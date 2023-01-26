ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenside, PA

morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken native and wife selected to represent the United States Coast Guard during National Anthem prior to the NFC Championship game

Conshohocken native Sr Chief Petty Officer Terence McNally Jr. and his wife Commander Michelle Johnson McNally were chosen by the USO to represent the United States Coast Guard at the NFC Championship game on January 29th in Philadelphia. The pair will be holding the flag during the National Anthem. Sr. Chief Petty Officer McNally is set to retire on February 3rd.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
delawarepublic.org

New warehouse expects to launch the First State Crossing project in Claymont

The long-awaited redevelopment of 420 acres at the old Evraz Claymont Steel site and some of the surrounding area is about to see signs of life. After delays caused by the pandemic and changes to the plans for the site, the First State Crossing project is preparing to begin work on the first piece of its project – a 358,000-square-foot distribution center.
billypenn.com

North Philly’s Beury Building inks agreement for jobs and training, as plans for hotel move forward

Plans are moving forward with redevelopment of the Beury Building, the 14-story tower at Broad and Erie that’s being transformed into a mixed-use development and hotel. Property owner Shift Capital and the Wankawala Organization, an NJ-based hotel company that manages several Marriott and other brands around the region, have come to terms with a coalition of neighborhood groups on a community benefits agreement for the project, which is targeting completion in October 2024.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Details On Jerry Blavat’s Celebration of Life Services

Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

