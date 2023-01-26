ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC12

6th grader found with weapon at Virgina middle shool

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -A 6th-grade student at a Greensville middle school was removed from school Thursday after police say they found a weapon on him. On Jan. 26, school staff at Wyatt Middle School were told a student had a weapon. Greensville County Public Schools did not specify what kind of weapon. The administration contacted the sheriff’s office, and the student was removed from school immediately.
WITN

DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount

On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement

ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
ENFIELD, NC
WITN

13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
thesussexsurrydispatch.com

Deputy recognized for heroic action

At the January 19 Sussex County Board of Supervisors meeting Deputy Marqieth Bonner was formally recognized for “Outstanding Community Assistance.”. Early on the morning of October 11, Brenda Morris said, her husband dialed 911 for help because she was having heart pain. As was explained in a letter to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA

