which starts next week.

Here's a look at the SBLive Indiana Power 25 girls basketball rankings (with records through Jan. 24):

1. South Bend Washington (22-0)

Last week: 1

The Panthers kept rolling along with wins over No. 6 Fort Wayne Northrop (70-42), Jimtown (63-33) and Crown Point (73-44).

2. Fishers (19-2)

Last week: 2

The Tigers have won 13 straight after beating Carmel (48-39), Avon (65-51) and Lawrence North (63-51).

3. Noblesville (21-3)

Last week: 3

The Millers wrapped up their regular season by beating West Lafayette Harrison 68-57, Franklin Central 66-40 and Pendleton Heights 78-40. Their winning streak is at 14 games.

4. Bedford North Lawrence (19-3)

Last week: 5

The Stars beat East Central 41-37 for their fifth straight win.

5. Columbia City (19-2)

Last week: 7

The Eagles' winning streak is at six games after victories against DeKalb (55-36) and No. 6 Fort Wayne Northrop (73-69).

6. Fort Wayne Northrop (18-3)

Last week: 6

The Bruins lost 70-42 to No. 1 South Bend Washington, beat Fort Wayne Wayne 62-27 and fell 73-69 to No. 5 Columbia City. They host No. 9 Homestead on Friday to end the regular season.

7. Twin Lakes (22-0)

Last week: 8

The Indians stayed perfect by beating Northwestern 65-48 and Logansport 76-49.

8. Fort Wayne Snider (17-4)

Last week: 9

The Panthers beat Fort Wayne Concordia 58-42, No. 20 Northridge 68-46 and DeKalb 58-33. They close out the regular season at home against No. 14 Fort Wayne Carroll on Friday.

9. Homestead (16-4)

Last week: 10

The Spartans lost 48-42 to Winchester (Ky.) George Rogers Clark before beating No. 11 Warsaw 62-54 and Fort Wayne North 59-14. They're at No. 6 Fort Wayne Northrop on Friday to end the regular season.

10. Center Grove (18-4)

Last week: 13

The Trojans have won 14 straight after beating Heritage Christian 55-33 and Greenwood 48-22 to wrap up the regular season.

11. Warsaw (17-5)

Last week: 14

The Tigers lost 62-54 to No. 9 Homestead before getting past Concord 71-16 and Elkhart 58-55.

12. Lawrence Central (16-6)

Last week: 12

The Bears beat Indianapolis North Central 58-42 and lost 45-38 to No. 17 Warren Central, whom they'll see again in next week's sectional.

13. Lake Central (18-5)

Last week: 15

The Indians beat Valparaiso 57-53 to win the Duneland Athletic Conference title and downed Highland 54-37 in their regular-season finale.

14. Fort Wayne Carroll (14-6)

Last week: 16

The Chargers pushed their winning streak to six games by beating Fort Wayne South 71-31, Penn 60-38 and Fort Wayne North 67-18. They finish the regular season on Friday at No. 8 Fort Wayne Snider and meet No. 6 Fort Wayne Northrop in a sectional opener.

15. Hamilton Southeastern (20-2)

Last week: 17

The Royals ended the regular season by beating Lawrence North 77-62, No. 16 Zionsville 69-56 and Pike 81-36.

16. Zionsville (18-2)

Last week: 4

The Eagles dropped their second straight game after an 18-0 start, losing 69-56 to No. 15 Hamilton Southeastern. They finish the regular season at No. 19 Brownsburg on Friday.

17. Warren Central (15-5)

Last week: 11

The Warriors beat No. 12 Lawrence Central 45-38, lost 65-62 to Jennings County and rolled by Anderson 71-18.

18. Norwell (18-3)

Last week: 18

The Knights beat New Haven 90-22 and edged Blackford 51-49.

19. Brownsburg (14-8)

Last week: 19

The Bulldogs beat Pike 58-39, Westfield 41-38 and Terre Haute North 54-21. They host No. 16 Zionsville on Friday to end the regular season.

20. Northridge (18-5)

Last week: 20

The Raiders defeated Mishawaka 61-53 and lost 68-46 to No. 8 Fort Wayne Snider.

21. Corydon Central (20-2)

Last week: 21

The Panthers pushed their winning streak to eight games by beating North Harrison 70-33 and Floyd Central 50-27.

22. Lafayette Central Catholic (16-6)

Last week: 22

The Knights have won six in a row after wins over Lebanon (64-35), Hamilton Heights (48-35) and Lafayette Jefferson (68-23).

23. Evansville Memorial (22-1)

Last week: 23

The Tigers beat Mount Vernon (Posey) 59-24, Evansville North 48-34, North Harrison 66-49 and Evansville Harrison 65-23.

24. West Lafayette (17-5)

Last week: 24

The Red Devils beat Lafayette Jefferson 64-27, Tipton 55-48 and McCutcheon 74-45.

25. Franklin (15-5)

Last week: 25

The Grizzly Cubs extended their winning streak to five games by beating Seymour 60-37, Whiteland 51-32 and Martinsville 56-21.

