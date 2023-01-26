Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Penn Archaeologist Discovers a 5000 Year Old Mesopotamian TavernPrateek DasguptaPenn, PA
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Philly February CRC AmeriCorps and Housing Voucher DeadlinesTeressa P.
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
Food Critic Finds That Café Lombardi’s Nails Its Goal to Be ‘A Taste of South Philly in Horsham’
For more than a quarter-century, Café Lombardi’s in Horshamhas built its reputation on excellence in Italian cuisine. Isaac Avilucea put its chef to the test for AXIOS Philadelphia.
‘We All Have Skin in the Game’: Demolition Makes Way for New Six-Story Hotel in West Chester
A 108-room, six-story hotel is coming to West Chester, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The Thatcher’s/Rite-Aid building at Gay and Walnut streets is currently being demolished and will be replaced by a boutique Indigo IHG hotel.
Parx Casino to Add Long Talked-About Hotel to Its Street Road Complex in Bensalem
One of Bucks County’s most well known establishments has officially announced the building of a hotel on their popular property. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the developments for the Bensalem Patch. Parx Casino is planning on adding a 15-story hotel at its Street Road property in Bensalem. Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo...
1 injured in South Philly crash near area where police were investigating street racing
Police say two vehicles collided at the scene. A parked car was also struck.
Meet Philly Candy Lady, the woman who brings sweetness to the streets
Candyianna’s candy selling and performing journey started when she was just a kid and followed her well into adulthood. With an M&M box strapped on her head, she’s sold candy all over Philly, at protests and even a strip club.
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken native and wife selected to represent the United States Coast Guard during National Anthem prior to the NFC Championship game
Conshohocken native Sr Chief Petty Officer Terence McNally Jr. and his wife Commander Michelle Johnson McNally were chosen by the USO to represent the United States Coast Guard at the NFC Championship game on January 29th in Philadelphia. The pair will be holding the flag during the National Anthem. Sr. Chief Petty Officer McNally is set to retire on February 3rd.
delawarepublic.org
New warehouse expects to launch the First State Crossing project in Claymont
The long-awaited redevelopment of 420 acres at the old Evraz Claymont Steel site and some of the surrounding area is about to see signs of life. After delays caused by the pandemic and changes to the plans for the site, the First State Crossing project is preparing to begin work on the first piece of its project – a 358,000-square-foot distribution center.
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
New York Times Identifies the Best and Worst Montgomery County Communities for Climate Change
A crowd gathers to watch a 2011 flood in Colllegeville. A New York Times story by Nadja Popovich, Mira Rojanasakul,and Brad Plumer reveals the impact that U.S. households have on climate change. The data show a surprising flip of expected outcomes. Neighborhoods close to city centers tend to be responsible...
Top new restaurants in Philadelphia: Chef Michael Schulson's 2 additions
If you love the local food scene, you know the name Michael Schulson. Within the past few months, he's added two new restaurants to his Philadelphia portfolio.
Connie Clayton makes special appearance at Philly City Council meeting, pays tribute to alma mater
Connie Clayton, former superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia, was invited to speak on a resolution recognizing the 175th anniversary of the Philadelphia High School for Girls.
Customers Slam Lehigh Italian Restaurant Over Lack Of Transparency After Sudden Closure
The lights were off and the doors were locked at A Ca Mia when patrons showed up for their reservations over the weekend, they said. No phone call, no social media post. Nothing to let them know that one of their favorite Northampton County Italian restaurants was closing, they said.
Working from a Windowless Basement, Nonprofit Exec to Make Kennett Square ‘Most Beautiful Town in America’
For Daniel Embree, visiting Kennett Square for the first time was love at first sight, writes Jen Samuel for the Daily Local News. The former New York City resident was on a birthday trip to Longwood Gardens. “Something I distinctly remember about that trip is how impressed I was with...
A Can of Philadelphia History: Do You Remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak Soda?
I have no idea what made me think of this the other day -- do you remember Frank’s Black Cherry Wishniak soda?. If you were born and/or raised in and around Philadelphia and South Jersey, you may remember Frank's sodas from back in the day. And if you don't...
billypenn.com
North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward
Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
Get That White Suit Cleaned: Conshohocken Pub Revives NYC Disco Mecca Studio 54
A Conshohocken restaurant-bar is recreating the glitz, glam, and disco beat of one of the most iconic 1970s hot spots on the East Coast: Manhattan’s Studio 54. M. English covered the announcement of the Feb. 25 event in The Times Herald. The Studio 54 Adult Prom will take place...
delawarevalleynews.com
Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services
Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
Double shooting suspect runs into Trenton apartment, remains on the loose: Police
Police say the suspect shot at two people then went into an apartment building.
fox29.com
Philadelphia teen who saved friend's life from gunshot wound surprised with Eagles NFC Championship tickets
Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was honored weeks ago for his heroic efforts to save his friend's life after a shooting. The Philadelphia Military Academy student joined "Good Day Philadelphia" and was surprised with tickets to the NFC Championship game.
