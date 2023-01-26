Read full article on original website
Related
Greensville County sixth grader brings weapon to school
In a letter to parents on Thursday, Jan. 26, Greensville County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards informed the school community that a sixth-grade student at E.W. Wyatt Middle School had brought a gun to school earlier that day.
NBC12
6th grader found with weapon at Virgina middle shool
GREENSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -A 6th-grade student at a Greensville middle school was removed from school Thursday after police say they found a weapon on him. On Jan. 26, school staff at Wyatt Middle School were told a student had a weapon. Greensville County Public Schools did not specify what kind of weapon. The administration contacted the sheriff’s office, and the student was removed from school immediately.
WITN
DEPUTIES: Martin County man arrested in Bertie County for drugs
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - 40 ecstasy pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were seized during a drug bust in Bertie County, deputies said. NC Alcohol Law Enforcement assisted by the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said that 30-year-old Malik Edwards, of Williamston, was arrested Friday at a traffic stop off Highway 17 near a daycare.
Four juveniles arrested, charged with murder of Chesterfield 16-year-old
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, at around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, officers responded to Chippenham Hospital at the request of the Richmond Police Department after 16-year-old Tyce J. Lewis was admitted with a gunshot wound. Lewis was pronounced dead at the hospital.
WRAL
Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two arrested, charged with murder of 19-year-old
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods in the Kerigon Lane area of Youngsville.
13-year-old shot while walking along road in Rocky Mount; bullets damaged nearby apartment, police say
A 13-year-old boy was shot while walking along a road in Rocky Mount Saturday night, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Car chase ends in fiery crash, 19-year-old driver hospitalized
A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a crash after leading a Wilson County deputy on a chase, according to investigators.
Warren County bus driver can pay off house after winning $150,000 in lottery
WARREN COUNTY, N.C. — A Warrenton woman is looking forward to paying off her mortgage after winning $150,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. For Paula Harris, a $5 scratch-off became a $150,000 surprise. “I was so excited,” Harris said. “Now I can pay off my house.”
2 teens charged in North Carolina murder, sheriff says
The sheriff's office said early Sunday morning a homicide took place in the area of Kerigon Lane in Youngsville.
13-year-old boy injured from shooting in Rocky Mount
On Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department (RMPD) responded to multiple calls of shots being fired and a Shotspotter alert in the 1400 block of Cokey Road. While investigating, officers were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that a 13-year-old boy was taken to their...
Police: Man hit on Chippenham Parkway was standing next to broken down car
Troopers were called to the Hull Street Road exit just after 10:30 a.m. after officials said a 34-year-old man outside his broken down vehicle on the parkway's shoulder was was hit.
cbs17
Woman dies, 2 others injured after car veers off road, hits tree in Halifax County
SOUTH WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died and two other passengers were injured in a single-car crash Friday afternoon in Halifax County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. The crash was reported on N.C. 125 near Blue Sky Road in Halifax County around 12:35 p.m. Friday, according...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Shooting in Enfield Results in Major Injuries and Shots Fired at Law Enforcement
ENFIELD, N.C. — On Thursday, 1/26/2023 at around 8:00pm the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Enfield Police Department with a shooting at the Carriage House Apartments. This investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department. At the time of this release, it is known that two individuals were shot. One was shot in the head and was airlifted to ECU Pitt in Greenville. The other person was shot in the leg and was transported by rescue squad to ECU North in Roanoke Rapids. The condition of these individuals is unknown. Suspect information is also unknown at this time. Any reference to this incident can be directed to the Enfield Police Department by calling (252) 445-5122.
NC school bus driver wins $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage, help kids
In addition to her paying off her mortgage, the Warren County school bus driver said she's going to help out her kids.
Educators seek input from Petersburg parents: 'We really want to hear from them'
Parents and families in Petersburg are hoping to find common ground with the city's school system to prevent violence from happening in the classroom.
WITN
13-year-old shot in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina boy was shot while walking Saturday night. Rocky Mount Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Cokey Road in response to multiple shots fired calls. Officers say that while on scene, they were notified by UNC Nash Hospital that...
BREAKING: Chesterfield Arrests Four Juveniles in Teen's Death
BREAKING: Chesterfield Arrests Four Juveniles in Teen’s Death
Fugitive on the run, Hopewell police searching
The Hopewell Police Department is currently searching for a fugitive wanted for felony probation violations.
NBC12
City of Petersburg condemn police brutality in response to police encounter with Tyre Nichols
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - As video of the police encounter with Tyre Nichols is released, the Petersburg City Council, Government Team and Police Department have issued a statement condemning police brutality while sending condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the people of Memphis, Tennessee. “Acts of violence by...
thesussexsurrydispatch.com
Deputy recognized for heroic action
At the January 19 Sussex County Board of Supervisors meeting Deputy Marqieth Bonner was formally recognized for “Outstanding Community Assistance.”. Early on the morning of October 11, Brenda Morris said, her husband dialed 911 for help because she was having heart pain. As was explained in a letter to...
Comments / 0